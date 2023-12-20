Teatro Bistro & Cocktail Lounge 120 South Main Street, 50,
Food
Starters
- Oyster Rockefeller (6)$1.00
Fresh oyster broiled with creamy spinach
- Oysters Rockefeller (12)$5.00
- Oyster Platter (6)$1.00
Fresh oyster served horseradish and oyster sauce
- Oyster Platter (12)$5.00
- Jalapeno and Rustic Cornbread$1.00
Served with orange duck sauce and jumbo tempura shrimp
- Pork Belly Burnt-Ends$1.00
Slow cooked pork belly covered with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce and chives
- Aged Cheddar Potato Bites$1.00
Fried potato bites stuffed with aged english cheddar. Served with bacon crumbs, chives, and tajin sour cream.
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$1.00
Served with pecorino romano and balsamic glaze
- Waygu Beef Tartar$1.00
Texas waygu filet from Outpost 76 Ranch, served with capers, shallots, and a dijon mustard hollandaise cream sauce accompanied with garlic butter crustinis
- Charcuterie Board$1.00
Chef's special selection of 3 aged cheeses and 3 cured meats served with crustinis.
- Cauliflower Bites$1.00
Tempura battered cauliflower with a house made nikkei sauce and sesame seeds.
- Chard Octopus$1.00
Slow cooked octopus served over spicy tricolored potatoes topped with chimichurri.
Soups & Salads
- New England Chowder$1.00
Classic creamy clam soup
- Lobster Bisque$1.00
Lobster cream reduction served with lobster pieces and rispy fennel
- Tomato Soup with Goldfish$1.00
Chefs comfort tomato creamy soup served with gold fish crackers
- Caesar Salad$1.00
Baby heart romaine lettuce tossed in homemade caesar dressing served with pecorino romano and crispy polenta crumbs
- Chef's Garden Salad$1.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, green olives, cucumber, red onion and house made vinaigrette dressing topped with crispy fennel
- Beet and Green Salad with Feta Cheese$1.00
Spicy honey roasted beets served with mixed greens, cripsy artichoke, fennel, walnuts, feta cheese, and a house dressing.
Entrees
- Grilled Cauliflower Steak$1.00
Served with roasted sweet potatoes puree and fried egg chimichurri and balsamic glaze.
- Cowboys Filet$1.00
Texas waygu filet from Outpost 76 Ranch served with seasoned house made fries, wild mushrooms mix and topped with chimichurri.
- Short-Rib and Creamy Mash$1.00
Slow roasted bone in ribs served with creamy pecorino romano mashed potatoes
- Shimp and Black Garlic Grits$1.00
Jumbo shrimp cook in a creamy spicy sauce with cherry tomatoes and minced red onions served on a creamy black garlic polenta.
- Orange Glazed Grilled Salmon$1.00
Served with crispy brussel sprouts and creamed mashed potatoes
- Pan-seared Chilean Seabass$1.00
Served with roasted artichoke risotto and lemon caper butter sauce topped with crispy fennel.
- Texas Waygu Tomahawk$1.00
Served 2-3 people. Choice of 3 sides.
- Texas Raised 16oz Ribeye$1.00
Choice of 2 sides
- Blackened Airline Chicken$1.00
Served with cajun penne pasta
- Carbonara$1.00
American style cream based carbonare with pancette and pecorino romano