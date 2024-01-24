Teddy Boba - Rocklin 5406 Crossings Dr, #103
SLUSH
SMOOTHIE
MILK TEA
- Assam Milk Tea$4.75+
Strong and full bodied black tea with hints of molasses, giving it a slightly malty flavor
- Black Milk Tea$4.75+
Strong and full bodied signature black tea
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black tea mixed with coconut flavor
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black tea with a creamy and rich caramel taste
- Honey Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black or jasmine milk tea, sweetened with honey
- Horchata Milk$5.25+
Sweet and creamy horchata milk, made with whole milk, cinnamon, and horchata flavor
- House Milk Tea$4.75+
Strongly brewed Golden tea with classic milk tea flavor
- Jasmine Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
Sweetened jasmine milk tea topped with matcha
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75+
Green tea with a fresh, floral taste
- Lavender Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black milk tea mixed with lavender flavoring (subtle floral flavor)
- Lychee Milk Tea$4.75+
Lychee jasmine green tea (notes of citrus and watermelon)
- Mango Milk Tea$4.75+
Jasmine milk tea with mango puree
- Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
Organic matcha over whole milk
- Matchata Milk Tea$4.75+
Organic matcha over horchata milk tea
- Okinawa Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black tea made with toasted Okinawa brown sugar
- Peach Mango Milk Tea$4.75+
Jasmine milk tea with mango puree and peach flavoring
- Pistachio Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
Creamy pistachio milk topped with organic matcha
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$4.75+
Roasted brown tea with a subtle earthy flavor
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
Whole milk and fresh strawberry puree, topped with organic matcha
- Strawberry Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black milk tea with whole milk and fresh strawberry puree
- Taro Milk Tea$4.75+
Sweet and creamy taro milk tea with nutty and subtle coconut flavor
- Thai Milk Tea$4.75+
Strongly brewed black tea infused with traditional Thai spices
- Tiger Milk Tea$4.75+
Assam black tea with caramelized brown sugar
- Vanilla Chai Milk Tea$4.75+
Sweet and bold vanilla chai flavored milk tea
- Wintermelon Milk Tea$4.75+
Signature black tea with a fresh and sweet wintermelon flavoring (hints of cucumber and vanilla)
ICED TEA
- Assam Black Tea$4.75+
- Black Tea$4.75+
- Guava Green Tea$4.75+
- Guava Lemon Tea$4.75+
- Honey Black Tea$4.75+
Signature black tea sweetened with honey instead of cane sugar
- Honey Jasmine Tea$4.75+
Jasmine green tea sweetened with honey instead of cane sugar
- Honey Lemon Black Tea$4.75+
- Honey Lemon Green Tea$4.75+
- Jasmine Tea$4.75+
- Kiwi Lemon Tea$4.75+
- Lychee Green Tea$4.75+
- Mango Green Tea$4.75+
- Mango Lemon Black Tea$4.75+
- Mango Passion Tea$4.75+
- Passion Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Peach Green Tea$4.75+
- Peach Mango Green Tea$4.75+
- Peach Strawberry Tea$4.75+
- Pineapple Green Tea$4.75+
- Roasted Oolong Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Lemonade Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Tea$4.75+
- Wintermelon Tea$4.75+
SHAKES
- Avocado Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and fresh avocados
- Banana Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with bananas
- Blueberry Oreo Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with blueberries and Oreos
- Caramel Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and caramel
- Chocolate Banana Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, chocolate, and bananas
- Chocolate Oreo Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, chocolate, and Oreos
- Chocolate Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and chocolate
- Coconut Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy coconut milkshake blended with whole milk
- Coconut Strawberry Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, house-made strawberry puree with fresh strawberries, and coconut flavoring
- Cookies and Cream Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and Oreos
- Horchata Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy Horchata milkshake blended with whole milk, and cinnamon
- Mango Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy mango milkshake blended with whole milk and mangos
- Matcha Oreo Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, matcha, and Oreos
- Mint Choco Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and mint chocolate
- Peach Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy peach milkshake blended with whole milk and peach
- Pineapple Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy pineapple milkshake blended with whole milk and pineapple
- Pistachio Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and pistachios
- Pistacho Matcha Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, pistachios, and matcha
- Strawberry Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy milkshake blended with whole milk, and strawberry
- Vanilla Chai Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy vanilla chai milkshake blended with whole milk,
- Vanilla Shake$6.00+
Sweet and creamy vanilla milkshake
FRESH MILK
- Banana Fresh Milk$5.25+
Sweet and refreshing banana milk with fresh banana and banana flavoring, made with our house milk
- Honeydew Fresh Milk$5.25+
Sweet and creamy honeydew milk with honeydew flavoring, made with our house milk
- Pistachio Fresh Milk$5.25+
Sweet and creamy pistachio milk with pistachio flavoring, made with our house milk
- Strawberry Fresh Milk$5.25+
- Ube Fresh Milk$5.25+
Our house milk mixed with house-made ube puree, sweetened with ube condensed milk
TIGER FROSTY MILK
FRAPPE
CLOUD
- Strawberry Cloud$7.75
Refreshing and tart strawberry slush made with fresh strawberries, topped with our house-made cheese crema and strawberry bits
- Pineapple Cloud$7.75Out of stock
Refreshing and sweet pineapple slush made with fresh pineapples, topped with our house-made cheese crema and pineapple bits
SPECIALTY SMOOTHIES
- Avocado Smoothie$5.45+
Light and creamy avocado smoothie with fresh avocado, blended with ice and milk
- Avocado Fantasy Smoothie$5.45+
Light and refreshing avocado smoothie with fresh avocado, pineapples, bananas, and pistachio, blended with ice and milk
- PB Choco Banana Smoothie$5.45+
Creamy blend of peanut butter, chocolate, and banana with whole milk
- Pinacolada Smoothie$5.45+
Sweet and creamy smoothie with coconut and pineapple flavoring
- Taro Smoothie$5.45+
Sweet and creamy taro smoothie with taro flavoring, blended with ice and milk
- Thai Tea Smoothie$5.45+
Thai milk tea blended into a creamy smoothie
- Yogurt Smoothie$6.45
Creamy yogurt smoothie with your fruit flavor of choice