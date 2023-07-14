Coffee Drinks

Hot Drinks

Breve

$6.09+

Miel

$3.59+

Mocha

$5.59+

Turtle Mocha

$6.59+

Smore Mocha

$6.39+

Razz it Up Mocha

$6.39+

Latte

$4.89+

Cappuccino

$4.89+

Macchiato

$2.99+

Espresso

$2.99+

Americano

$3.89+

Depth Charge

$3.99+

Drip

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Smore Mocha

$6.39+

Razzberry Mocha

$6.39+

Cold brew

$4.59+

Americano

$3.59+

Espresso Shaker

$4.99+

Latte

$4.89+

Mocha

$5.59+

Turtle Mocha

$6.59+

Frappes

BYO Frappe

$5.99+

Turtle Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Campfire Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Razz it up Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Mocha Frappe

$6.79+

Caramel Frappe

$6.79+

Non Coffee Drinks

Smoothies

Pomegranate

$5.59+

Peach

$5.59+

Wildberry

$5.59+

Blueberry Pomegranate

$5.59+

Strawberry Banana

$5.59+

Lemonade

Rhubarb Lemonade

$4.99+

BYO Lemonade

$4.09+

Italian Soda

BYO Italian Soda

$2.79+

Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$4.09+

Dark Hot Chocolate

$4.09+

Non Coffee Frappes

Cookies n Cream

$6.79+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.79+

Kids drinks

Kids Strawberry Banana

$2.89

Kids Izzy

$2.59

Kids Steamed Milk

$2.59

Kids Cookies n Cream

$3.59

Kids Frozen Cocoa

$3.59

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.59

110 Degrees!

Tea

Iced Black Tea

$4.99+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

Chai Latte

$4.99+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.59+

London Fog

$4.99+

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwiches

Pretzel

$7.00

Hawaiian

$7.00

English Muffin

$7.00

Bagel

$7.00

Burritos

Chorizo Potato

$7.00

Eggs Potato Veg

$6.00

Eggs Potato Sausage

$7.00

Chorizo Potato Veg

$7.50

Eggs Potato Sausage & Veg

$7.50

Crepes

Banana Nutella

$8.00

Chicken Cheese

$9.00

Raspberry Creme

$8.00

Monte Cristo

$9.00

Flatbreads

Sausage Veg Egg Chz

$9.00

Trout

$10.00

Mediterrannian

$9.00

Sausage Egg Chz

$8.00

Sweet Pepper Brisket

$10.00

Oatmeal

Cranberry Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.99

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99

Plain Oatmeal

$2.50

Bakery

Muffins

Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.00

Cookies

Legitimate Breakfast

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tort

$6.00

Lemon Berry

$6.00

Tiramasu

$7.00

Lunch

Salads

Salty Salad

$11.00

Sweet Salad

$12.00

Bag

Jane Grevstad

Traveler Bag

$68.00

Retail

Retail

Key Fobs

$12.00

Fresh flowers

$20.00

Traveler Bag

$68.00

Einstein Print

$10.00

Forecast print

$10.00

Wood Coaster - Life Unscripted

$5.00

Wood Coaster - penny farthings

$5.00

Celcius - SP

$4.00

Welch's Lemonade Freeze Pops

$2.25

Moody

$345.00

2'x2' (Navy & Aqua)

Grey Stone Speckled Pot

$12.00

Leafy Legacy - LV

$10.00

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Hexagon Succulent

$10.00

Sugar Free Chocolate Covered Almonds

$5.00

Sweet Pea

$7.00

Truffles - Foil Wrapped

$1.00

Popcorners - SS

$2.00

Medium Weaved Amish Basket

$20.00Out of stock

Tropical Beach

$7.00

Printed Bookmarks

$2.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - Apple

$2.50

Sun chips - O

$2.00

Lanesboro welcome - 12x18

$58.00

Inner Peace

$160.00

9x24

C2O Coconut Water

$5.00

Bobo's Chocolate Chip Oat Bars

$5.00

Framed Floral Sky Print 20x24

$80.00

Popcorners _KC

$2.00Out of stock

2 Stacks Yellow Rocks Print

$40.00

Taffy Individual

$0.50

Leafy Legacy - LTM

$15.00

Mint

Snickers

$2.00

Sun chips - C

$2.00

Celcius - AV

$4.00

Large Macrame w/pot

$30.00

Needle Felted Medium Mushrooms

$40.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - Grape

$2.50

Ruby Throated Woodpecker

$38.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Watercolor Card - vespa

$6.00

Kirkland Nut Bars

$2.00

Candy Jars - sugar free dark choc espresso

$6.00

Honeysuckle

$7.00

UF/M Floral Sky 16x20

$50.00

Cards by Monica

$5.00

Card prints

Deodorant

$3.50

Welch's Lemonade W Freeze Pops

$2.25

Sanpellegrino - Melograno and Arancia

$3.00

Trail View

$5.00

Watercolor Card - happy together

$6.00

Powerade - FP

$3.00

5x8 Cherry Large

$60.00

Coasters

$30.00

Set of 4 w Epoxy

Red Bull - Amber Edition

$4.25

M Dancing Hibisus 10x12

$25.00

5x7 Dark Box Walnut

$40.00

Watter Bottle Bags

$15.00

Box of Dark Chocolate Truffles

$12.00

Underwater - Lg

$120.00

16x20

M Puffer Fish 11x14

$20.00

Sticker - Don't Bobber Me

$4.00

Turtle on Whitepine

$35.00

5x3 Stubby Cherry

$45.00

Sun chips - GS

$2.00

Morel Clay Ornament

$12.00

Box of Cocoa dusted Tiramisu Truffles

$12.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Bicycle Mug Plant

$15.00

Sticker - Double Kayak

$4.00

owl lg 14x14

$52.00

Red Bull - Summer Edition

$4.25

Gardenia Soap

$7.00

Citrus Splash

$7.00

Sunflower

$5.00

Leafy Legacy - M

$10.00

White Tea & Ginger

$7.00

1 Stack Blue Rocks Print

$40.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - GG

$1.00

other print

$10.00

Birch Pot

$30.00

3x5 Cherry Rect Shrink Pot

$50.00Out of stock

Dancing Hibisus Framed

$75.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Peach

$2.50Out of stock

Box of Milk ChocolateTruffles

$12.00

Midnight Sparkle

$48.00

8x16

3x8 Cherry

$45.00

3 Pot White Planter

$17.00

Small Bass Wall Mount

$75.00

Earring petite Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$12.00

Wood Coaster - Caffeine Rule World

$5.00

2 Short Stack Teal Rock Print

$40.00

Sticker - Hooked on Fishing Words

$4.00

Sticker - Watch Your Own Bobber

$4.00

Headbands

$12.00

Irishman

$7.00

Power Up Trail Mix - Mega

$2.25

Underwater

$30.00

8x10

Arizona Green Tea

$2.25

3 Musketeers

$2.00

White Clay Face Pot

$24.00

Trail Divide

$5.00

Powerade - G

$3.00

Archer Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

$2.50

Larabar Granola Bars PBCC

$2.50

Solo Rider

$5.00

Cool Water

$7.00

Lovely Linden

$7.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - A

$1.00

2x6 Curly Cherry + Ash

$35.00

1 Stack Purple Rocks Print

$40.00

Nature Valley Biscuits

$2.00

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

$2.00

Quaker Granola Bars - CC

$1.00

Sun chips -FO

$2.00

Small Magnet

$1.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - P

$2.00

Serenity in Blue

$30.00

10x7.5

Leafy Legacy - BTM

$9.50

Mint

UF/UM Floral Sky 16x20

$25.00

Tie Scrunchie

$8.00

Midnight Sparkle - Lg

$107.00

12x24

Bridge - 12x18

$58.00

Rocker Relax 8*12

$38.00

CeraVe

$1.50

Wooden Tags w/sayings

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Owl Succulent

$10.00

Jack Links Beef Strips - R

$4.50

Needle Felted Large Mushrooms

$50.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - S/B

$2.50

Cherry Light w Stone Window

$100.00

A&W Root Beer

$2.00

Barn top 10x14

$44.00

White Hexagon Vase w Flowers

$28.00

Canoe Dolphins 8x12

$40.00

Milano Cookies

$1.50

Sticker - Take a Hike Boot

$4.00

LaCroix - Pamplemouse

$2.25

Trail Barn

$5.00

Earring w hoop Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$18.00

12mm stainless resin then hoop earrings

Brook Trout on Pine

$48.00

Strength

$44.00

12x10

Candy Jars - dark chocolate espresso

$6.00

Taffy Box

$3.00

Leafy Legacy - BTL

$9.50

Lemon

Peregrine Falcon Wall Mount

$60.00

Needle Felted Small Mushrooms

$35.00Out of stock

Cucumber Melon

$7.00

Watercolor Card - then now

$6.00

Candy Jars - milk chocolate espresso

$6.00

Shaped Earring Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic

$18.00

12mm resin in shape earrings

Wiggly Bee Balm

$100.00

owl sm 8x8

$36.00

Leafy Legacy - D

$9.50

Harmony Clock 12*18

$58.00

Waist Bag

$55.00

RRX - 8x12

$38.00

Large Bass Wall Mount

$95.00

Shaver's Soap

$7.00Out of stock

UM Dancing Hibisus 10x12

$35.00

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar - Blule

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

French Vanilla

$7.00

Vitamin Water - A/B

$3.00

Lanesboro vine door 10x14

$44.00

Dutch Crunch -PG

$2.00

Clay Birch Succulent

$38.00

Cantilevered Jewelry Box

$75.00

Power Up Trail Mix - Anti

$2.25

Plant Mushroom Sticks

$10.00

Red Bull - Green Edition

$4.25

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.25

Ocean Breeze

$345.00

2'x2' (Aqua, Black & Copper)

Serenity in Blue - Lg

$61.00

11x15

Feather/Rock Print

$40.00

Bridge -10*14

$44.00

Hairy Woodpecker

$35.00

Sticker - Take a Ride

$4.00

Larabar Granola Bars -CCCD

$2.50

Red Bull - Peach Edition

$4.25

Large Weaved Amish Basket

$30.00

7Up

$2.00

3x3 Cherry

$35.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Guava

$2.50

Sticker - My Kind of Running

$4.00

Phone Bags

$32.00

Walnut

$95.00

Lip Balm

$3.00

Vitamin Water - L

$3.00

Large Magnet

$2.50

Wood Coaster - Life Beautiful Ride

$5.00

Peony

$7.00

LaCroix - Tangerine

$2.25

Jack Links Beef Strips - H

$4.50

2 Stack Blue Rocks Print

$40.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - SB

$2.00

Vitamin Water - O

$3.00

Pocky

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes - BG

$1.00

Small Flap Bags

$32.00

Dutch Crunch -BBQ

$2.00

Small Macrame w/pot

$15.00

Made Good Granola Bars

$2.50

3x8 Cherry Vase

$45.00

Mike McNeilus Photography

$35.00

Images of Fish, Turtles, Frogs, etc

Power Up Trail Mix - energy

$2.25

10x22 Tattooed Palox - Pink Flowers

$100.00

Gathering Storm

$37.00

10.5 x10

Dasani Water

$1.50

Popcorners - WC

$2.00

Sticker - Let it Bee

$4.00

Regular Scrunchie

$5.00

Lilac

$7.00

Kerns Nectar Juice - Mango

$2.50

Custom Design Cards

$5.00

Welch's Juice Bottles - O/P

$2.50

Sticker - Better Together

$4.00

Barn top 12x16

$52.00

Nature's Bakery Fig Bar- Rasp

$1.50

Cards - Printed

$5.00

Crisp Apple

$7.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

2 Stacks Teal Rocks Print

$40.00

Sun Glasses

$15.00

Tray

$30.00

Tray with epoxied base

Clif Bars - CC

$3.50

Walnut & Maple - Pass through box

$75.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

3-D Fish/Weeds Carving (small)

$55.00

Lady Shaver

$7.00

Sticker - Kind Words Sweet Soul

$4.00

Frank Lloyd Wright inspired treasure box

$75.00

Messenger Bag

$58.00

Needle Felted Gnome

$20.00

Green Truck

$38.00

LaCroix - Lemon

$2.25

Vinyl Decal

$6.00

Framed Butterfly - Perfectly Imperfect

$100.00

Watercolor Card - Various

$6.00

Leafy Legacy - C

$9.50

Half Small Weaved Amish Basket

$12.00

Celcius - WP

$4.00

UF/UM Patterned Petunias 16x20

$35.00

Honest Kids Juice Boxes

$1.00

Chomps Beef Sticks

$4.50

Red Bull Original

$4.25

Lily of the Valley

$7.00

LaCroix - BlackRazzBerry

$2.25

Leafy Legacy -LTL

$15.00

Lemon

Sandalwood

$7.00

LaCroix - Lime

$2.25

Clif Bars - CPB

$3.50

Wood & stone post earring

$12.00

Small Weaved Amish Basket

$12.00

Earth Winds

$48.00

8x16

Clear Rooting Vase

$14.00

Sticker - Blue Fishing Lure

$4.00

Welch's Lemonade BR Freeze Pops

$2.25

Chocolate Carmels

$0.50

Half Medium Weaved Amish Basket

$20.00

3x5 Cherry

$40.00

Sensual Amber

$7.00

Pecan Truffle Turtles

$4.00

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Ring Pop

$1.50

Popcorners - SQ

$2.00

Sticker - It's a Hoot

$4.00

Quaker Granola Bars - choco

$1.00

Wooden ears

$20.00

Pure Organic Fruit Bar - RL

$2.00

Dutch Crunch -JC

$2.00

Powerade - MB

$3.00

Coffee Koozie

$9.00

Screen Vision

$19.99

Quaker Granola Bars - PBCC

$1.00

LaCroix - Berry

$2.25

Lanesboro welcome - 8x14

$44.00

Art

RRT Print - 8x10

$35.00

RRT Print - 8.5x11

$35.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Welcome 8x14

$44.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Driftless Barn 12x16

$52.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Driftless Barn 10x14

$44.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - RR Crossing 8x12

$38.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Harmony Clock 12x18

$58.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Houston Owl 14x14

$52.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Houston Owl 8x8

$36.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Dolphins 8x12

$40.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Bridge 12x18

$58.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Bridge 10x14

$44.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Relaxation 8x12

$38.00

Images of the Trail Canvas - Lanesboro Hidden Door 10x14

$44.00

Pop

Coke

$2.00