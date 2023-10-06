Coolidge Patio Grill 235 West Coolidge Avenue
Food
Starters
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with shredded cheddar cheese and chicken, served with sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Gyro Quesadilla
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce and fries with house sauce or ranch
Shrimp Basket
Fried shrimp and fries with house sauce or ranch
Tzatziki Appetizer
Served with pita
Pound of Wings
Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili
1/2 Pound Wings
Your choice of Dry, Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili
Loaded Fries
Your choice of Greek, Philly, or Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries and your choice of sauce
Garlic and Jalapeno Hummus
Garlic and Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita
Hummus
Garlic or Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus served with pita
Falafel
6 vegetarian meatballs, served with tzatziki
Salads
Sandwiches
Dinners
Meat Lovers Dinner
Chicken and Gyro, fries, greek salad, pita and Tzatziki
Small Gyro Dinner
Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki
Large Gyro Dinner
Gyro meat, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki
Small Chicken Dinner
Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki
Large Chicken Dinner
Chicken, fries, greek salad, pita and tzatziki
Burgers
Cheese Burger
One beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese
Double Cheese Burger
Two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles and american cheese
American Sheriff Burger
One beef patty, gyro meat, tomato, onion, feta and tzatziki
Texan Burger
Two beef patties, BBQ sauce, mayo, american cheese and onion rings
Mushroom Burger
Two beef patties, grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and american cheese
Jalapeno Burger
Two beef patties, grilled jalapenos, onions, mayo and american cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Two beef patties, tomato, lettuce, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles
Pitas
Gyro Pita
Gyro meat, tomato, onion and tzatziki
Gyro Deluxe
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and tzatziki
Gyro Picante
Gyro meat, jalapeno hummus, tomato, onion, tzatziki and hot sauce
Chicken Kabob Pita
Chicken, tomato, onion and tzatziki
Chicken Kabob Deluxe Pita
Chicken Caesar Pita
Chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan
Crispy Chicken Pita
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and ranch
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Pita
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, ranch and buffalo sauce
Veggie Pita
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, cucumber, feta, tzatziki and salad dressing
Falafel Pita
Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tzatziki and hot sauce
Philly Cheese Pita
Philly meat, grilled onion, peppers and cheese