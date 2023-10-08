All Day

Breakfast

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

Halloumi & Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on our house-made challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$12.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$13.85

Housemade croissant, ham, Gruyere, egg your style, and Mornay sauce. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Hash

Lamb Hash

$15.25

Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and our housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate

Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate

$11.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.75

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.75

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted housemade sourdough. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Muesli

Muesli

$7.00+

Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Toasted housemade bread served with butter and housemade jam. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Toast

Toast

Brunch (Weekends)

Available Friday to Sunday.
Vanilla Sugar Donut

Vanilla Sugar Donut

$4.00

Brioche Donut tossed in vanilla sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

Strawberry Jam Filled Donut

$4.00

Brioche donut filled with housemade strawberry jam, dusted in powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00

Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Savory French Toast

Savory French Toast

$14.50

Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Greek Style Pancakes

Greek Style Pancakes

$13.50

Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

Egg in the Hole with Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Two fried eggs, ham, and Vermont cheddar cheese nestled in a sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Egg in the Hole

Egg in the Hole

$13.50

Two fried eggs nestled in a housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, served with chopped salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Meze Breakfast

Meze Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and zaatar. Served with tomato salad and housemade sesame Jerusalem bagel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)

Sandwiches & Tartines

Roasted Salmon Sandwich

Roasted Salmon Sandwich

$16.50

Roasted salmon served with herbed mayo, arugula, red onion, pickled red cabbage, sumac, and tomato on a housemade challah roll. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Fish

Corn Latke Sandwich

Corn Latke Sandwich

$11.00

Corn latke, pickled red cabbage, tomato, red onion, and parsley served over toasted multigrain with labneh and green dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

BLAT

BLAT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Turkey BLAT

Turkey BLAT

$12.50

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$12.50

Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Lamb Kebab Pita

Lamb Kebab Pita

$14.00

Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$12.50

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

$13.25

Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.25

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Fontina, VT Cheddar, parmesan, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, capers, dijon mustard, parsley and thyme spread on a housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$5.50

A classic Tatte sandwich. Toasted challah bread with sliced cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine

Roasted Peaches & Ricotta Tartine

$11.75

Roasted peaches tossed with maple syrup over whipped ricotta, topped with mint and cashew nuts. Served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Cashew)

Heirloom Tomato Tartine

Heirloom Tomato Tartine

$11.75

Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine

Prosciutto & Fried Egg Tartine

$13.00

Prosciutto, housemade pesto, sunny-side up egg, grated parmesan on a whipped goat and ricotta cheese, served on housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pine)

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$13.00

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg

Salads & Soups

Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad

Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad

$14.50

Mixed lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed baby lettuces, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

Green & Nutty Salad

Green & Nutty Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Soy

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Chicken & Kale Soup

Chicken & Kale Soup

$6.50+

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup

Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup

$6.50+

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.50+

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Red Lentil Soup

Red Lentil Soup

$6.50+

Contains: Wheat, Egg

Shakshuka, Plates & Flatbreads

Corn & Spinach Shakshuka

Corn & Spinach Shakshuka

$15.50

Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Traditional Shakshuka

Traditional Shakshuka

$15.00

Traditional North African dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce with chili, bell peppers, and onions spiced with cumin and topped with feta and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

Lamb Meatball & Labneh Shakshuka

$16.00

Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Served with housemade challah bread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam

Cavatelli With Summer Vegetables & Tomato Jam

$16.00

Fresh cavatelli sauteed with snap peas, corn, basil, Campari tomatoes, and tomato jam topped with Parmesan. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Summer Vegetable Lasagna

Summer Vegetable Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of pasta baked with corn, zucchini, spinach, onions, peppers, thyme, fontina, and parmesan cheese served with corn cream and topped with parsley relish, mint, and fresh parsley.

Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl

Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl

$12.50

Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with peewee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with toasted housemade sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Summer Farro Bowl

Summer Farro Bowl

$12.50

Warm farro, tossed with corn, green fava, alfalfa sprouts, and parsley relish, topped with goat cheese, sunny-side up egg, and dukkah, served with cashew pepper relish. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew)

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

$18.50

Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish

Chickpea & Fava Plate

Chickpea & Fava Plate

$12.00

Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with warm pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Lamb Kebab Plate

Lamb Kebab Plate

$14.00

Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread Slice

$6.50

Housemade flatbread with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Pine)

Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice

Ricotta & Pea Flatbread Slice

$6.50

Housemade flatbread dough baked with fontina, roasted garlic, snow, snap and sweet peas topped with mint served with whipped ricotta Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00

Contains: Wheat

Sourdough

Sourdough

$8.50

Contains: Wheat

Multigrain

Multigrain

$7.00

Freshly baked Multigrain loafContains: Wheat

Retail Ciabatta Loaf

Retail Ciabatta Loaf

$4.00

Tender ciabatta infused with EVOO Contains: Wheat

1/2 Dozen Challah Rolls

1/2 Dozen Challah Rolls

$6.00

1/2 dozen of our freshly baked challah rolls. Contains: Wheat, Egg

Individual Focaccia

Individual Focaccia

$6.00

Crisp focaccia topped with thinly sliced red onion, parmesan cheese & garlic. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Grab & Go

G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh

G&G Strawberry Rhubarb Labneh

$9.50

Creamy Labneh with poached rhubarb and house-made strawberry jam. It's fantastic! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy

G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

G&G Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted peaches served with housemade granola, labneh, and maple syrup Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew) Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

G&G Berries & Grapes

G&G Berries & Grapes

$6.00

Fresh Berries and Grapes. Enjoy!

Labneh

Labneh

$8.00

Our famous creamy yogurt. Enjoy it as is, or add it next to your fruit, granola, or savory meal. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Dairy

Cashew Pepper Spread

Cashew Pepper Spread

$8.50

Housemade pepper cashew (magic!) relish. Add to salad, eggs, meat, or use as a spread to create your own sandwich. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Tree Nut (Cashew)

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Mediterranean Farro Salad

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$7.00

Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint Contains: Dairy, Fish

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz

Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz

$8.50

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz Contains: Dairy

Drinks

Drip Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+

Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Stumptown drip coffee finished with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste

Nitro

Nitro

$5.50+

Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen to add a light effervescence that gives coffee more flavor depth, no ice needed!

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75+

Drip Coffee topped with a double shot of espresso.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$5.25+

Cold brew topped with a double shot of espresso

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy

Espresso & Iced Espresso

Pistachio Latte - 12 oz

Pistachio Latte - 12 oz

$5.75

Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and steamed milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Iced Pistachio Latte - 16 oz

Iced Pistachio Latte - 16 oz

$5.75

Housemade pistachio syrup topped with espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

Iced Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Housemade halva syrup whisked into a double ristretto shot with milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

A double ristretto shot of espresso using Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hairbender Blend

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A traditional 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso topped with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting in a 4 oz beverage topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy

Flat White - 8 oz

Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso, steamed milk and topped with glossy microfoam Contains: Dairy

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso poured over hot water

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

Valrhona dark chocolate whisked into a double ristretto shot with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso poured over cold water

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy

Decaf Espresso & Decaf Iced Espresso

Decaf Pistachio Latte - 12 oz

Decaf Pistachio Latte - 12 oz

$5.75

Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Iced Decaf Pistachio Latte - 16 oz

Iced Decaf Pistachio Latte - 16 oz

$5.75

Housemade pistachio syrup topped with decaf espresso and milk. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12 oz

$5.50

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz

Iced Decaf Honey Halva Latte - 12oz

$5.50

Contains: Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Decaf Latte

Decaf Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Double Espresso

Decaf Double Espresso

$3.50
Decaf Cappuccino

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.75

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Cortado

Decaf Cortado

$4.25

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Macchiato

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Flat White - 8 oz

Decaf Flat White - 8 oz

$4.75

Contains: Dairy

Decaf Americano

Decaf Americano

$3.75+
Decaf Mocha

Decaf Mocha

$5.25+

Contains: Dairy, Soy

Iced Decaf Latte

Iced Decaf Latte

$4.75+

Contains: Dairy

Iced Decaf Americano

Iced Decaf Americano

$3.75+
Iced Decaf Mocha

Iced Decaf Mocha

$5.25+

Decaf Espresso, 63 % Valrhona chocolate and milk Contains: Dairy and soy

Tea Lattes & Milk

Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz

Turmeric & Honey Latte 12 oz

$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy

Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz

Iced Turmeric and Honey Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Contains: Dairy

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed. Contains: Dairy

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mem tea premium grade matcha with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy

London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+

A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice. Contains: Dairy

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Contains: Dairy

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam. Contains: Dairy, Soy

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Contains: Dairy

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Contains: Dairy

Hot Tea & Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.50+
Iced Golden Green Tea

Iced Golden Green Tea

$3.50+
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

$3.50+
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.

Chamomille Tea

Chamomille Tea

$3.00

A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemon grass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Caffeine free.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

A classic tea blend flavored with bergamot and accented with blue cornflower petals.

English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

This breakfast tea from the Chandighat Estate is soft and sweet with caramel and cherrywood notes, with a citrus finish.

Moroccan Mint Tea

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.00

China Gunpowder rolled green tea with a balanced addition of specially selected mint.

Golden Green Tea

Golden Green Tea

$3.00

The emerald green leaves contain a sweetness and texture reminiscent of steamed collard greens, accented with notes of alfalfa and raw cashews.

Juice, Sparkling Drinks & Water

Blueberry Cucumber Soda

Blueberry Cucumber Soda

$5.50

Housemade blueberry and cucumber syrup topped with sparkling water and garnished with fresh mint.

Rhubarb & Herbed Duo Seltzer

Rhubarb & Herbed Duo Seltzer

$5.50

Housemade Rhubarb Basil Puree, sparkling water with fresh mint and basil.

Sparkling Rhubarb Matcha Lemonade

Sparkling Rhubarb Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Housemade rhubarb basil puree with sparkling water and fresh herbs, with matcha concentrate and lemon juice.

Sparkling Matcha Lemonade 16 oz

Sparkling Matcha Lemonade 16 oz

$5.50

Matcha concentrate, simple syrup, lemon juice topped with sparkling water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75
Limonata Pellegrino

Limonata Pellegrino

$3.00
Blood Orange Pellegrino

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00
Orange Juice 12oz

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00
Mint Lemonade 12oz

Mint Lemonade 12oz

$6.00
Pear Juice 12oz

Pear Juice 12oz

$6.00
Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

$6.00

Bakery

Morning Pastries

Apricot Danish

Apricot Danish

$4.50

Flaky croissant dough with apricots and almond pastry cream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

Roasted Strawberry Turnover

Roasted Strawberry Turnover

$4.00

Flaky puff pastry filled with roasted strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.75

Traditional tender and buttery biscuit. Best served with our housemade jam and butter. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Chocolate Snail

Chocolate Snail

$5.00

Flaky croissant dough with chocolate pastry cream and Valrhona chocolate chunks. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Sour Cherries Almond Scone

Sour Cherries Almond Scone

$3.85

Tender and buttery scone with sour cherries and toasted almonds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond)

Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard

Ham & Cheese Croissant with Dijon Mustard

$6.00

House sliced ham and gruyere cheese rolled into Tatte croissant dough with dijon mustard and topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00

A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00

Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)

Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)

$3.50

Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)

Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)

$3.50

Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Chocolate Rose

Chocolate Rose

$4.50

Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Cinnamon & Pecan Rose

Cinnamon & Pecan Rose

$4.50

Enriched egg dough similar to brioche rolled to create a rose shape. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Palmier

Palmier

$4.00

Flaky puff pastry dough sliced thin, baked with sugar and shaped like a "palm." Also known as an "elephant ear." Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.00

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Spinach & Labneh Pita

Spinach & Labneh Pita

$4.00

Pita dough baked with fresh spinach leaves and labneh. Topped with za'atar spice. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame

Jerusalem Bagel

Jerusalem Bagel

$3.50

Traditional soft, sweet Israeli pastry dipped in simple syrup and coated in sesame. Contains: Wheat, Sesame

Cheese Boureka

Cheese Boureka

$4.00

Flaky puff pastry dough filled with a ricotta and feta cheese. Topped with sesame seeds. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Croissant dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Brownies & Cookies

Plain Brownie (GF)

Plain Brownie (GF)

$4.35

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Halva Brownie (GF)

Halva Brownie (GF)

$4.50

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Walnut Brownie (GF)

Walnut Brownie (GF)

$4.50

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Vanilla Shortbread

Vanilla Shortbread

$6.50

Rich vanilla Scottish shortbread. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Nutella Cookie

Nutella Cookie

$0.90

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Linzer Cookie

Linzer Cookie

$3.00

Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

$3.00

Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.75

Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

$3.25

Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Cakes & Desserts

Apple Pie Slice

Apple Pie Slice

$6.50

Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Honey Apple Cake Slice

Honey Apple Cake Slice

$6.50

Moist honey apple cake with tart Granny Smith apples and almond streusel. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Lemon Raspberry Pavlova (GF)

Lemon Raspberry Pavlova (GF)

$7.25

Crunchy meringue base with tart lemon-mint curd, vanilla chantilly and fresh raspberries. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Passionfruit Krembo (GF)

Passionfruit Krembo (GF)

$7.00

Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)

Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)

Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)

$3.50

Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut.Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut)

Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake

Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.25

Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake

Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake

$7.25

Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake

Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake

$6.75

Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25

Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)

Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)

$7.75

Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

$8.00

66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Halva Bomb (GF)

Halva Bomb (GF)

$8.50

Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box

Mixed Seasonal Fruit Box

$7.25

Crisp buttery Shell with Valrhona White Chocolate Ganache and a mix of fresh seasonal fruit. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Pistachio Cherry Tart

Pistachio Cherry Tart

$7.50

Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)

Pear Tart

Pear Tart

$7.50

Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Lemon Mint Tart

Lemon Mint Tart

$7.75

A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice

Cinnamon & Walnut Coffeecake Slice

$4.50

Moist, rich sour cream coffee cake swirled with cinnamon and walnut filling. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice

Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice

$4.50

Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice

Lemon Drizzle Cake Slice

$4.50

Tart, buttery lemon pound cake. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy

Petit Mixed Nut Box

Petit Mixed Nut Box

$7.50

Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)

Mixed Nut Tart Slice

Mixed Nut Tart Slice

$6.50

Crisp buttery crust filled with honey caramel and all the best nuts: cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachios and pecans. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Cashew, Hazelnut, Walnut, Pecan, Pistachio)

Gluten Friendly

GF Breakfast & Brunch

GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

GF Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Halloumi Sunny-Side Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with a sunny-side up egg on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Lamb Hash

$15.25

Our own version of Hash! Lamb cooked with warm spices sautéed with potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, pickled red cabbage, and then topped with a poached egg and green dressing. Served with roasted garlic labneh, tomato salad and gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Spinach, Corn & Egg Plate

$11.00

Sauteed spinach, fresh corn, and poached egg served over garlic labneh and topped with Aleppo chili oil. Served with gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.75

Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Tomato & Goat Cheese Scrambled Egg Plate

$10.75

Two eggs soft scrambled served with ricotta goat cheese mousse and sun-dried cherry tomatoes marinated in garlic and olive oil served with toasted gluten free bread. You can add on sautéed spinach. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Meze Breakfast

$14.00

2 eggs your style, housemade cashew pepper spread, sunflower spread, whipped feta and za’atar. Served with heirloom tomato salad and housemade gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Cashew)

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

Roasted Peaches, Granola, & Labneh

$9.50

Roasted peaches served with house-made granola, labneh, and maple syrup. Contains: Dairy, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Muesli

Muesli

$7.00+

Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame. Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

GF Sandwiches & Tartines

GF BLAT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish.Contains: Egg, Soy

GF Turkey BLAT

$12.50

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, siracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg, Soy

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Tuna Sandwich

$12.50

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish

GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Kids Sandwich

$5.50

GF Heirloom Tomato Tartine

$11.75

Heirloom tomatoes tossed with garlic olive oil and basil served over goat cheese mousse and pesto over toasted gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Pine)

GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

GF Avocado Tartine

$13.00

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with poached eggs on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg

GF Salads & Soups

GF Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad

$14.50

Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds, served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

GF Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.  Contains: Egg, Fish

GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

GF Green & Nutty Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame

GF Chicken & Pea Soup

$6.50+

Contains: Egg

GF Shakshuka & Plates

GF Corn & Spinach Shakshuka

$15.50

Corn sauce, baby spinach, and eggs topped with Campari tomatoes, feta cheese, cilantro relish, Aleppo chili oil, red onion, and parsley. Served with toasted gluten free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Traditional Shakshuka

$15.00

Traditional North African dish with tomato sauce, bell pepper, eggs, and feta cheese served with gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Lamb Meatball Shakshuka

$16.00

Tomato and bell pepper sauce, eggs, lamb meatballs, and peppadew peppers topped with spicy labneh and parsley. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Corn, Zucchini & Potato Bowl

$12.50

Corn, zucchini, and snap peas sauteed with pee wee potatoes and basil served over corn cream. Topped with poached egg and Parmesan. Served with gluten free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Lamb Kebab Plate

$14.00

Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame

GF Chickpea & Fava Plate

$12.00

Chickpea puree topped with warm caramelized red onions, green favas, aleppo chili oil, dukkah, and herb salad. Served with gluten-free bread.Contains: Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

Roasted Salmon Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl 

$18.50

Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with roasted salmon. Contains: Fish

GF Bakery

Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)

Chocolate Coconut Meringue Cloud (GF)

$3.50

Sweet crisp meringue swirl with Valrhona dark chocolate and coconut.Contains: Egg, Tree Nut (Coconut)

Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)

Halva Sesame Tea Cake (GF)

$3.50

Tender almond cake with a halva paste topped with sesame. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Almonds)

Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)

Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)

$3.50

Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

$3.25

Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Plain Brownie (GF)

Plain Brownie (GF)

$4.35

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Halva Brownie (GF)

Halva Brownie (GF)

$4.50

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Walnut Brownie (GF)

Walnut Brownie (GF)

$4.50

Rich, chocolaty flourless brownies made with Valrhona chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Passionfruit Krembo (GF)

Passionfruit Krembo (GF)

$7.00

Tart passionfruit curd topped in vanilla meringue and dipped in Valrhona passionfruit inspiration chocolate. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut)

Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)

Espresso Mocha Mousse (GF)

$7.75

Stumptown espresso dark chocolate mousse. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

$8.00

66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Halva Bomb (GF)

Halva Bomb (GF)

$8.50

Whipped milk chocolate ganache surrounds a vanilla halva center on top of a crisp chocolate base, glazed in a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)

Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)

$9.50

The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)

Maple Candied Pecans (GF)

Maple Candied Pecans (GF)

$8.00

Toasted maple glazed pecans. Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan)

Retail

Coffee & Tea

Stumptown Hair Bender Coffee - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Stumptown Hair Bender Coffee - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$16.00

The sweet, savory Stumptown Hair Bender. Our most popular coffee and what we serve at all Tatte locations. Whole Bean 12 oz bag.

Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$22.00

For decades, the Aguirre family of Finca El Injerto have pushed the boundaries of quality, innovation, and sustainable farming practices to produce this complex and consistently delicious single-origin coffee. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Orange, Cherry & Milk Chocolate

Rwanda Huye Mountain - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Rwanda Huye Mountain - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$22.00

David Rubanzangabo operates the Huye Mountain washing station with an emphasis on community, and a strong dedication to the farmers it serves, resulting in a bright coffee with a fine, balanced acidity. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Citrus, Melon & Honey

Indonesia Bies Penantan - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Indonesia Bies Penantan - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$21.00

This rich, full-bodied coffee is the result of carefully selected lots prepared and produced by our longtime partners at the women-led Ketiara Cooperative in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Spice, Cedar, Syrupy

Honduras El Puente - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Honduras El Puente - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$23.00

Like our partnership with Moisés Herrera and Marysabel Caballero of Finca El Puente, this single-origin offering is warm and welcoming. It’s a quintessential coffee and we look forward to bringing it back to our menu year after year. 12 oz bag, whole bean. TASTING NOTES: Golden Raisin, Floral & Plum

Ethiopia Mordecofe - 12oz, Whole Bean

Ethiopia Mordecofe - 12oz, Whole Bean

$23.00

For decades, Haile Gebre’s leadership in the Guji highlands has helped put the region on the map as an origin for quality coffee. TASTING NOTES: A complex and floral cup, sparkling with notes of nectarine, melon and jasmine.

Guatemala Bella Vista - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Guatemala Bella Vista - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$23.00
Colombia Huayku - 12 oz, Whole Bean

Colombia Huayku - 12 oz, Whole Bean

$25.00

12 oz bag, Whole Bean. TASTING NOTES: Huckleberry, milk chocolate, strawberry, tea rose, tropical fruit, and honey.

Stumptown Passport Trio

Stumptown Passport Trio

$48.00

The Passport Trio is your coffee trip around the world. When we think about coffee as an experience of pleasure, this is what we mean. Features 3 single-origin coffees: Guatemala El Injerto Bourbon, Indonesia Bies Penantan, Rwanda Huye Mountain. 12 oz bags, whole bean.

English Breakfast Retail Tin

English Breakfast Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: bright • whole grain • citrus Origin: Sri Lanka This classic and delicious, bright breakfast tea from Sri Lanka tastes of whole grains, and has a delightful citrus finish. Goes great with a little milk and sugar. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves.

Blue Flower Earl Gray Retail Tin

Blue Flower Earl Gray Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: caramel • cedar • candied lemon Origin: Sri Lanka This Sri Lankan tea blend flavored with bergamot oil and garnished with beautiful and edible blue cornflower petals, produces a bold, sweet, and flowery cup with heavy notes of citrus. It’s a classic English brew with an added flourish which is great for a morning cup. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, blue cornflower petals, & bergamot oil.

Moroccan Mint Retail Tin

Moroccan Mint Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: spinach • oregano • sweet mint A blend of Chinese Gunpowder green tea and specially sourced mint leaves that boasts a strong mint flavor which accompanies notes of spinach and oregano for a well-rounded but balanced and refreshing brew. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves and mint leaves.

Golden Green Retail Tin

Golden Green Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeinated Tasting Notes: sage • jasmine • lemon peel Flavored Blend Fruity, flowery, and herbaceous, this signature blend has it all and more - it's a complex, well rounded, and a wildly flavorful beverage. It also makes a refreshing iced tea than can be enjoyed year-round. Includes 20 tea bags. Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaves, lemongrass, rooibos, orange peel, linden flowers, Mt Olympus flowers, lavender, & orange flavor.

Blood Orange Hibiscus Retail Tin

Blood Orange Hibiscus Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: orange peel • pomegranate • lemon Blend A signature MEM blend, this robust tisane is sweet and refreshing, with a glowing garnet luster, and tropical fruit juice flavors. This caffeine free infusion is the perfect choice for making iced tea, but is just as enjoyable served hot. Ingredients: Hibiscus. orange peel, lemongrass, elderberries, apple, rooibos, & stevia. Includes 20 tea bags.

Lemon Chamomile Retail Tin

Lemon Chamomile Retail Tin

$14.50

Caffeine Free Tasting Notes: green apple • lemongrass • lavender Blend A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, highlighting the zing of lemongrass and accented with floral lavender flowers. Ingredients: Chamomile flowers, lemongrass, & lavender flowers. Includes 20 tea bags.

Cookies & Snacks

Plain Butter Tube

Plain Butter Tube

$6.00

Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Plain Butter Box

Plain Butter Box

$12.00

Fourty-four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Box of 44. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Nutella Tube

Nutella Tube

$6.50

Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Nutella Box

Nutella Box

$13.00

Twenty-two of our Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Box of 22 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Cranberry Pistachio Bag

Cranberry Pistachio Bag

$6.50

Twelve of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Bag of 12 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Cranberry Pistachio Box

Cranberry Pistachio Box

$10.00

Twenty-one of our Cranberry Pistachio Cookies - our round Tatte Signature butter cookies topped with a mix of cranberries & pistachios. | Box of 21 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)

Maple Candied Pecans (GF)

Maple Candied Pecans (GF)

$8.00

Toasted maple glazed pecans. Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan)

Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)

Valrhona Dark Chocolate Almonds (GF)

$9.50

The perfect gift for chocolate and nuts lover. Our housemade Valrhona chocolate-coated caramelized almonds. | One tube Contains: Soy, Tree Nut (Almond)

Granola 14 oz

Granola 14 oz

$12.50

Our housemade granola is a delicious mix of whole grains, almonds, cashews and pumpkin seeds baked to a crisp with unrefined honey and muscovado. | Size 16 oz Bag Contains: Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)

Merchandise

Cups & Tumblers

12 oz Tumbler "I Love You a Latte"

12 oz Tumbler "I Love You a Latte"

$22.00

This 12 oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and daily routine. From coffee tumbler to iced tea cup, our double wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. | Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology Lid and cup are BPA free. Press-on lid prevents splashes and keeps drinks warm longer.

12 oz Camp Cup "Dream Every Day"

12 oz Camp Cup "Dream Every Day"

$25.00

This 12oz Camp Cup is vacuum insulated so you won't burn your hands when you are at work, home, or camping. Featuring a press fit lid to prevent spilling and a convenient handle to make picking up your coffee mug a little easier. | Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology. Keeps cold, stays hot. Does not sweat. BPA free.

16 oz Bottle "Dream Every Day"

16 oz Bottle "Dream Every Day"

$30.00

The perfect every day water bottle by Miir built for people on the go. A wide mouth opening makes it easy to clean and add ice cubes. | 16 oz. Stays cold for 24+ hours and hot for up to 12 hours. BPA Free. Does not sweat, Leak free design

Pins & Totes

Tatte Pins

Tatte Pins

We designed the most charming pins to add to any jacket, sweatshirt or backpack. All are metal cast with butterfly clasp.

Anniversary Tote

Anniversary Tote

$10.00

Celebrate 15 years of Tatte with us! Our limited-edition canvas tote bag captures “Tatte One” – our first café that opened in Brookline, MA in 2008. Dimensions: 15” x 16”

Tatte Boat Tote

Tatte Boat Tote

$44.00

Perfect for Summer, the large boat tote has a waxed cloth handle with TATTE printed on one side and COFFEE, PASTRIES, BRUNCH on the reverse. Made of heavy canvas, it’s perfect to pack on outings or to the beach.

Tatte Denim Tote

Tatte Denim Tote

$48.00

Our new denim tote has a vintage feel with a tan leather handle and is a great size for day to day use.

Sweatshirts & Shirts

Gray "I Like You A Latte" Sweatshirt

Gray "I Like You A Latte" Sweatshirt

$45.00+

We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.

White "I Like You a Latte" Long Sleeve

White "I Like You a Latte" Long Sleeve

$35.00+

Our white long sleeve crews are a lightweight version of our favorite sweatshirts. Super soft French terry material in white. Unisex and true to size.

Shakshuka Sweatshirt

Shakshuka Sweatshirt

$45.00+

We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.

Gray "Brunch" Sweatshirt

Gray "Brunch" Sweatshirt

$45.00+

We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.

Tatte "Brunch" Sweatshirt

Tatte "Brunch" Sweatshirt

$45.00+

We put everything we love and created the most soft and cozy Tatte sweatshirts just for you! Super soft Alternative Apparel sweatshirts. Unisex and true to size.

White "Brunch" Long Sleeve Shirt

White "Brunch" Long Sleeve Shirt

$35.00+

Our white long sleeve crews are a lightweight version of our favorite sweatshirts. Super soft French terry material in white. Unisex and true to size.