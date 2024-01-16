Touchdowns
Drinks
Speed
- $3 Domestic$3.00
- $4 Domestic$4.00
- $4 House$4.00
- Draft$5.00
- $10 Bucket$10.00
- $15 Bucket$15.00
- $20 Bucket$20.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Long Drink$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Skittle$5.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- Rumple$6.00
- Jager$6.00
- Mind Eraser$7.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Lunazul$6.00
- Espolon$7.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Tab Starter
- $5 liquor$5.00
- $6 liquor$6.00
- $7 liquor$7.00
- $8 liquor$8.00
- $9 liquor$9.00
- $10 liquor$10.00
- Tip$0.01
- As drink$1.00
Liquor
- Fireball$5.00
- New Am Lemon$5.00
- Pink Whitney$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Bacardi DB$5.00
- Screwball$5.00
- Tito's$6.00
- Lunazul$6.00
- Firefly$6.00
- Rumhaven$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Rumple$6.00
- Jager$6.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Espolon$7.00
- Camarena$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Patron$8.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Grandma$8.00
- Dewar's$10.00
- Casamigos$10.00
Shots
Cocktails
Food
Fries
Wings
Burgers
Philly's
Sandwiches
Touchdowns Location and Hours
0000000000
Open now • Closes at 2AM