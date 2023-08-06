Online Ordering Coming November 10th!
Teah's Angels Restaurant
Entree
- Casava leaf$15.00
Stew with protein served w/rice and can soda
- Dry rice and fish$15.00
Rice with fried or grilled fish, snapper tilapia or croaker price vary
- Palava sauce$15.00
Served with rice or fufu w/protein and soda
- Palm butter$15.00
Served with fufu or rice w/can soda
- Attieke w/fish$25.00
A grain from casava served with fried snapper, tilapia or croaker( fish price vary)
- Egusi w/rice or fufu$18.00
Creamy stew served w/rice or fufu
- Torborgee with rice$15.00
Stew of beans and lentils served with rice
- Seafood potato greens$18.00
Stew served with seafood proteins with rice
- Dumboy with soup$18.00
Carb Prepared with casava power and served soup of choice
- Potato greens$15.00
Greens w/chicken n beef proteins and served with rice and can soda
- Fufu and Soup$15.00
Plantain flour with choice of soup
- Fish Gravy$15.00
Caramelized veggies cooked with fish and chicken protein. Comes with can soda (Inquire about protein if you have restrictions)
Appetizers
Add on
Teah's Angels Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 778-7658
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM