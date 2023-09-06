Chicken Bites

10 Piece Chicken Bites

$10.99

10 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce

15 Piece Chicken Bites

$14.75

15 pieces of our chicken bites with two dipping sauces

Chicken Bite Combo

Chicken Bite Combo

$14.75

10 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce and french fries

Hot Subs

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese

Chicken Cutlet Sub - American

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch

$9.99+

Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ

$9.99+

Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce

Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.99+

Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub

A Bomb Steak Sub

$11.25+

A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99+

Steak and American Cheese Sub

Pepper Steak Sub

$10.99+

Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers

Plain Steak Sub

$10.75+

Plain Steak Sub

Boom Chicka Boom Sub

$13.99+

Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce

Heart Attack Sub

$13.99+

Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce

Monster Size Chicken Sub

$13.99+

Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce

Explosion Sub

$13.99+

A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce

Chicken Bomb Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.

Grilled Pastrami Sub

$10.99+

Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes

Boiled Pastrami Sub

$9.99+

Boiled Pastrami Sub

Homemade Meatball Sub

$8.25+

Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese

BLT Sub

$7.99+

BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Augusta Combo Sub

$9.99+

Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese

Sausage Sub

$8.25+

Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce

Cold Subs

Roast Beef Sub

$8.25+

Roast Beef Sub

Turkey Breast Sub

$8.25+

Turkey Breast Sub

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.99+

Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese

American Sub

$7.99+

American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese

Italian Sub

$8.25+

Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese

Tuna Sub

$8.25+

Tuna Sub (all white meat)

Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Salad Sub

Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99+

Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub

$10.25+

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub

Cheese Meatless Sub

$6.50+

Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)

Veggie Sub

$2.50+

Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo

Panini or Wrapini

Chipotle Turkey

$8.50

Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo

Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini

$8.50

Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce

Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini

$8.50

Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese

Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini

$8.50

Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard

Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini

$9.99

Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce

Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Panini

Sides

French Fries

$4.75

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

11pc. Mozzarella Sticks

Tator Tots

$4.75

Tator Tots

Other

One Meatball

$1.00

One Sausage

$0.50