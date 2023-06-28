Courtyard Social Courtyard Social

Drinks

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke Refill

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.25

SF Red Bull

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.50

Tommy Knocker Rootbeer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Water

Specialty Cocktails

Travieso

$13.00

Bird's Boulevardier

$14.00

The Fairhaven

$12.50

El Dorado

$13.00

Fountain of Youth

$12.50

Sweet Somethings

$14.00

Big Blue Bear

$13.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Frozen Blueberry Margarita

$12.00

Spirited Away

$10.00Out of stock

Social Chico

$8.00

Mockin' Juice

$7.00

Spirits

Wheatley Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Lemon

$10.00

Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Wheatley Vodka

$10.50

DBL Titos

$16.50

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.50

DBL Spring 44 Vodka

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Lemon

$15.00

DBL Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber

$15.00

Spring 44 Gin- Well

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$10.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$9.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$10.00

DBL Spring 44 Gin- Well

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.50

DBL Empress 1908 Gin

$15.00

DBL Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$13.50

DBL Roku Gin

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon- Well

$7.00

Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon

$10.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$11.00

Breckenridge Port Cask

$13.00

Stranahan's Single Malt

$13.00

Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon

$13.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson's Ocean AAS

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$12.00

W.L. Weller 12 Year

$14.00

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Fireball

$9.00

DBL Four Roses Bourbon- Well

$10.50

DBL Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight

$22.50

DBL Jack Daniel's

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$21.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Breckenridge Bourbon

$16.50

DBL Breckenridge Port Cask

$19.50

DBL Stranahan's Single Malt

$19.50

DBL Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon

$19.50

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$16.50

DBL Angel's Envy

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$21.00

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean AAS

$19.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.50

DBL Suntory Toki

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10 Year

$18.00

DBL W.L. Weller 12 Year

$21.00

DBL W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$19.50

DBL Fireball

$13.50

Laws Whiskey House Original Rye

$10.00

Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye

$15.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$19.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Woody Creek Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Year Rye

$10.00

DBL Laws Whiskey House Original Rye

$15.00

DBL Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye

$22.50

DBL Michter's Straight Rye

$18.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye

$28.50

DBL High West Double Rye

$16.50

DBL Woody Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek 9 Year Rye

$15.00

El Charro Silver- Well

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$19.00

123 Blanco

$10.00

123 Reposado

$12.00

123 Anejo

$13.00

Calirosa Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

DBL El Charro Silver- Well

$10.50

DBLA Don Julio Blanco

$19.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$48.00

DBL Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$28.50

DBL 123 Blanco

$15.00

DBL 123 Reposado

$18.00

DBL 123 Anejo

$19.50

DBL Calirosa Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$19.50Out of stock

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$21.00Out of stock

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

DBL Patron Blanco

$18.00

Bozal Tepaztate

$13.00

Bozal Ensamble

$14.00

Xicala Mezcal Joven

$10.00

123 Craneo Mezcal

$12.00

Montelobos Joven

$11.00

DBL Bozal Tepaztate

$19.50

DBL Bozal Ensamble

$21.00

DBL Xicala Mezcal Joven

$15.00

DBL 123 Craneo Mezcal

$18.00

DBL Montelobos Joven

$16.50

Cruzan Silver Rum- Well

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Mount Gay Rum

$9.00

Don Q Coconut Rum

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12 Year

$11.00

DBL Cruzan Silver Rum- Well

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Superior

$13.50

DBL Mount Gay Rum

$13.50

DBL Don Q Coconut Rum

$12.00

DBL Flor de Cana 12 Year

$16.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12 Year

$19.00

Auchentoshan 12 Year

$14.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$14.00

Oban 14 Year

$19.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$28.50

DBL Auchentoshan 12 Year

$21.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 Year

$21.00

DBL Laphroaig 10 Year

$21.00

DBL Oban 14 Year

$28.50

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disarrono

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Family Jones Triple Sec

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Franjelico

$10.00

Giffard Creme de Mure

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$14.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Wine

GL House Red

$7.00

GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet

$14.00

GL H3 Merlot

$11.00

GL Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Diora Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Don David Malbec

$13.00

GL House White

$7.00

GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Terra de Oro Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

GL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL A-Z Riesling

$10.00

GL Viera de Plata Albarino

$11.00

GL Whispering Angel Rose

$14.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet

$56.00

BTL H3 Merlot

$44.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Diora Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Don David Malbec

$52.00

BTL Attimo Nebbiolo

$60.00

BTL Black Stallion Cabernet

$65.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$175.00

BTL Emeritus Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Terra D'Oro Pinot Grigio

$36.00Out of stock

BTL A-Z Riesling

$40.00

BTL Viera de Plata Albarino

$44.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$56.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Decoy Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Moillard Chablis

$75.00

GL La Marca Prosecco 187mL

$12.00

GL Mionetto Prosecco 187mL

$12.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$75.00

Beer

DFT Avery White Rascal

$7.00

DFT Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

DFT Coors Light

$6.50

DFT Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Coffee Stout

$8.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.50

DFT Odell Colorado Lager

$6.50

DFT Ratio Sparks Fly Juicy IPA

$7.00

DFT Snake River Jenny Lake Amber

$7.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$6.00

BTL Guinness

$7.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$6.00

BTL Roadhouse The Walrus

$9.00

BTL Tank 7 Boulevard Farmhouse Ale

$7.00

BTL Upslope Blackberry Lemon Sour

$6.50Out of stock

BTL Elevated Cucumber Lemon Lime Seltzer

$6.50Out of stock

BTL Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer

$6.50

Standard Cocktails

House Old Fashioned

$13.00

House Manhattan

$13.00

House Sazerac

$12.00

House Moscow Mule

$12.00

House Margarita

$12.00

House Vodka Martini

$12.00

House Gin Martini

$12.00

House Cosmopolitan

$13.00

House Lemondrop

$12.00

House Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

White Russian

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Chorizo Dates

$16.00

Fritto Misto

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.50

Smoked Wings

$16.00

Roasted Beet Hummus

$17.00

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

Everything Bagel Reuben

$16.00

Green Chile Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Social Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Burger

$17.50

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$24.00

12oz Prime Rib

$42.00

12oz Ribeye

$42.00

Atlantic King Salmon

$24.00

Beer Can Chicken

$23.00

Harissa Glazed Eggplant

$18.00

Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Fajita Veggie Taco

Flatbreads

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$19.00+

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00+

Three Cheese Flatbread

$16.00+

Spicy Double Barrel Flatbread

$18.00+

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$17.00+

Sausage & Burrata Flatbread

$17.00+

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$7.00

Caeser Salad

$7.00+

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$18.50

Spinach & Steak Salad

$23.00

Cup Green Chili

$6.50

Bowl Green Chili

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Herb Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potato & Butternut Hash

$6.00

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.50

Cherry Bomb Brownie

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Entrees

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Flatbread

$9.00

Kid's Tacos

$9.00