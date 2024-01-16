Tavolino Della Notte 10181 W Sample Rd
Dinner
ANTIPASTO
- Pear Pasta$22.00
Walnut Blanc Fromage Cream Sauce & Roasted Pears
- Antipasto for 2 (GF)$22.00
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives
- Antipasto for 4 (GF)$40.00
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto San Daniele, Hot Capicola, Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella & Kalamata Olives
- Carppaccio Di Manzo$27.00
Peppercorn Crusted Filet Mignon, Caper Relish, Baby Arugula, Drizzled with Lemon & Truffle Aioli, Shaved Grana Padano, Garlic Crostini
- Nonna's Meatballs$24.00
Homemade Brisket Meatballs, Mixed Baby Greens, Fresh Ricotta Cheese
- Prosciutto Wrapped Brie$24.00
Creamy Brie Cheese Wrapped with Aged Prosciutto di Parma, Apple Chutney, Black Cherry Vinaigrette, Baby Arugula, Honeycomb & Crostini
- Calamari Fritti$22.00
Seasoned, Flash Fried & Served with Basil Marinara & Cherry Pepper Aioli
- Calamari Tavolino$23.00
Seasoned, Flash Fried ,tossed with Hot Cherry Peppers & Garlic Butter with Basil Marinara & Orange Marmalade
- Mussels Positano$22.00
PEI Sautéed with Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Lemon Basil Butter, Bread Crumbs
- Clams Oreganata$20.00
Clams sauteed in either a red, or pinot white wine sauce
ZUPPA E INSALATA
- CUP WEDDING SOUP$8.00
Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions
- BOWL WEDDING SOUP$16.00
Green Lentils, Fennel Sausage, Natural Chicken Broth, with Pecorino Romano Cheese & Crispy Onions
- INSALATA dI PERA$19.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Strawberries in an Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
- CAESAR SALAD$18.00
Local Burrata Cheese, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- CAPRESE SALAD$22.00
Baby Arugula, Toasted Pine Nuts, Italian Gorgonzola, Poached Pear, Aged Balsamic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Crispy Prosciutto Crumble
- KNIFE & FORK WEDGE$19.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in Our Home Made Caesar Dressing
- LA SCALA SALAD$22.00
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Fiori Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & 20 Year Old Balsamic Vinegar
- MARYLAND CRAB COCKTAIL$26.00
Baby Arugula, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sicilian Lemon Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano
TAVOLINO CLASSICS
- Eggplant Parmigiano$24.00
Breaded & Pan Fried, Topped with Basil Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella, Served with Choice of Pasta
- Pollo Madeira$36.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Baby Portobello Mushroom Demi Glace, Shallots, Baby Spinach & Madeira Wine Sauce Over Hand Crafted Asiago Gnocchi
- Pollo Caprese$35.00
Pan Fried Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Garlic Marinated Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Aged Balsamic, Tomato Sauce, Basil
- Pollo Della Nonna (GF)$35.00
Chicken Breast Sautéed with Sun Dried Tomato, Mushrooms, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Melted Mozzarella, Lemon White Wine Sauce over Gluten Free Penne Pasta
- Vitello Saltimboca$38.00
Veal Scaloppini with Prosciutto, Sage, & Mozzarella over Spinach in a Roasted San Marzano Tomato & Veal Demi Glaze
- Veal Chop Parmigiano$58.00
Boneless Breast of Chicken w/Mushrooms, Onions, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Bacon, Basil Marinara over Rigatoni
- FIRE TABLE!
PRIME CUTS
- FILET MIGNON$65.00
10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
- RIBEYE$55.00
Center Cut Bone-In Veal Chop, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
- NY STRIP$63.00
16 oz Center Cut Prime NY Strip, Served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus
- VEAL CHOP BONE-IN$58.00
16 oz Hand-Pounded Breaded Veal Chop topped with Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Italian Crumbled Sausage, Melted Aged Provolone
POLLO/VITELLO
- CHICKEN PARM$34.00
Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.
- CHICKEN MARSALA$34.00
Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta
- CHICKEN FRANCESE$34.00
Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta
- CHICKEN PICCATA$34.00
Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice
- VEAL PARM$37.00
Breaded & topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella, served with a choice of pasta.
- VEAL MARSALA$37.00
Sautéed with Mushrooms, Onions & Marsala Wine Demi-Glace, served with a choice of pasta
- VEAL FRANCESE$37.00
Egg Battered Sautéed in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a choice of pasta
- VEAL PICCATA$37.00
Sautéed with Capers in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce, served with a pasta of choice
PESCI
- ZUPPA di PESCE$58.00
Grouper, Scallops, Clams, Mussels, Calamari & Shrimp, Sautéed with Marinara Sauce or Roasted Garlic White Wine over Linguine
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$58.00
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Butter & White Wine over Linguine *Available as Shrimp Fra Diavolo served with Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce
- SNAPPER FRANCESE$44.00
Egg Battered Yellowtail Snapper in Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce Served over Spinach & Linguine
- JUMBO LUMB CRUSTED SNAPPER$46.00
Local Snapper Sautéed with Colossal Crab Meat, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, & Capers over Lemon Risotto & Baby Spinach
- LINGUINE ALLA VONGOLE$36.00
Clams sauteed with your choice of Red, White, or Marechiara Sauce
- ROASTED GARLIC CRUSTED SALMON$38.00
Scottish Salmon with a Roasted Garlic Crust & Lemon Jus over a Bed of Spinach with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
- PAN SEARED SNAPPER$44.00
Scottish Salmon Sautéed with Capers, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots in a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce Served with House Vegetables & Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
PASTA DELLA NONNA
- Nonna's Italian Feast$30.00
Meatball, Sweet Italian Sausage, Braised Pork & San Marzano Tomato Gravy Served over Rigatoni with Ricotta Cheese
- Penne Zia Glaucia$30.00
Bowtie Pasta, Oven Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Wild Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Chives
- Ravioli Al Formaggio$27.00
Hand Crafted Four Cheese Ravioli in a San Marzano Tomato Sauce with a Touch of Cream
- Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
Shallots, Prosciutto & Vodka sautéed in a Creamy Pink Sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$26.00
House Made Bolognese with Ground Brisket, Berkshire Pork, Dutch Veal, Vidalia Onions, Carrots, Celery, San Marzano Tomato Gravy, Grana Padano, Italian Herbs
- Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Striped Squid Ink Ravioli, Gulf Shrimp, Peas & Chives, in a Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
- Lasagna$30.00
Homemade with Bolognese Sauce, Sweet Sausage, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
- Gnocchi Alla Tavolino$28.00
Potato Dumplings served with Your Choice of Home Made Bolognese, Vodka Sauce, or Pesto Cream Sauce
- Meatball Entree$22.00
- Build Pasta Dish$20.00
- FIRE TABLE!
HEALTHY SELECTIONS
- PENNE ALLA BOSCO$26.00
Gluten Free Penne, Shoestring Vegetables, Peas, Shaved Garlic, Roasted Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO
- GRILLED SCOTTISH SALMON$38.00
Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO
- GRILLED CHICKEN$27.00
Steamed Basmati Rice, Asparagus, Lemon & EVOO
- GRILLED SHRIMP$46.00
Steamed Baby Spinach & Lemon
SIDES
GOURMET SIDES
DESSERTS
- COOKIES - 4$10.00
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
- COOKIES - 2$5.00
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
- COOKIES - DOZEN$25.00
Our signature Amaretto S cookies
- VOLCANO CAKE$12.00
In house made chocolate cake, with hot chocolate in the center, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup on top
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$12.00
Tavolinos famous chocolate mousse!
- CANNOLI STACK$12.00
Tavolino's style cannoli, stacked like a tower.
- TIRAMASU$12.00
In house made Tiramisu.
- RICOTTA CHEESECAKE$12.00
Made in house ricotta cheesecake.
- APPLE TART$15.00
Cinnamon apple crust, granny smith apples in the center, served hot, ice cream caramel.
- NUTELLA ZEPPOLI$10.00
Italian sugar powdered donuts filled with hot nutella, with a chocolate drizzle.
- CARROT CAKE$12.00
- MILKY WAY CAKE$12.00
- MOUSSE CAKE$12.00
In house made cannoli's
- DOUBLE CHOCLATE CAKE$12.00
In house made cannoli's
- CREME BRULE$15.00
In house made cannoli's
- LARGE CANNOLI CAKE$75.00
- VANILLA GELATO$7.00
Dinner Specials
- APPETIZERS
- C Corn Chowder$8.00
Local Roasted Corn Chowder w/ Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Aleppo Pepper Dust
- B Corn Chowder$16.00
Local Roasted Corn Chowder w/ Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Aleppo Pepper Dust
- ---$26.00
Roman Style Artichoke Stuffed w/ Burrata, Herb Ricotta, Grana Padano, Golden Tomato Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, Balsamic Glaze & Basil Pesto
- Burratini Crocante$28.00
Panko & Summer Truffle Pecorino Crusted Local Burrata, Warm Tomato Jam, Roman Artichoke Salad, Herb Pesto, Aged Balsamic, Crispy Prosciutto, House Made Focaccia
- Baja Blue Crab Tartare$38.00
Blue Crab Tartare w/ Avocado, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Crema, Charred Tomato Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla
- ENTREES
- Pollo Rolatine$38.00
Stuffed Organic Chicken Breast w/ Fontina Cheese, Sautéed Spinach, Fire Roasted Peppers & Pancetta, Roasted Baby Portobello Mushrooms, Sicilian Marsala Pan Sauce, Truffle Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes
- Tortelloni Lobster Vodka$46.00
Hand Crafted Burrata Stuffed Tortelloni, Butter Poached Lobster Meat, Fire Roasted Corn, Roasted Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, English Peas, Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce, Chives, Crispy Prosciutto Crumble
- Pistachio Sea Bass$55.00
Dehydrated Capers & Sicilian Pistachio Crusted Chilean Sea Bass, Limoncello Butter Sauce, Sweet Potato Puree, Honey Gazed Heirloom Carrots, Orange & Shaved Fennel Salad
- Peppercorn NY Strip$68.00
Certified Prime Angus Beef NY Strip w/ Peppercorn Crust, Point Reyas Blue Cheese Crema, Caramelized Leek Risotto, Prosciutto Wrapped AsparagusF
- Surf - N - Turf$105.00
Grilled 20oz Prime Bone in Ribeye, Garlic Butter Jumbo Shrimp, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, House Made Bearnaise Sauce
- Pork Chop Nepolitano$48.00
verbal
- DESSERTS
- Summer Blueberry Cake$15.00
House Made Lemon & Blueberry Butter Cake, Roasted Blueberry Compote, Zabaglione Gelato, Crème Anglaise, Shaved White Chocolate, Mint, Powder Sugar, Chattily
- --$15.00
House made crème brûlée/ grand Mainer infused berries/ shaved white chocolate / chattily/ mint .
- SPECIAL COCKTAILS
- Strawberry Margarita$15.00
Barcadi Silver Rum, Fresh Pressed Watermelon Juice, Key Lime Juice, Fresh Mint, Sugar Cane
- Key Lime Caipirinha$15.00
Platinum Rock & Roll Tequila, Orange Liquor, Fresh Pressed Citrus, Alchemists Prickly Pear Nectar, Tajin Rim, Lime Wheels
- SPECIAL WINES
- BTL "YOEMAN"$105.00
Round Pond's flagship Estate Cabernet Sauvignon bursts from the glass with alluring aromas of bright red fruit with a hint of dark fruit and cherry cordial. Soft and approachable, this wine shows essences of sweet spices and cocoa that marry well with its bright acidity and evolving tannins. Following through with red licorice, muddled strawberry and a mouth-watering finish, it perfectly summarizes the diverse flavors found on our Rutherford Estate and Oakville vineyards. This Cabernet Sauvignon is ready to be enjoyed now and will age gracefully over time. Blend: 96% Cabernet Sauvignon, 3% Petit Verdot, 1% Malbec
- BTL PRIARA PINOT GRIGIO$48.00
This lively and aromatic Chardonnay is bright and crisp with notes of fresh green apple, Meyer lemon, white peach, and melon, accompanied by delicate notes of Tarte Tatin and brioche toast (a nod to the well- integrated French Oak). Lithe and mouthwatering, the palate is linear and lean with layers of apple, vanilla bean, and spiced Asian pear, supported by a viscous mouthfeel that is rich and balanced—a tribute to the delicate batonnage (lees stirring) that occurs during the winemaking process. The finish is lengthy and structured with mineral undertones, maintained by a core of fresh acidity, presenting a Chardonnay that is full of finesse and complexity.
- Btl ABAZZIA BARBERA D'ASTI$48.00
Intense purple and reds in color. Wonderful aromatics are opulent and very floral. Black fruits were a common theme. Black cherry, plum and some licorice texture. Lush ripe tannins and full-bodied. Creamy velvet tongue-wrapping flavors that coate the palate.
- Btl Unshackled Sparkling$30.00
- SUNSET DINNER
N/A Beverages
Kids Beverages
Kids Menu
- Kids Pasta$10.00
Pasta choice, sauce choice.
- Kids Spag & MB$14.00
Pasta choice served with a meatball.
- Kids Ravioli$15.00
Ravioli served with your choice of sauce.
- Kids Cheese Pizza$15.00
Kids cheese flatbead.
- Kids Filet$25.00
Filet served with french fries or a choice of pasta
- Kids Chicken Cutlet$14.00
Breaded cutlet served with fries or pasta of choice
- Kids Chicken Parm$15.00
Chicken parm cutlet served with a pasta of choice.
Tapas Full Price
Tapas Food
- CALAMARI
Fresh bread, with Tomato pesto, Roasted garlic, Extra virgin olive oil, and butter.
- White Truffle Popcorn$10.00
Truffle Butter, Grana Padano, Chives
- Marinated Italian Olives$14.00
Warm, Marinated Italian Olives, Italian Herbs, Grana Padano
- Nonna's Sicilian Style Rice Balls$18.00
San Marzano Tomato Cream, Parmesan Reggiano Basil Infused Oil
- Chicken Parmesan Sliders$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Gravy
- MEATBALLS
Herb Ricotta, Arugula, San Marzano Tomato
- PEAR PASTA
Walnut Blanc Fromage, Roasted Pears
- Bourbon Candied Neuske Bacon$21.00
Allepo Pepper Maple Syrup
- Brooklyn Style Loaded Fries$15.00
Crispy French Fries, Provolone Fondue, Fresh Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Gravy
- Calabrian Pizzetta$18.00
Crispy Flat Bread, San Marzano Fra Diavlo Gravy, Aged Provolone, House Made Sausage, Fire Roasted Peppers, Calabrian Chili Oil
- Della Notte Mussels$22.00
PEI Mussels, San Marzano Broth or Roasted Garlic Pinot Grigio Sauce. Served with Baguette
- Steak & Brie Sliders$24.00
Filet Mignon Tips, Melted Brie, Carmelized Onions Horseradish Crema, Brioche Bun
- Carpaccio Flatbread$24.00
Crispy Flat Bread, Baby Arrugula, Capers, Aged Balsamic Reduction, Grana Padano
- Thai Crackling Shrimp$26.00
Slaw, Toasted Peanut Crumble, Ginger Toasted Sesame
- Ahi Tuna Tostadas$26.00
Crispy Wonton, Wasabi Avocado Crema, Pickled Ginger Toasted Sesame, Soy Caramel
- Shrimp Manchengo Pizz$26.00
Gulf Shrimp, Fire Roasted Red Pepper Manchego Cheese, Chives, Poblano Aioli
EASTER DINNER
Zuppa OR Insalate
- MINESTRONE
Topped with crispy onion
- LOBSTER BISQUE
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Balsalmic Drizzle
- CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Caesar Dressing
- CAPRESE SALAD
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Fiore Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, 20 year Balsalmic Drizzle