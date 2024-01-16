Bury Diner
Food
Appetizers & Soups
- Steamed Shrimp$11.99+
A plateful of peel & eat shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Crispy, golden brown & served with marinara sauce
- Bacon Cheese Mega Fries$7.99
Topped with melted cheese & bacon
- Bowl Soup of the Day$4.99
- Quart Soup of the Day$7.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Old Bay Fries$4.99
- Pizza Fries$6.99
- Fried Onion Rings$6.99
- Broccoli Bites$9.99
- 5 Pieces Chicken Tenders$7.99
- 10 Pieces Wing Dings$14.99
- 20 Pieces Wing Dings$27.99
- Cup Of Soup Of The Day$2.50
Refreshing Salads
- Garden Salad$7.99
Served with choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Served with Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$9.99
Served with homemade Greek dressing & pita bread
- Chef Salad$12.99
Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese & choice of dressing
- Fresh Spinach Salad$12.99
With grilled chicken, fresh spinach, croutons, bacon, mushrooms, chopped egg & tomato
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
On romaine
- Key West Salad$18.99
Shrimp, scallops and mixed green
- Bury-Licious Salad$12.99
With grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, strawberries, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and green pepper
- Cajun Chicken Salad$11.99
Club Sandwiches
Hoagies
Wraps
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.99
Onion, pepper & fajita seasoning
- Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$11.99
With lettuce & tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
With lettuce, tomato & hot sauce
- Fried Flounder Wrap$11.99
With lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
With grilled chicken and romaine lettuce
- Hot Turkey Wrap$11.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & Cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Wrap$11.99
With lettuce & tomato
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, bacon & tomato
- Cheesesteak Wrap$11.99
With lettuce, tomato & onion
- Tuna Salad Wrap$11.99
With lettuce, tomato & bacon
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
With lettuce, tomato & bacon
1/2 lb Burgers
- Hamburger*$8.99
With lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo
- Cheeseburger$10.99
With with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & American cheese
- Double Cheeseburger$16.99
Double-up the legend! With lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo
- Pizza Burger$10.99
- Mix Up Burger$8.99
With onion, peppers, mushrooms & provolone
- Cowboy Burger$12.99
With one fried egg
- Bury Burger$12.99
With Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion & BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce & tomato
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce & tomato
- BLT Sandwich*$9.99
With mayonnaise
- Roast Beef Sandwich$9.99
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Ham Sandwich$9.99
With lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Corned Beef$9.99
With coleslaw & Russian dressing on rye
Melts
- Reuben Melt$11.99
With corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & Russian dressing
- Turkey Reuben Melt$11.99
With turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut & Russian dressing
- Patty Melt$11.99
With onion, mushrooms & Swiss on rye
- Tuna Melt$11.99
With tomato & Swiss cheese on rye
- Chicken Cordon Blue Melt$11.99
With ham & Swiss on a kaiser roll
- Monte Cristo$11.99
Turkey, ham & Swiss cheese on french toast
Steak Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Grilled Chicken$10.99
On a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Parmigiana$11.99
On a sub roll
- Meatball Parmigiana$11.99
On a sub roll
- Crab Cake$16.99
On a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
- Fried Flounder*$14.99
On a kaiser roll
- French Dip$11.99
Roast beef with provolone cheese on a sub roll with au jus for dipping
Sides
From the Sea
- Fried Flounder**$18.99
- Broiled Flounder$18.99
- Fried Scallops$25.95
- Broiled Scallops$25.95
- Fried Shrimp (6 Pieces)$18.99
- Broiled Shrimp (6 Pieces)$18.99
- Broiled Only Broiled Salmon$18.99
- Broiled Only Broiled Tilapia$16.99
- 1 Piece Broiled Stuffed Flounder (Broiled Only)$16.99
- 2 Pieces Broiled Stuffed Flounder (Broiled Only)$26.99
- 1 Piece Crab Cake (Fried)$16.99
100% Maryland crab meat
- 2 Pieces Crab Cake (Fried)$26.99
100% Maryland crab meat
- 1 Piece Crab Cake (Broiled)$16.99
100% Maryland crab meat
- 2 Pieces Crab Cake (Broiled)$26.99
100% Maryland crab meat
- Fried Seafood Combo$28.99
Flounder, shrimp, scallops & crab cake
- Broiled Seafood Combo$28.99
Flounder, shrimp, scallops & crab cake
Baskets
Entrees
- Grilled Chicken Entree$13.99
Over rice with one vegetable
- Roast Turkey$15.99
Homemade peeled turkey with stuffing & gravy
- Clam Strips$13.99
With french fries & one vegetable
- Grandma's Famous Meatloaf$15.99
With gravy
- Country Fried Steak$15.99
With brown gravy
- Shrimp Basket Entree$15.99
Lightly breaded with french fries & one vegetable
- Hot Turkey Open Faced Sandwich$14.99
Homemade peeled turkey with gravy
- Roast Beef Open Face Sandwich$14.99
With gravy
- Grilled Pork Chops$16.99
Two pieces center cut
- Fried Pork Chops$16.99
Two pieces center cut
- Chopped Steak$16.99
With fried onions & gravy
- Liver & Onions$14.99
With gravy
Italian Specialties
Desserts
Specials
- Chicken pot pie$14.99
- 222 pancakes$7.99
- 222 french tst$7.99
- Sausage Gravy$8.99
- Western Omlet$7.99
- SS Pancakes with blueberries 2 eggs$7.99
- 1pc. Meatloaf 1 side$9.99
- 1 pc. Fried Flounder 1 side$9.99
- Rueben Melt with fries$9.99
- Cheeseburger L,T,M with fries$9.99
- Crispy Chicken Garden Salad$9.99
- Grilled ham and cheese with fries$7.99
Childrens Menu
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Kid's Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Omelettes
- Vegetarian Omelette$9.99
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, and spinach
- Country Omelette$9.99
With ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions, and tomato
- Cheese Omelette$7.99
With choice of feta, provolone, Swiss, Cheddar or American
- Plain Omelette$6.99
- Western Omelette$8.99
With ham, onions, and peppers
- Ham Omelette$8.99
- Bacon Omelette$8.99
- Sausage Omelette$8.99
- Mushroom Omelette$7.99
- Florentine Omelette$8.99
With spinach and feta cheese
- Seafood Omelette$13.99
With crab meat, shrimp and scallops
- Meatlover's Omelette$9.99
With bacon, ham and sausage
Grilled Specials
- 3 Hot Cakes$5.99
- 3 Hot Cakes w/Eggs$6.99
- 3 Hot Cakes w/Meat$8.99
- 3 Hot Cakes w/Eggs & Meat$9.99
- 3 French Toast$5.99
- 3 French Toast w/Eggs$6.99
- 3 French Toast w/Meat$8.99
- 3 French Toast w/Eggs & Meat$9.99
- 2 Short Hot Cakes$4.99
- 2 Hot Cakes w/Eggs$5.99
- 2 Hot Cakes w/Meat$7.99
- 2 Hot Cakes w/Eggs & Meat
- 2 Short French Toast$4.99
- 2 French Toast w/Eggs
- 2 French Toast w/Meat
- 2 French Toast w/Eggs and Meat
- Bury Banger$10.99
With two eggs, 2 bacon & sausage, 2 pancakes and home fries