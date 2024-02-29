Tazzte 5114 W Emerald Rd.
TACOS
Single Tacos
- Barbacoa Taco$3.25
Slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth barbacoa beef, dripping with savory juices, folded into a tortilla to transport your taste buds south of the border.
- Bisteck Taco$2.99
Succulent grilled steak, perfectly seasoned and nestled in a warm corn tortilla, creating a flavor explosion with each bite.
- Carnitas Taco$2.99
Crispy, golden carnitas that are both juicy and savory, harmonizing in a tortilla for a taco that's carnival of taste.
- Chicken Taco$2.99
Tender pieces of marinated chicken sizzling with vibrant fajita flavors, all wrapped in a soft tortilla for a taste of Mexico in every fold.
- Trompo Taco$3.25
A symphony of marinated, spit-grilled pork, thinly sliced and enveloped in a warm tortilla. Each bite is a journey through the bold and savory flavors that define traditional trompo-style tacos.
- QuesaBirria$3.25
Indulge in the perfect blend of birria and melted cheese, creating a tantalizing fusion that's as gooey as it is flavorful.