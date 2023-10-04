Teatime 1048 1048 river road edgewater nj 07020
Drinks
Hot Coffees
Latte
Our dark rich fresh grinned espresso balanced with steamed milk , and light layer of foam.
Vanilla Latte
Espresso with vanilla balanced with steamed milk and light layer of foam
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with caramel drizzle
Hot Americano
Espresso shot topped with hot water with light layer of crema .
Flat White
Ristretto shot of espresso with whole milk .
Mocha
Fresh espresso combined with chocolate syrup and steamed milk , topped with whipped cream
Caramel Mocha
Espresso combined with mocha and vanilla and steamed milk , and topped with whipped cream
Cappuccino
Espresso with thick layer of milk foam under it
Hot Coffee
Pumpkin Spice
Hot Espresso
Expresso shot grind immediately
Cold Coffees
Iced Latte
Fresh expresso combined with milk and served over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Fresh expresso combined with vanilla syrup, milk and ice , topped with caramel drizzle
Iced Americano
expresso shots with cold water & ice
Iced Flat White
Ristretto expresso with whole milk and ice
Iced Coffee
Iced Mocha
expresso combined with mocha syrup ,milk and ice topped with whipped cream
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin syrup added to expresso with cold milk served with ice topped with whip and spice
Iced Vanilla Latte
Hot Tea
Cold Tea
Drinks
Smoothies
Refreshers
Strawberry Refresher
Lemon Refresher
Strawberry Lemon Refresher
Dragon Refresher
Strawberry Frapp
Teatime Cocktail
Avocado smoothie , strawberry pure , fresh banana , fresh strawberry, fresh mango, fresh kiwi , ashta on the top with honey and some pistachio
Iced Strawberry Milk
Iced Chocolate Milk
Iced Chocolate
Cold Milk with Chocolate-Syrup topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Fresh Juice
Milkshake
food
Sweet Crepes
Teatime Crépe
Crepe served with seasonal fruits ( Banana ,strawberry & kiwi) ,topped with three kinds of chocolate , crunchy rice & sprinkled with white pearls .
Fettuccine Crépe
Crepe cut into fine ribbons served with chocolate, whip cream topped tiny chocolate nonpareils
Cheesecake Crépe
Crépe served with cheesecake mix ,topped with syrup of of your choice
Nutella Crépe
Crepe served with spread of Nutella topped with chocolate of choice and sprinkled with hazelnut
Butter & Sugar Crepe
Crepe served with spread of unsalted butter and sprinkled with granulated sugar ,
Pistachio Crepe
Crepe served with sprinkles of pistachio and honey or syrup
Cinnamon pecan
Cinnamon ,sugar, pecans , honey
Cinnamon apple pouch
Crépe filled with cooked apple , cinnamon ,pecans, served with syrup on the side and topped with icing sugar
Caramel apple pouch
Brownie Crepe
Crépe filled with brownie , topped with triple chocolate
Peanut butter crépe
Peanut butter , banana , topped with icing sugar and m&m with honey or chocolate
Sushi crunch crepe
Sushi nuts Crepe
crepe topped with nuts like almond , pecans, pistachio , peanut and chocolate ..
Savory Crepes
Zaatar Crepe
Mortadella cheese Crepe
Mortadella slices , provolone cheese , tomato , lettuce , mustard
Cream cheese crepe
Avocado crepe
Cheeses crepe
Egg & cheese Crépe
2 fried egg with salt and pepper and cheese , ask for ketchup
Smoked Salmon Crépe
Smoked salmon , cream cheese , onion , capers
Waffles
Teatime Waffle
Served with seasonal fruits topped with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate & whip cream sprinkled with crunchy cereal , white pearls
Caramelised Waffle
topped with Belgian melted chocolate, & whip cream sprinkled with caramelised crunches , caramel pearls crunchy cereal
Oreo waffle
topped with white Belgian melted chocolate & whip cream sprinkled with crunchy cereal , white pearls and Oreo crunches
Honey cheese waffle
Served with cream cheese and topped with honey syrup
Nuts Waffle
Cut into 4 and each piece topped with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate & sprinkled each with crushed pistachio , crushed hazelnut, crushed pecan , crushed almond
Crunchy Waffle
Cut into 4 pieces and topped each with 3 kinds of Belgian melted chocolate sprinkled each with crunches of Oreo, rice cereal, caramelised crunches and pearls .
Plain Waffle
Pancake
Teatime Pancake
Stock of pancake served with fresh seasonal fruits white pearls & whipped cream , drizzle with chocolate on top
Berry Pancake
Stock of pancake topped with Strawberry purée & strawberry cheese cake whip of course cant forget the fresh strawberry &blueberry with maple drizzle
Pecans Pancake
Fluffy pancake stock and topped with walnut & syrup
Nutella pancake
Stock of pancake topped with Nutella whip cream and icing sugar
Croissant Waffle (Croffle)
Plain croffle
Cream Strawberry croffle
Topped 3 Melted chocolate croffle
Zaatar Croffle
Avocado Tomato
Slices of Avocado on a mixed toast of tomato , onion, garlic and spread of pesto basil , very good with some extra fresh mozzarella
Egg & cheese croffle
2 egg and your cheese
Dip-in Chocolate
Strawberry dip 6
Fresh strawberry dipped with milk chocolate
Strawberry dip 4
Strawberry dipped with milk chocolate
Strawberry 1
Chocolate banana Éclair
Dipped in chocolate filled with whip and sliced banana
Chocolate Éclair
banana
Fruity dip tray
Tray of strawberry , banana , kiwi , marshmallows and chocolate cup
Mini dip cup
Manoushi
Sandwiches
Tuna Fish
Tuna, lettuce , pickles , rolls bread
Turkey club
Turkey , lettuce , tomato and Mayo
Turkey pesto
Turkey, fresh mozzarella , roasted tomatoes , spinach , & basil pesto
Chipotle Turkey
Turkey , tomatoes, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
Mortadella cheese
Tuna Salad
Fresh Mozzarella &Tomato
Fresh Mozzarella , Roasted tomatoes , Basil Pesto & Spinach
Cheesy Sandwich
Provolone, white cheese, tomato, arugula , onion, chipotle mayonnaise
Avocado Tomato
Avocado, roasted (tomato, onion, garlic, ) basil pesto , pepper ,salt
Labne
Labne (sour cream) ,avocado , tomato , arugula, onion
Spinach Pie
Catering
Sweet Breakfast Tray with coffee
Tray for 2-3 people of pancake , waffle , crepes , marshmallow 5 small dip in cups(chocolate, syrup, honey, cream cheese and Nutella ) with 3 small cups of regular coffee
Sweet Breakfast Tray
Tray for 2-3 people of pancake , waffle , crepes , marshmallow 5 small dip in cups(chocolate, syrup, honey, cream cheese and Nutella )
manoushi Breakfast Tray
Tray for 3-4 people contains one Manoushi zaatar , one manoushi cheese ,one manoushi zaatar & cheese ,two half mortadella sandwich , two half tuna sandwich, two half labne sadwich