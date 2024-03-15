Tchotchke 3920 6th Street South
Eggs, Eggs & More Eggs
- 2 Eggs Your Way$8.00
2 eggs cooked to your liking with potatoes and choice of bread or biscuit / add a side of meat if you would like
- Biscuits And Gravy$10.00
Country sausage gravy over 2 buttermilk biscuits side of potatoes and topped with 2 eggs.
- Shakshuka$15.00
2 poached eggs in a spicy tomato and pepper sauce
- Bravas Potatoes$10.00
Fried Yukon gold potato, tossed in a rich paprika sauce, with roasted garlic aioli and 2 eggs
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Potato, onions, peppers, cheese, scrambled eggs topped with red sauce, green sauce, sour cream, and pickled onions. Choose your choice of breakfast meats
- Migas$16.00
Fried potatoes tossed in rich tomato sauce, diced crunchy bread, chorizo and roasted poblano peppers with 2 eggs
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Fried tortilla tossed in salsa roja topped with avocado, sour cream, smoked chicken, topped with 2 eggs
- Breakfast Sando$14.00
Toasted bread with manchego, arugula, prosciutto and egg with side of potatoe
- Number 23$12.00
Toast with goat cheese, avocado, oven roasted tomato (add egg, add bacon, add Prosciutto, ?) with side of potatoes
- The Player #6$14.00
Toast with goat - cream - feta cheese mixed and shaved fennel, with smoked salmon and arugula. Served with side of potatoes.
Biscuit Benni
- Traditional$11.00
Ham & hollandaise come on a house-made biscuit with side of potatoes
- Aunt Milli's$16.00
Fried green tomatoes, country ham, pimento cheese, hollandaise on a house-made biscuit with side of potatoes
- Crab Benni$19.00
Maryland style crab cake, spicy aioli, hollandaise on a house-made biscuit with side of potatoes, garnished with fried spinach and tomato caper relish
- Cuban Benni..."B"$16.00
Mojo pork, whole grain mustard, ham, swiss , manchego and hollandaise
- Veggie Benni$11.00
Fried green tomatoes, spinach, caramelized onions, mushrooms and hollandaise.
Hash Corner
- Corned Beef$17.00
Potatos, onions, roasted red peppers, parsley ( add a side of whole grain mustard hollandaise ), with 2 eggs your style
- Southwest Hash$15.00
Chorizo, potatos, onions, peppers, pickled jalapeños, guac and sour cream with 2 eggs your style.
- Veggie$14.00
Broccoli , roasted cauliflower, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach with 2 eggs your style.
From The Griddle
- Pancake$11.00
Fresh off the griddle pancake with butter and maple syrup
- Waffle$11.00
Fresh off the griddle iron with butter and maple syrup
- Dutch Baby$11.00
Fresh out the oven German Pancake with butter powder sugar and lemon wedges
- Chicken & Waffle$16.00
With sage maple syrup, bacon, pickled jalapeños, and pickled red onions.
No Eggs Allowed
- Shrimp & Grits$19.00
White South Carolina grits spiked with extra sharp white cheddar cheese and topped with a creole sauce blackened shrimp.
- Country Fried Steak$11.00
Steak buttermilk marinated and dreaded in our seasoned flour. Fried golden brown and topped with our roasted green chili corn gravy. Served with our signature breakfast potatoes.
- Flamingo Potatoes$11.00
Fried potatoes and roasted cauliflower, tossed in Spanish roasted pepper sauce topped with a dollop of garlic aioli.
New Twist On Classics
- Smash Burger$11.00
Double 4 oz patty, smashed to a crispy edge. Topped with yum yum sauce, black pepper American white cheddar, shredded lettuce and house made pickle.
- Grouper ' Fish N Chips$11.00
Beer battered grouper, with French fried potatoes and dill caper tarter sauce.
- Fried Chix Sando$11.00
Buttermilk marinated and seasoned flour fried chicken breast topped with, hot pepper relish and shredded lettuce and spicy red pepper aioli.
- Adult Grilled Cheese$11.00
Parmesan butter grilled sourdough bread with country ham, manchego cheese & sage leaves.
- Ah Yes Cubin B$11.00
Mojo marinated smoked pork, salami, ham, whole grain mustard and Swiss cheese.
- My Favorite Ruben$11.00
Pastrami , sauerkraut, chipotle Russian dressing and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Strip Basket$11.00
House made chicken strips, French fries, pickles and yum yum sauce or ranch.
- Not Ur Mamma's Mac$11.00
White cheddar cream sauce, topped with chives and parsley bread crumbs.
Bowls & Salads
- Tchotchke South Bowl$11.00
Blackened shrimp & grouper on rice and mixed greens, with roasted tomato, potatoes, cucumbers and red onions.
- Poke Style$11.00
Smoked salmon or ceviche shrimp on rice and mixed greens, with spicy mayo, Asian bbq sauce, pickled cucumber and avocado.
- Southern Smoke!$11.00
Smoked chicken on rice and mixed greens, with pickled onions, extra sharpe white cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn and fried okra.
- Green Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled carrots, red onion and cucumbers.
Sides
- Bacon$6.00
- Sausage$6.00
- Ham$6.00
- Country Ham$6.00
- Country Fried Steak$9.00
- Chorizo$6.00
- Mojo Pork$6.00
- Smoked Tofu$6.00
- Crab Cake$11.00
- Prosciutto$11.00
- Pancake$1.00
- Waffle$1.00
- Country Potatoes Side$1.00
- French Fries$1.00
- Sausage Gravy$1.00
- Chili Corn Gravy$1.00
- Side Sourdough$1.00
- Side Biscuit$1.00
- Side Rye$1.00
- Side Avocado$1.00