12 oz Tumbler "I Love You a Latte"

$22.00

This 12 oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and daily routine. From coffee tumbler to iced tea cup, our double wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. | Thermo 3D ™ Double Wall Vacuum Insulation Technology Lid and cup are BPA free. Press-on lid prevents splashes and keeps drinks warm longer.