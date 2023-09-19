2x points now for loyalty members
Taty's Chicken 10768 Sudley Manor Drive
Starters
Anticucho
Marinated chunks of beef heart skewered and served with Peruvian corn and grilled potatoes.
Causa de pollo
Whipped yellow potato cakes flavored with Peruvian yellow pepper and served with Peruvian style chicken salad
Chicharron de cerdo
Boneless pork meat cooked in its own juices to a perfect golden & crispy texture. Served with yucca and our signature creole salsa.
Papa a la huancaina
Thick slices of steamed potatoes topped with Huancaina sauce made with fresh and Peruvian aji peppers garnished with eggs and olives.
Salchipapas
This true Peruvian "Street food" consists of thinly sliced,pan fried,all beef hot dogs tossed with french fries. Served with ketchup,mayonnaise, and mustard.
Taty's wings
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Buffalo,Lemon pepper,Mambo,Old bay.
Yuka frita
Pieces of boiled yucca,fried to perfection served with Huacaina sauce.
Weekend
Salads
Caesar salad
Fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons served with house made creamy cesar dressing
House salad
Fresh romaine,cucumber,beets,carrots,red onions, served with our signature house dressing.
Quinoa salad
This quinoa salad is refreshing, crisp and delicious. Its made simply with fresh cucumber,tomatoes,feta cheese,red onions,beets,and our signature quince dressing.
Handhelds
Taty's chicken sandwich
Crispy chicken, cole slaw, fried banana peppers, secret sauce.
Hamburguesa Royal
Our Peruvian style burger made with ham,bacon,cheese, and a fried egg
Butifarra Sandwich
An essential Peruvian sandwich, a butifarra is filled with slices of savory jamon del pais ,Peruvian country style seasoned ham, with onions, and creole sauce.
Pan con chicharron
Pan con Chicharron is a Peruvian style pork belly sandwich. this sandwich has a creole salsa fried sweet potatoes and pork belly on it.
Main
Arroz chaufa
Asian-inspired chicken fried rice dishes made from a variety of fresh aromatic ingredients and Asian spices.
Churrasco a lo pobre
skirt steak, egg, rice, sweet plantain and fries.
Lomo saltado
Tender slices of deeply seared beef, blistery onions, juicy tomatoes, and crispy French fried potatoes.
Tacu tacu
juicy tender steak topped with fried egg served with fried plantains, and a large fried quenelle cake made with rice and canary beans.
Tallarin saltado
Peruvian stir fry chicken and noodle dish that uses local south american ingredients combined with Asian influences. Add beef or shrimp + 2$
Tallarines a la huancaina con lomo
Fettuccine in a creamy Huancaina sauce, made with Peruvian yellow pepper and fresh cheese. served with lomo saltado on top
Tallarines verdes con bistek
Peruvian style linguini al dente coated with a warm pesto sauce topped with breaded tender steak.
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Seafood
Arroz con mariscos
Peruvian style paella. a creamy yellow pepper sauce mixed with shrimp, calamari mussles, pepper and aromatic cilantro.
Ceviche de pescado
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian spices, and herbs served with glazed sweet potatoes, corn on the cop, and dried crunchy corn kernels.
Chicharon de pescado
Deep-fried fish chunks served with onion salad and fried yuca.
Chupe de camarones
Fresh shrimp cooked in a creamy broth with rice, potatoes, peas, corn, cheese, and milk and topped with a perfect poached egg and herbs.
Duo marino
seafood rice and ceviche accompanied with corn, sweet potato and tartar sauce.
Leche de tigre
Lime juice, sliced onion,chilis, salt, and pepper with a bit of fish and shrimp juice served in a glass.
Parihuela
The most traditional coastal from Peru. This dish is the perfect combination of the freshest seafood and Peruvian spices and herbs, resulting in a delicious fish consomme served with crab legs, mussels, squid , clams and shrimp.
Pescado a lo macho
Fried fresh fillets topped with a juicy blend of seafood and our special sauce, served with rice and crispy potatoes.
Sudado de pescado
steamed fish cooked in fish stock base, onions, aji amarillo, panca peppers. Served with a side of white rice.
Ceviche de lenguado
Fresh halibut fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian spices, and herbs served with glazed sweet potatoes, corn on the cop, and dried crunchy corn kernels.