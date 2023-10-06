Food

Starters

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese and chicken, served with sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$9.50

Gyro Quesadilla

$9.50

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce and fries with house sauce or ranch

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fried shrimp and fries with house sauce or ranch

Tzatziki Appetizer

$7.25

Served with pita

Pound of Wings

$14.00

Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili

1/2 Pound Wings

$8.00

Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili

Loaded Fries

$12.50

Your choice of Greek, Philly, or Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Served with fries and your choice of sauce

Garlic and Jalapeno Hummus

$8.50

Garlic and Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita

Hummus

$7.50

Garlic or Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita

Falafel

$7.50

6 vegetarian meatballs, served with tzatziki

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber and onion with your choice of dressing

Village Salad

$9.00

Tomato,onion,cucumber,feta,kalamata olives with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lettuce,croutons and parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$8.75

Lettuce,tomato,onion,cucumber,feta,olives, Greek dressing

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

$9.50

Beef, BBQ sauce, onions and cheese

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Philly meat, grilled onion, peppers and cheese

Dinners

Meat Lovers Dinner

$21.50

Chicken and Gyro, fries, greek salad, pita and Tzatziki

Small Gyro Dinner

$15.00

Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Large Gyro Dinner

$20.50

Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Small Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Large Chicken Dinner

$20.50

Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$7.50

One beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese

Double Cheese Burger

$10.00

Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese

American Sheriff Burger

$10.00

One beef patty, gyro meat, tomato, onion, feta and tzatziki

Texan Burger

$10.00

Two beef patties, BBQ sauce, mayo, american cheese and onion rings

Mushroom Burger

$10.00

Two beef patties, grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and american cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$10.00

Two beef patties, grilled jalapenos, onions, mayo and american cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.00

Two beef patties, tomato, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Pitas

Gyro Pita

$9.75

Gyro meat, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Gyro Deluxe

$9.75

Gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and tzatziki

Gyro Picante

$9.75

Gyro meat, jalapeno hummus, tomato, onion, tzatziki and hot sauce

Chicken Kabob Pita

$9.75

Chicken, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Chicken Kabob Deluxe Pita

$9.75

Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.75

Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan

Crispy Chicken Pita

$9.75

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and ranch

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pita

$9.75

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, ranch and buffalo sauce

Veggie Pita

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, cucumber, feta, tzatziki and salad dressing

Falafel Pita

$9.00

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tzatziki and hot sauce

Philly Cheese Pita

$10.00

Philly meat, grilled onion, peppers and cheese

Sides

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with marinade and feta

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Served with your choice of Greek, Caesar, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dressing

Side of Garlic Hummus 6oz

$7.00

Side of Jalapeno Hummus 6oz

$7.00

Pita bread

$2.00

Feta 2oz

$1.50

Sauces

Tzatziki

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

House Sauce

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Thai Chili

$0.25

Mayo

Mustard

To Go Food Items

1 Pound of Gyro

$23.99

Family Pack

$69.99

Bag of Pita

$7.99

24 Falafel

$23.99

1 Pound of Chicken

$23.99

6oz tzatziki

$6.00

Feta 6oz

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Gyro

$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Includes fries and a drink

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

Honey Fry Bread

$5.00

Nutella Honey Fry Bread

$5.50

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.50

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.50

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Blue Raz Vodka

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

DBL Ketel One

$11.50

DBL Titos

$11.50

DBL Ciroc

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$10.50

DBL Blue Raz Vodka

$10.50

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.50

DBL Hendricks

$11.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Well Gold

$6.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.50

DBL Hornitos Plata

$11.50

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$11.50

DBL Well Gold

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

BSB

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$11.50

DBL Jameson Orange

$11.50

DBL BSB

$11.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.50

DBL Jim Beam

$11.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Bulleit

$11.50

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Chamboard

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$7.50

Jaegar

$9.00

Fireball

$7.50

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Watermelon Puckers

$7.50

Apple Puckers

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.50

DBL Midori

$10.50

Wine

Red Wine

House Red GLS

$6.00

House Red BTL

$22.00

White Wine

House White GLS

$6.00

House White BTL

$22.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft

$4.50

Rotating Micro

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Amberbock

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Kilt Lifter

$5.00

Hop Knot

$5.00

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Juicy Jack

$5.00

Barrio Blonde

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Jello shot

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Blue Raz Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

A.M.F.

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Lime Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$9.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00