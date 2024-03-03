Skip to Main content
Teah's Angels Restaurant
Teah's Angels Restaurant
Combos
Cassava Leaves
$15.00
Potato Greens
$15.00
Mixed Potato Greens (w/fish)
$15.00
Seafood Potato Greens
$18.00
Goat Soup
$15.00
Torborgee
$15.00
Peanut Butter Soup
$15.00
Pepper Soup
$15.00
Seafood Pepper Soup
$18.00
Angel Wing(4) w/ Fries
$10.00
Platters
Ox Tails over rice
$20.00
Angel Wings
$17.00
Tilapia
$20.00
Croaker
$20.00
Sides
Plain Rice
$3.00
Vegetable Rice
$5.00
French Fries
$3.00
Mac n Cheese
$5.00
Plantains
$5.00
Cabbage
$5.00
Collard Greens
$5.00
Sweet Potatoes
$5.00
String Beans
$5.00
Drinks
Bottle Water
$1.00
Can Soda
$1.00
Bottle Soda
$2.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Gatorade
$3.00
Snapple
$2.00
Coconut Juice
$3.00
Iced Green Tea (Arizona)
$3.00
Teah's Angels Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 778-7658
2660 S 67th St, Philadelphia, PA 19142
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
