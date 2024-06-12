Visit Us Today!
Tavern on Main - Crown Point, IN 136 S Main St. Crown Point IN
Food
But First
- Crispy Cauliflower
Taverns Favorite Appetizer. Cauliflower, house buffalo, sweetie peps, scallions, ranch.$13.00
- Ahi Tuna Tostadas
Gluten-sensitive. Crispy lime tortilla, rare tuna, mango cucumber salsa, avocado, black sesame, scallions, teriyaki.$16.00
- Bacon Board
Chipotle brown sugar bacon, grilled flatbread, house spicy pickles, sweetie peps.$13.00
- Cheese Cubes
Battered white cheddar cubes served with sriracha aioli.$13.00
- Creole Crab Cakes
Two lump crab cakes, bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, roasted garlic lemon aioli.$16.00
- Loaded Tots
Crown brewing beer cheese, candied bacon, scallions, ranch drizzle.$14.00
- Lobster Dip
Tavern favorite. Cream cheese, Gruyère, white Cheddar, bell pepper, scallions, capers, ciabatta points.$17.00
- Mac Daddy Rolls
Wonton, beef, cream cheese, American cheese, scallions, spices & seasoning, mac daddy sauce.$15.00
- Pow-Pow Shrimp
Gluten-sensitive and Tavern favorite. Dusted, fried, & tossed in house buffalo, side sweet mandarin chili sauce.$12.00
- Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites, crown brewing stout mustard & beer cheese.$12.00
- Short Rib Poutine
Your Choice of fries or tots. House gravy, cheese curds, braised short rib, over-easy egg, scallions.$16.00
- Soup of the Day
Choice of a cup or bowl of our Soup of the Day.$6.00
- 6 Pieces Wings Your Way
Gluten-sensitive. Dry Brined and Fried Wings available Naked or tossed. BBQ, Caribbean, Garlic Parmesan, House Buffalo, Teriyaki, Ginger Chili (contains peanuts), Honey Sweet Chili Sriracha, Painfully Pleasant or Cherry Pepper BBQ. Dry rubs: Cajun or Lemon Pepper.$13.00
- 12 Pieces Wings Your Way
Gluten-sensitive. Naked or tossed. BBQ, Caribbean, garlic Parmesan, house buffalo, teriyaki, ginger chili (contains peanuts), Korean BBQ, or honey sweet chili sriracha. Dry rubs: cajun, jerk, or lemon pepper$23.00
- 18 Pieces Wings Your Way
Gluten-sensitive. Naked or tossed. BBQ, Caribbean, garlic Parmesan, house buffalo, teriyaki, ginger chili (contains peanuts), Korean BBQ, or honey sweet chili sriracha. Dry rubs: cajun, jerk, or lemon pepper$32.00
- 3 Pieces Chicken Tenders
House breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.$9.00
- 5 Pieces Chicken Tenders
House breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.$14.00
- 7 Pieces Chicken Tenders
House breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.$18.00
Customize Your Heart Out Build Your Own
Lettuce
- Tavern Basic
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, shaved carrot, cucumber, avocado, wonton strips. Choice of dressing.$11.00
- Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, shaved carrot, cucumber, white Cheddar, tossed in Italian vinaigrette, toasted bread.$16.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
Gluten-sensitive. Mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, Mandarin orange, shaved carrot, candied pecan, Caribbean mango vinaigrette.$15.00
- Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, rare tuna, mango cucumber salsa, avocado, shaved carrot, wonton strips, caribbean mango vinaigrette.$19.00
- Strutin' Taco Salad
Chile lime tortilla bowl, mixed greens, avocado, roasted jalapeno pico, white cheddar, scallions, chipotle avocado spread, ranch, onion crisps.$16.00
- Blacken-Zola
Tavern favorite. Mixed greens, blackened filet medallions, roasted sweetie peps, Gorgonzola, wonton strips, balsamic vinaigrette.$23.00
Flatbread
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, Gruyère, white Cheddar, red onion, cilantro, BBQ sauce.$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Bacon, white Cheddar, potatoes, scrambled eggs, scallions, sriracha aioli.$17.00
- Cauliflower Flatbread
Cauliflower, garlic mushrooms, scallions, sweetie peps, crème de brie.$15.00
- Shorty Flatbread
Braised short rib, gruyere, giardiniera, caramelized onions, chimichurri, onion crisps.$21.00
- Margherita Flatbread
Tavern favorite. Bruschetta style fermented cherry tomato, buffalo mozzarella, roasted garlic, olive oil, red onion, fresh basil.$14.00
Hand Stuff
- Tavern Chicken Sammy
Grilled chicken, chipotle-avocado spread, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion crisps, ciabatta roll.$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sammy
Tavern favorite. Buttermilk crispy chicken, pepper jack, house buffalo, sriracha aioli, brioche bun.$16.00
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Tavern favorite. Braised short rib, gruyère, white cheddar, chipotle-avocado spread, caramelized onion, onion crisp, open-faced focaccia roll.$20.00
- Da Beef Sammy
Italian style braised short rib, giardiniera, buffalo mozzarella, au jus, garlic brown buttered baguette.$19.00
- Caprese N Sum
Bruschetta style fermented cherry tomato, basil, brown sugar balsamic reduction, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan crusted ciabatta.$14.00
- Monte Cristo
French toasted sourdough, smoked ham, turkey, white cheddar, brown butter maple glaze.$17.00
- Lobster Roll
Chilled lobster, celery, roasted garlic lemon aioli, toasted roll. Served with old bay fries or tots.$18.00
- Cubano
Bacon, smoked ham, house spicy pickles, pepper jelly, gruyère, focaccia roll.$17.00
- Bear Burger
Angus beef, cheese curd blanket, garlic mushrooms, caramelized onion, bacon, sriracha aioli, chimichurri, brioche bun.$19.00
- Mac Daddy Smash
Smashed Angus beef, candied bacon, american, house spicy pickles, onion, mac daddy sauce, garlic brown buttered pretzel bun.$19.00
- Royale With Heat
Angus beef, pepperjack, pickled cherry pepper, house spicy pickles, pepper jelly, painfully pleasant sauce, brioche bun.$17.00
- Micks Rib Sammy
Braised pork rib, cherry pepper BBQ, white cheddar, house spicy pickle, pickled cherry pepper, red onion, onion crisp, brown buttered pretzel bun.$17.00
- Not-A-Burger
Plant-based burger, goat cheese, caramelized onion, house spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.$16.00
- BYO Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle spear on a brioche bun. Then add on any toppings your heart desires!$12.00
Supper
- Chicken & Waffles
Tavern favorite. Buttermilk fried chicken, sugar pearl waffles, brown butter maple glaze$17.00
- Ginger Glazed Salmon
Gluten-sensitive. Grilled, blackened, or pan-seared, ginger chili glaze (peanuts in the glaze only)$22.00
- Cocoa Chili Pork Chops
Gluten-sensitive and Tavern favorite. Two 8 oz cocoa chili dry-rubbed bone-in pork chops, cajun cream sauce$28.00
- Filet Medallions
Gluten-sensitive. Grilled filet medallions, chimichurri$33.00
- Street Tacos
Tavern favorite. Roasted jalapeño pico, salsa verde, scallions, avocado. Choice of tuna, shrimp, short rib, grilled chicken, or veggie. Choice of white corn (gluten-sensitive) or flour tortillas$17.00
- Crispy Cauliflower Tacos
Buffalo cauliflower, sweetie peps, scallions, crème de brie, ranch drizzle. Choice of white corn (gluten-sensitive) or flour tortillas$16.00
Dishes
- Ahi Tuna Steak
Gluten-sensitive. 8 oz blackened, mango cucumber salsa, ginger basil rice$21.00
- Honey Sriracha Salmon
Gluten-sensitive. Black pepper & sesame crusted Atlantic salmon, honey sweet chili sriracha glaze, lemon pepper, smashed fingerling potatoes, mango cucumber salsa$23.00
- Deconstructed Wellington
Parmesan crusted filet medallions, bacon Lardons, herbed fingerling potatoes, button mushrooms, garlic brown butter puff pastry, crown brewing stout mustard$33.00
- Fiesta Bowl
Gluten-sensitive. Cilantro rice, sautéed onion & bell pepper, avocado, jalapeño pico, lime wedge$10.00
- Ginger Bowl
Gluten-sensitive. Ginger basil rice, garlic mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, shaved carrot, scallions, black sesame, lime wedge$10.00
- Grits By The Bay
Old Bay cheesy grits, lobster & shrimp scampi, lump crab cake, scallions.$28.00
- Holi Macaroni
House mac n' cheese, braised short rib, bacon, garlic mushrooms, carmelized onions, onion crisps, scallions.$25.00
- Ribs For Your Pleasure
Braised pork ribs, cherry pepper BBQ, scallions, burnt carrots, herbed fingerling potatoes.$22.00
Premium Sides
- EXTRA Sauce
Your choice of one of our home-made sauces.$1.00
- SIDE Solo Carrots
Side of burnt carrots.$6.00
- SIDE Solo Grits
Gluten-sensitive. Small side of grits.$6.00
- SIDE Solo Sprouts
Gluten-sensitive sprouts. Twisted add Ons are highly recommended.$8.00
- SIDE Solo Potatoes
Small side of fingerling potatoes.$7.00
- SIDE Solo Fries
Small side of crispy fries.$5.00
- SIDE Solo Onion Rings
Small side of crispy onion rings.$7.00
- SIDE Solo Salad
Mixed greens with your, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shaved carrots, cucumbers and wonton strips served with choice of dressing.$5.00
- SIDE Solo Soup
Call restaurant to find out our soup of the day.$6.00
- SIDE Solo Tots
Gluten-sensitive. Fried tator tots.$5.00
Sweet Endings
Additional Sides
- Extra Waffle$3.00
- SIDE Bacon$5.00
- SIDE Breaded Chicken$7.00
- SIDE Candied Bacon$6.00
- SIDE Grilled Chicken$7.00
- SIDE Grilled Shrimp$9.00
- SIDE Ham$5.00
- SIDE Lobster$13.00
- SIDE Plant Burger$2.00
- SIDE Pretzel Bun$3.00
- SIDE Salmon$14.00
- SIDE Seared Tuna$9.00
- SIDE Short Rib$10.00
- SIDE Tortilla Salad Bowl$3.00
- SIDE Turkey$5.00
- SMALL SIDE Basil$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Beets$4.00
- SMALL SIDE Candy Pecans$3.00
- SMALL SIDE Caramelized Onion$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Cherry Peppers$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Cherry Tomato$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Cucumbers$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Diced Celery$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Giardiniera$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Gravy$4.00
- SMALL SIDE Green Onion$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Jalapeno$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Lemons$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Mandarin Orange$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Mango Salsa$3.00
- SMALL SIDE Mixed Greens$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Mushrooms$3.00
- SMALL SIDE Onion Crisps$1.00
- SMALL SIDE Pepper Jelly$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Pico$3.00
- SMALL SIDE Red Onion$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Roasted Red Peppers$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Shaved Carrots$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Sliced Tomato$0.50
- SMALL SIDE Spicy Pickles$2.00
- SMALL SIDE Sweetie Peppers$3.00
- SMALL SIDE Wontons$1.00
N/A Beverages
Energy
Togo Drinks
- Coke
Canned Coke.$3.00
- Diet Coke
Canned Diet Coke.$3.00
- Sprite
Canned Sprite.$3.00
- Floral THC Beverages
THC sparkling water with hemp botanicals. Flavors include Harvest apple, key lime, strawberry mango, tropical and mojito.$7.00
- Floral THC 4 Pack
THC sparkling water with hemp botanicals. Flavors include Harvest apple, key lime, strawberry mango, tropical and mojito.$24.00