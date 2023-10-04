Drinks

Hot Coffees

Latte

Latte

$5.45+

Our dark rich fresh grinned espresso balanced with steamed milk , and light layer of foam.

Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

Espresso with vanilla balanced with steamed milk and light layer of foam

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$6.45+

Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with caramel drizzle

Hot Americano

$4.40+

Espresso shot topped with hot water with light layer of crema .

Flat White

$5.75+

Ristretto shot of espresso with whole milk .

Mocha

$6.60+

Fresh espresso combined with chocolate syrup and steamed milk , topped with whipped cream

Caramel Mocha

$6.35+

Espresso combined with mocha and vanilla and steamed milk , and topped with whipped cream

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.45+

Espresso with thick layer of milk foam under it

Hot Coffee

$3.30+

Pumpkin Spice

$6.40+
Hot Espresso

Hot Espresso

$3.30+

Expresso shot grind immediately

Cold Coffees

Iced Latte

$6.40+

Fresh expresso combined with milk and served over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$7.25+

Fresh expresso combined with vanilla syrup, milk and ice , topped with caramel drizzle

Iced Americano

$5.50+

expresso shots with cold water & ice

Iced Flat White

Iced Flat White

$6.50+

Ristretto expresso with whole milk and ice

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.61+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$7.15+

expresso combined with mocha syrup ,milk and ice topped with whipped cream

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.15+

Pumpkin syrup added to expresso with cold milk served with ice topped with whip and spice

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.85+

Hot Tea

Karak - Tea Latte evaporated milk

Karak - Tea Latte evaporated milk

$2.95+

Hot Chai mixed with evaporated milk to create a karak hot tea

Tea

$3.85+

Tea Latte

$4.40+

Vanilla Tea Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Tea Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Tea Latte

$4.70+

Tea Pot

$4.45+

Hazelnut Tea Latte

$4.25+

Cinnamon Tea Latte

$4.25+

Peach Tea Latte

$4.25+

Cold Tea

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Green Tea

$5.20+

Iced Black Tea

$5.20+

Iced Peach Tea

$5.20+

Iced Orange Spice Tea

$5.20+

Iced Peach Lemon Tea

$5.20+

Iced strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Mint Iced Tea

$5.20+

Pumpkin Iced Latte

$5.20+

Cinnamon Peach Tea

$5.20+

Drinks

Canada dry

$3.45

Water poland

$1.95

Water smart

$3.45

Perrier

$2.95

Beverages

$2.95

Small juice

$1.95

Horizon

$2.95

Red bull

$3.45

Tropicana

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

S.Pellegrino

$3.45

Mini Pepsi

$2.45

Pepsi

$3.45

Hot Drinks

Steamed Milk

$4.65+

Hot Chocolate

$5.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45

strawberry, almond milk , yogurt

Strawberry banana Smoothie

$6.45

strawberry , almond milk, banana ,yogurt

Vanilla banana Smoothie

$6.95

banana, milk, dates, vanilla

Refreshers

Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

$4.25
Lemon Refresher

Lemon Refresher

$4.25

Strawberry Lemon Refresher

$4.95

Dragon Refresher

$4.95

Strawberry Frapp

$4.65
Teatime Cocktail

Teatime Cocktail

$7.25

Avocado smoothie , strawberry pure , fresh banana , fresh strawberry, fresh mango, fresh kiwi , ashta on the top with honey and some pistachio

Iced Strawberry Milk

$5.65

Iced Chocolate Milk

$5.65
Iced Chocolate

Iced Chocolate

$5.65

Cold Milk with Chocolate-Syrup topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Fresh Juice

Orange

Orange

$9.00

Fresh Orange

Carrot

$9.00

Beet

$9.00

Pineapple

$9.00

Watermelon

$9.00

Mother zest

$9.00

Tropical Sunrise

$9.00

Immune boost

$9.00

Color me green

$9.00

Lemonade

$9.00

Milkshake

Strawberry milkshake

$8.45

Oreo Milkshake

$8.45

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.45

Mango Milkshake

$8.45

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.45

Caramel Milkshake

$8.45

food

Sweet Crepes

Teatime Crépe

Teatime Crépe

$12.25

Crepe served with seasonal fruits ( Banana ,strawberry & kiwi) ,topped with three kinds of chocolate , crunchy rice & sprinkled with white pearls .

Fettuccine Crépe

Fettuccine Crépe

$8.95

Crepe cut into fine ribbons served with chocolate, whip cream topped tiny chocolate nonpareils

Cheesecake Crépe

Cheesecake Crépe

$9.95

Crépe served with cheesecake mix ,topped with syrup of of your choice

Nutella Crépe

Nutella Crépe

$8.95

Crepe served with spread of Nutella topped with chocolate of choice and sprinkled with hazelnut

Butter & Sugar Crepe

Butter & Sugar Crepe

$7.95

Crepe served with spread of unsalted butter and sprinkled with granulated sugar ,

Pistachio Crepe

Pistachio Crepe

$9.95

Crepe served with sprinkles of pistachio and honey or syrup

Cinnamon pecan

Cinnamon pecan

$8.95

Cinnamon ,sugar, pecans , honey

Cinnamon apple pouch

Cinnamon apple pouch

$10.95

Crépe filled with cooked apple , cinnamon ,pecans, served with syrup on the side and topped with icing sugar

Caramel apple pouch

$10.95
Brownie Crepe

Brownie Crepe

$9.95

Crépe filled with brownie , topped with triple chocolate

Peanut butter crépe

$9.95

Peanut butter , banana , topped with icing sugar and m&m with honey or chocolate

Sushi crunch crepe

$11.55
Sushi nuts Crepe

Sushi nuts Crepe

$12.15

crepe topped with nuts like almond , pecans, pistachio , peanut and chocolate ..

Savory Crepes

Zaatar Crepe

Zaatar Crepe

$6.95
Mortadella cheese Crepe

Mortadella cheese Crepe

$9.95

Mortadella slices , provolone cheese , tomato , lettuce , mustard

Cream cheese crepe

Cream cheese crepe

$5.50

Avocado crepe

$7.50

Cheeses crepe

$6.50

Egg & cheese Crépe

$7.95

2 fried egg with salt and pepper and cheese , ask for ketchup

Smoked Salmon Crépe

$10.95

Smoked salmon , cream cheese , onion , capers

Waffles

Teatime Waffle

Teatime Waffle

$11.75

Served with seasonal fruits topped with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate & whip cream sprinkled with crunchy cereal , white pearls

Caramelised Waffle

Caramelised Waffle

$10.35

topped with Belgian melted chocolate, & whip cream sprinkled with caramelised crunches , caramel pearls crunchy cereal

Oreo waffle

Oreo waffle

$9.85

topped with white Belgian melted chocolate & whip cream sprinkled with crunchy cereal , white pearls and Oreo crunches

Honey cheese waffle

Honey cheese waffle

$7.95

Served with cream cheese and topped with honey syrup

Nuts Waffle

$9.55

Cut into 4 and each piece topped with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate & sprinkled each with crushed pistachio , crushed hazelnut, crushed pecan , crushed almond

Crunchy Waffle

Crunchy Waffle

$11.05

Cut into 4 pieces and topped each with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate sprinkled each with crunches of Oreo, rice cereal, caramelised crunches and pearls .

Plain Waffle

$5.95

Pancake

Teatime Pancake

Teatime Pancake

$10.75

Stock of pancake served with fresh seasonal fruits white pearls & whipped cream , drizzle with chocolate on top

Berry Pancake

Berry Pancake

$9.75

Stock of pancake topped with Strawberry purée & strawberry cheese cake whip of course cant forget the fresh strawberry &blueberry with maple drizzle

Pecans Pancake

$8.35

Fluffy pancake stock and topped with walnut & syrup

Nutella pancake

Nutella pancake

$7.65

Stock of pancake topped with Nutella whip cream and icing sugar

Croissant Waffle (Croffle)

Plain croffle

$2.95

Cream Strawberry croffle

$4.50

Topped 3 Melted chocolate croffle

$4.95

Zaatar Croffle

$3.95
Avocado Tomato

Avocado Tomato

$6.95

Slices of Avocado on a mixed toast of tomato , onion, garlic and spread of pesto basil , very good with some extra fresh mozzarella

Egg & cheese croffle

Egg & cheese croffle

$5.45

2 egg and your cheese

Dip-in Chocolate

Strawberry dip 6

$6.95

Fresh strawberry dipped with milk chocolate

Strawberry dip 4

$5.95

Strawberry dipped with milk chocolate

Strawberry 1

$2.35

Chocolate banana Éclair

$5.45

Dipped in chocolate filled with whip and sliced banana

Chocolate Éclair

$4.45

banana

$0.95
Fruity dip tray

Fruity dip tray

$9.95

Tray of strawberry , banana , kiwi , marshmallows and chocolate cup

Mini dip cup

Manoushi

Zaatar

Zaatar

$4.59

Thyme , olive oil , sesame

Zaatar & Vegetables

$5.59

Thyme , olive oil , sesame , cucumber , tomato

Zaatar & Cheese

$5.59

Thyme , olive oil, sesame , mozzarella

Cheese manoushi

Cheese manoushi

$5.59

pizza manoushi

$5.95
Grilled Halloumi

Grilled Halloumi

$5.95

Sandwiches

Tuna Fish

$8.25

Tuna, lettuce , pickles , rolls bread

Turkey club

$8.25

Turkey , lettuce , tomato and Mayo

Turkey pesto

$8.25

Turkey, fresh mozzarella , roasted tomatoes , spinach , & basil pesto

Chipotle Turkey

$8.25

Turkey , tomatoes, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo

Mortadella cheese

$8.25

Tuna Salad

$8.75

Fresh Mozzarella &Tomato

$7.25

Fresh Mozzarella , Roasted tomatoes , Basil Pesto & Spinach

Cheesy Sandwich

$6.95

Provolone, white cheese, tomato, arugula , onion, chipotle mayonnaise

Avocado Tomato

$5.95

Avocado, roasted (tomato, onion, garlic, ) basil pesto , pepper ,salt

Labne

$5.95

Labne (sour cream) ,avocado , tomato , arugula, onion

Spinach Pie

$2.95

Catering

Tray for 3-4 people of pancake , waffle , crepes , marshmallow 5 small dip in cups(chocolate, syrup, honey, cream cheese and Nutella )
Sweet Breakfast Tray with coffee

Sweet Breakfast Tray with coffee

$35.00

Tray for 2-3 people of pancake , waffle , crepes , marshmallow 5 small dip in cups(chocolate, syrup, honey, cream cheese and Nutella ) with 3 small cups of regular coffee

Sweet Breakfast Tray

Sweet Breakfast Tray

$28.00

Tray for 2-3 people of pancake , waffle , crepes , marshmallow 5 small dip in cups(chocolate, syrup, honey, cream cheese and Nutella )

manoushi Breakfast Tray

$32.00

Tray for 3-4 people contains one Manoushi zaatar , one manoushi cheese ,one manoushi zaatar & cheese ,two half mortadella sandwich , two half tuna sandwich, two half labne sadwich

Salad

Mixed fruit salad

$5.95

Berry, orange ,kiwi ,mango

Mini cup fruit

$3.25

Ice-cream

Strawberry icecream

$2.75

Vanilla bean Icecream

$2.75

Chocolate Icecream

$2.75