ChiZona Pizza
Appetizers
Homemade Fries
Hand cut fries served with homemade ranch and cup of aged cheddar cheese sauce
Cheese Fries
Tater Tots
Served with side of homemade ranch
Chicago’s Original Pizza Puff
Served with side of homemade ranch and marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
With marinara sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers with homemade fries
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded Zucchini
Onion Rings
Combo Appetizer
Mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, breaded zucchini & onion rings
Garlic Bread
Specials
Big Slice, 1 Topping, Fries & Drink
Big Slice, 1 Topping Salad & Drink
Big Slice & 6 Wings W/ Pop
2 Chizona Dogs, Homemade Fries & Drink
2 Vienna all beef natural casing hotdogs. Topped with mustard, onion, bright green relish, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers and dash of celery salt served on a fresh steamed poppyseed hot dog bun.
Italian Beef, Homemade Fries & Drink
Italian Sausage, Homemade Fries & Drink
Salads
Garden
Large portion. Fresh cut romaine lettuce, fresh Mozzarella, sliced black olive, diced tomatoes
Ceasar
Big Antipasto
Big portion of Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Italian salami, sliced ham, sliced pepperoni, fresh provolone cheese and sliced black olives and peppers Served with your choice of Homemade dressing on the side
Greek
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, topped with fresh feta cheese, sliced Red Onions, fresh tomatoes black olives & peppers
Any Small Salad
Pizza
Italian Beef (18")
Italian Beef (16")
Italian Beef (14")
Italian Beef (12")
Supreme (18")
Supreme (16")
Supreme (14")
Supreme (12")
BBQ Chicken (18")
BBQ Chicken (16")
BBQ Chicken (14")
BBQ Chicken (12")
Veggie (18")
Veggie (16")
Veggie (14")
Veggie (12")
Meat (18")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage
Meat (16")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage
Meat (14")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage
Meat (12")
Pepperoni, ham, bacon and fresh Italian sausage
Cheese (18")
Cheese (16")
Cheese (14")
Cheese (12")
Vienna Hot Dogs
Chizona Dog
100% all beef natural casing hotdogs. Served with mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, sport peppers & celery salt in fresh steamed poppyseed bun
Cheese Dog
Big Spicy Polish
Polish Sausage
Vienna Beef Corn Dog
All Beef hotdog dipped in batter and fried until golden brown
Hot Sandwiches
Italian Beef - Half
Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus
Italian Beef - Whole
Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus
Gryo
Onion, tomato & sauce
Combo Sandwich
Italian sausage & Italian beef served with sweet and/or hot giardiniera pepper & side of au jus
Meatball Sub
Red sauce & mozzarella
