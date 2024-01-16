TB3 Food Truck 705 Old Philadelphia Road
FOOD
APPS & STARTERS
- BONE IN WINGS$9.00+
One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic. (We are unable to accommodate "all flat orders, sorry for the inconvenience)
- BONELESS$9.00+
One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic
- 10 FRIED SHRIMP$14.00
10 Extra large(16-20ct) butterfly shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown! Served with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.
- 15 FRIED SHRIMP$19.00
15 Extra large(16-20ct) butterfly shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown! Served with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.
- BOOTHE BOOTHE SHRIMP$16.00
Fried shrimp tossed in our slightly spicy Boom Boom Sauce
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$10.00
A basket of our ultimate crisp fries topped with melted cheese, chili, and green onions
- FUNNEL CAKE FRIES$8.00
- HALF POUND STEAMED SHRIMP$16.00
Delicious jumbo shrimp steamed with beer, onions and Old Bay
- ONE POUND STEAMED SHRIMP$22.00
Delicious jumbo shrimp steamed with beer, onions and Old Bay
- LG CHILI CHEESE FRIES$13.00
A basket of our ultimate crisp fries topped with melted cheese, chili and green onions.
- LOADED FRIES$10.00
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$13.00
A light, crispy, batter fried to golden brown goodness, filled with delicious Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
- NACHOS$12.00
Your choice of chicken or beef on top of tortilla chips. Served with nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
- PRETZEL STICKS$10.00
Jumbo soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks
- QUESADILLA$11.00
Grilled 12 inch quesadilla filled with mixed cheeses, onions, and peppers. Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp
- STUFFED POTATO SKINS$11.00
- TB3 SAMPLER$15.00
(2) potato skins, (2) onion rings, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) boneless wings
- Funnel Cakes Fries$6.00
- loaded cheese fries lg$13.00
SALADS
SOUPS
- CUP CHILI$5.00
Housemade seasoned chili
- CUP MARYLAND CRAB SOUP$7.00
Homemade delicious Maryland crab soup
- CUP LOADED POTATO SOUP$5.00
Potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onions, and sour cream
- BOWL CHILI$8.00
Housemade seasoned chili
- BOWL CREAM OF CRAB$12.00
- BOWL MARYLAND CRAB SOUP$9.00
Homemade delicious Maryland crab soup
- BOWL LOADED POTATO SOUP$7.00
Potato soup with bacon, cheese, green onions, and sour cream
- HALF CREAM OF CRAB HALF MD SOUP$13.00
FLATBREADS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD$14.00
Chopped chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with shredded cheese, bacon, and blue cheese crumbs
- BUILD A FLAT BREAD$12.00
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FLATBREAD$14.00
Topped with Chipotle sauce, blackened chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions
- SEAFOOD FLATBREAD$16.00
Crab meat, shrimp, alfredo sauce, Old Bay, and mozzarella cheese
- VEGGIE FLATBREAD$13.00
Tomatoes garlic, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
BRICK OVEN PIZZA
- 10" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA$15.00
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella cheeses
- 12" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA$17.00
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella cheeses
- 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$15.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- 12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$17.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
- 10" SEAFOOD$17.00
Crabmeat, shrimp, and Old Bay with mozzarella cheese
- 12" SEAFOOD$19.00
Crabmeat, shrimp, and Old Bay with mozzarella cheese
- 10" BUILD YOUR OWN$13.00
- 12" BUILD YOUR OWN$15.00
ENTREES
- 1/2 BABY BACK RIBS$18.00
Slow cooked and coated with BBQ sauce. Grab some napkins and enjoy!
- FULL RACK RIBS$32.00
- BLACKENED SALMON$24.00
A fresh 8oz salmon portion pan seared with blackened spices giving it a spicy flavor
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$12.00+
Creamy house made alfredo sauce poured over fettuccine pasta served with garlic bread
- FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$20.00
Flaky catfish filet, lightly battered, giving it a golden brown crispiness
- Crab Cake Platter$30.00
HANDHELDS
- BLT$10.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Bleu Cheese dressing
- BUILD A BURGER$14.00
- CHEESESTEAK$16.00
Sirloin steak grilled with onions, green, peppers and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- CRAB BURGER$16.00
Topped with crab dip, cheddar cheese, Old Bay, lettuce and tomato
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$15.00
Slow cooked pulled pork tossed in tangy BBQ sauce then topped with coleslaw on a soft bun
- RODEO BURGER$16.00
Smothered in BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and topped with Cajun spices and an onion ring
- SHRIMP SALAD$17.00
Housemade shrimp salad on a brioche bun
- TACOS
Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp served with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese on 3 soft flour tortillas
- TB3 BURGER$16.00
TB3’s special sauce, red onions, American cheese, and crispy bacon
- WRAPS
- CATFISH PO'BOY$16.00
KIDS MEALS
SIDES
- Tator Tots$3.50
- BAKED POTATO$4.50
- BROCCOLI$4.50
- COLESLAW$4.50
- COLLARD GREENS$4.50
- CORNBREAD$4.50
- GARLIC BREAD$3.00
- GREEN BEANS$4.50
- HOMEMADE MACARONI AND CHEESE$4.50
- IN-HOUSE MADE POTATO CHIPS$4.50
- LOADED BAKED POTATO$6.50
- MASHED POTATOS$4.50
- ONION RINGS$6.50
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$7.00
- SIDE CAESER SALAD$7.00
- SM FRIES$4.50
- TOASTED BREAD$2.50
- CORN FULL SIDE$4.50
- Gravy$1.50
- SQUASH/ZUCCHINI MIX$4.50
- SWEET POTATO Fries$4.50
Lunch Specials
CATERING
APPETIZERS CATERING
ENTREES CATERING
- CHICKEN WINGS BONE IN 50 CT$85.99
- CHICKEN WINGS BONELESS 50 CT$71.99
- CHICKEN TENDERS 20 PC$54.99
- SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$52.99+
- SPAGHETTI W MEATSAUCE$49.99+
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO W/ CHICKEN$60.99+
- STUFFED POTATO SKINS$35.99+
- CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS --FULL TRAY16PC$49.99
- CHICKEN WING BONE-IN 25CT$51.99
- CHICKEN WING BONELESS 25CT$42.99
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$50.99+
- PIZZA LG CHEESE 8 SLICES$45.00