BONE IN WINGS

$9.00 +

One pound of wings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauces: Sriracha, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Sweet Thai Chili, Hot, Mild, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Garlic. (We are unable to accommodate "all flat orders, sorry for the inconvenience)