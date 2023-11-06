Tavern 203
Food
Appetizer/ Shares
Sandwiches
Solo Sides
Pizza
- The Muskie$12.00+
Ground Beef Bacon Black Olives Mushroom Onion
- The Belle Taine$12.00+
- The Woodsman$12.00+
- The AlohaZa$12.00+
- The Alfredo$12.00+
- The Frank$12.00+
- The Kickin' Chicken$12.00+
- The Classic Margherita$12.00+
Tomato Fresh Mozzarella Spinach Balsamic Reduction
- BYO Personal$8.00
- BYO Medium$12.00
- BYO Large$16.00
- Specialty Half and Half$10.00+
- Rotating Specialty Pizza$10.00+
Tavern 203 Location and Ordering Hours
(218) 652-4021
Open now • Closes at 9PM