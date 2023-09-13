Azteca Tacos 1345 Main Ave.
FOOD
TAMALE
TAMALE - PLATE
TACO - PLATE
COMES WITH: Choice Of Meat, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, On A Double Wrapped Corn Authentic Tortilla And Rice & Beans On The Side
AZTECA TACOS
COMES WITH: Choice Of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cilantro On A Double Wrapped Authentic Tasting Corn Tortilla.
TORTA
COMES WITH: Choice Of Meat, Beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Mexican Cheese, With A little Touch Of Mayonnaise Spread On The Inside Of Our Unique Fresh Bread, While Toasted On The Outside.
QUESADILLA
COMES WITH: Mexican Chihuahua Cheese on Two 12" inch Toasted Flour Tortillas, Side Of Sour Cream And Your Choice Of Mild or Hot Salsa. (MEAT IS $2.00 -$3.00 EXTRA CHARGE)
BURRITO
COMES WITH: Choice Of Meat, Beans, Avocado, Lettuce,Tomato, Onions, Cilantro, Mexican Cheese, Sour Cream - All Wrapped on A 12" inch Toasted Flour Tortilla & Cut Right In The Center For You.