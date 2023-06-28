Courtyard Social Courtyard Social
Drinks
N/A Bevs
Coca Cola
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Diet Coke Refill
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Dr. Pepper
$3.75
Fanta Orange
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.75
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
$3.75
Tonic
$3.75
Coke Zero
$3.75
Red Bull
$4.25
SF Red Bull
$4.25
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water
$4.50
Tommy Knocker Rootbeer
$5.00
Hot Tea
$3.75
Arnold Palmer
$3.75
Iced Tea
$3.75
Coffee
$3.75
Decaf Coffee
$3.75
Water
Specialty Cocktails
Spirits
Wheatley Vodka
$7.00
Titos
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Spring 44 Vodka
$10.00
Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin
$10.00
Hanson of Sonoma Lemon
$10.00
Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber
$10.00
DBL Wheatley Vodka
$10.50
DBL Titos
$16.50
DBL Grey Goose
$18.00
DBL Ketel One
$16.50
DBL Spring 44 Vodka
$15.00
DBL Hanson of Sonoma Mandarin
$15.00
DBL Hanson of Sonoma Lemon
$15.00
DBL Hanson of Sonoma Cucumber
$15.00
Spring 44 Gin- Well
$7.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Empress 1908 Gin
$10.00
Uncle Val's Botanical Gin
$9.00
Suntory Roku Gin
$10.00
DBL Spring 44 Gin- Well
$10.50
DBL Tanqueray
$15.00
DBL Hendricks
$16.50
DBL Empress 1908 Gin
$15.00
DBL Uncle Val's Botanical Gin
$13.50
DBL Roku Gin
$15.00
Four Roses Bourbon- Well
$7.00
Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight
$15.00
Jack Daniel's
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon
$10.00
Breckenridge Bourbon
$11.00
Breckenridge Port Cask
$13.00
Stranahan's Single Malt
$13.00
Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon
$13.00
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
$11.00
Angel's Envy
$14.00
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$14.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00
Jameson
$12.00
Jefferson's Ocean AAS
$13.00
Maker's Mark
$11.00
Suntory Toki
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year
$12.00
W.L. Weller 12 Year
$14.00
W.L. Weller Special Reserve
$13.00
Fireball
$9.00
DBL Four Roses Bourbon- Well
$10.50
DBL Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight
$22.50
DBL Jack Daniel's
$15.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$21.00
DBL Crown Royal
$18.00
DBL Grizzly Bear Maple Bourbon
$15.00
DBL Breckenridge Bourbon
$16.50
DBL Breckenridge Port Cask
$19.50
DBL Stranahan's Single Malt
$19.50
DBL Family Jones Ella Jones Bourbon
$19.50
DBL Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
$16.50
DBL Angel's Envy
$21.00
DBL Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$21.00
DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch
$15.00
DBL Jameson
$18.00
DBL Jefferson's Ocean AAS
$19.50
DBL Maker's Mark
$16.50
DBL Suntory Toki
$18.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$15.00
DBL Eagle Rare 10 Year
$18.00
DBL W.L. Weller 12 Year
$21.00
DBL W.L. Weller Special Reserve
$19.50
DBL Fireball
$13.50
Laws Whiskey House Original Rye
$10.00
Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye
$15.00
Michter's Straight Rye
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye
$19.00
High West Double Rye
$11.00
Woody Creek Rye
$12.00
Knob Creek 9 Year Rye
$10.00
DBL Laws Whiskey House Original Rye
$15.00
DBL Laws Whiskey House San Luis Valley Rye
$22.50
DBL Michter's Straight Rye
$18.00
DBL Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye
$28.50
DBL High West Double Rye
$16.50
DBL Woody Creek Rye
$18.00
DBL Knob Creek 9 Year Rye
$15.00
El Charro Silver- Well
$7.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio 1942
$32.00
Grand Mayan Extra Anejo
$19.00
123 Blanco
$10.00
123 Reposado
$12.00
123 Anejo
$13.00
Calirosa Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00Out of stock
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00
Patron Blanco
$12.00
DBL El Charro Silver- Well
$10.50
DBLA Don Julio Blanco
$19.50
DBL Don Julio 1942
$48.00
DBL Grand Mayan Extra Anejo
$28.50
DBL 123 Blanco
$15.00
DBL 123 Reposado
$18.00
DBL 123 Anejo
$19.50
DBL Calirosa Blanco
$18.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$19.50Out of stock
DBL Casamigos Reposado
$21.00Out of stock
DBL Clase Azul Reposado
$45.00
DBL Patron Blanco
$18.00
Bozal Tepaztate
$13.00
Bozal Ensamble
$14.00
Xicala Mezcal Joven
$10.00
123 Craneo Mezcal
$12.00
Montelobos Joven
$11.00
DBL Bozal Tepaztate
$19.50
DBL Bozal Ensamble
$21.00
DBL Xicala Mezcal Joven
$15.00
DBL 123 Craneo Mezcal
$18.00
DBL Montelobos Joven
$16.50
Cruzan Silver Rum- Well
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Bacardi Superior
$9.00
Mount Gay Rum
$9.00
Don Q Coconut Rum
$8.00
Flor de Cana 12 Year
$11.00
DBL Cruzan Silver Rum- Well
$10.50
DBL Captain Morgan
$10.50
DBL Bacardi Superior
$13.50
DBL Mount Gay Rum
$13.50
DBL Don Q Coconut Rum
$12.00
DBL Flor de Cana 12 Year
$16.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Macallan 12 Year
$19.00
Auchentoshan 12 Year
$14.00
Dewars White Label
$10.00
Glenlivet 12 Year
$14.00
Laphroaig 10 Year
$14.00
Oban 14 Year
$19.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
DBL Macallan 12 Year
$28.50
DBL Auchentoshan 12 Year
$21.00
DBL Dewars White Label
$15.00
DBL Glenlivet 12 Year
$21.00
DBL Laphroaig 10 Year
$21.00
DBL Oban 14 Year
$28.50
Aperol
$10.00
Averna Amaro
$12.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$10.00
Campari
$11.00
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
$14.00
Chambord
$10.00
Disarrono
$11.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Family Jones Triple Sec
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Franjelico
$10.00
Giffard Creme de Mure
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Green Chartreuse
$16.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$11.00
Montenegro Amaro
$14.00
Nonino Amaro
$13.00
St. Germain
$12.00
Wine
GL House Red
$7.00
GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet
$14.00
GL H3 Merlot
$11.00
GL Boen Pinot Noir
$13.00
GL Boneshaker Zinfandel
$12.00
GL Diora Pinot Noir
$13.00
GL Don David Malbec
$13.00
GL House White
$7.00
GL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Terra de Oro Pinot Grigio
$9.00Out of stock
GL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
GL A-Z Riesling
$10.00
GL Viera de Plata Albarino
$11.00
GL Whispering Angel Rose
$14.00
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet
$56.00
BTL H3 Merlot
$44.00
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
$52.00
BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel
$48.00
BTL Diora Pinot Noir
$52.00
BTL Don David Malbec
$52.00
BTL Attimo Nebbiolo
$60.00
BTL Black Stallion Cabernet
$65.00
BTL Caymus Cabernet
$175.00
BTL Emeritus Pinot Noir
$72.00
BTL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
$48.00
BTL Terra D'Oro Pinot Grigio
$36.00Out of stock
BTL A-Z Riesling
$40.00
BTL Viera de Plata Albarino
$44.00
BTL Whispering Angel Rose
$56.00
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$48.00
BTL Decoy Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL Moillard Chablis
$75.00
GL La Marca Prosecco 187mL
$12.00
GL Mionetto Prosecco 187mL
$12.00
BTL Chandon Brut
$75.00
Beer
DFT Avery White Rascal
$7.00
DFT Bell's Two Hearted IPA
$7.00
DFT Coors Light
$6.50
DFT Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Coffee Stout
$8.00
DFT Michelob Ultra
$6.50
DFT Odell Colorado Lager
$6.50
DFT Ratio Sparks Fly Juicy IPA
$7.00
DFT Snake River Jenny Lake Amber
$7.00
BTL Bud Light
$6.00
BTL Coors Banquet
$6.00
BTL Guinness
$7.00
BTL Miller Lite
$6.00
BTL Modelo Especial
$6.00
BTL Roadhouse The Walrus
$9.00
BTL Tank 7 Boulevard Farmhouse Ale
$7.00
BTL Upslope Blackberry Lemon Sour
$6.50Out of stock
BTL Elevated Cucumber Lemon Lime Seltzer
$6.50Out of stock
BTL Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer
$6.50
Standard Cocktails
House Old Fashioned
$13.00
House Manhattan
$13.00
House Sazerac
$12.00
House Moscow Mule
$12.00
House Margarita
$12.00
House Vodka Martini
$12.00
House Gin Martini
$12.00
House Cosmopolitan
$13.00
House Lemondrop
$12.00
House Mojito
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00Out of stock
White Russian
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mimosa
$10.00
(720) 320-8811
333 Perry Street, Unit D, Castle Rock, CO 80104
(720) 320-8811
333 Perry Street, Unit D, Castle Rock, CO 80104
