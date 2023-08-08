Teddy's Bigger Burgers Hawaii Kai
Burgers & Sandwiches
#1 Single Burger
Our famous 1/3 lb double ground burger cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
#2 Double Burger
Two of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
#3 Triple Burger
A full pound! Three of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers stacked high and cooked they way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
#5 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our tender and juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our special sauce. Pick your favorite flavor!
#6 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy chicken sandwich with your choice of Original, Spicy, or Buffalo! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
#7 Veggie Burger
Our tasty Garden Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
#8 Beyond Burger
Our Beyond Burger with a vegan patty. So good you'd swear you're eating our original burger! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
Burger Family Pack
Feed the whole family! 2 Single Burgers, your choice of 2 Kid's Items, Two Large Fries, and 4 Fountain Drinks.
Tenders Family Pack
Sixteen Chicken Tenders and 2 Large Fries in an awesome shareable pack. Your family will love it! Feeds 4-5
Burger Bar
Our Catering Pack! Comes with 10 of our Big Burgers with American Cheese, Bacon and all of our standard toppings. Also with a pan of our crispy Tater Tots. Wow! You can't beat this deal!
Specialty Burgers
Kaneohe Burger
Most Popular! Garlic Seasoning, Half of an Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon
Volcano Burger
It's Spicy! Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Kileuea Fire BBQ Sauce
Kailua Burger
Teri, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Mushrooms. It's messy but oh so good!
Kilauea Fire Burger
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings and our Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce
Nom Nom Burger
Garlic, Bacon, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese. A fan favorite!
Western Burger
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings, Drizzled with our Tangy BBQ Sauce
Aiea Burger
Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese!
Waikiki Burger
Our Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and topped with a hashbrown!
Hawaii Kai Burger
Cajun Seasoning, Sweet Teriyaki, Crispy Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Nacho Burger
Creamy nacho cheese sauce, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños. Just amazing!
SPECIAL - Mac Attack
Our famous Teddy's burger topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and three crispy mac n cheese bites!
SPECIAL - Spicy Mac Attack
Our famous Teddy's burger topped with nacho cheese sauce, bacon, three crispy mac n cheese bites and kicked up the heat with jalapeños and Kilauea fore BBQ sauce!
Baskets & Salads
Chicken Tenders Basket
Crispy chicken tenders and fries
Buffalo Tenders Basket
Crispy chicken tenders coated with buffalo sauce and served with fries
Garlic Tenders Basket
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with fries
Umami Tenders Basket
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter, drizzled with sriracha aioli and sprinkled with furikake served with fries
House Salad
Spring Greens, half an avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, and shredded cheese with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Fries & Sides
Original Skin-On Fries
Our crispy, lightly salted skin on fries
Garlic Butter Fries
Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Our crispy skin on fries topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce and bacon
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings
Tater Tots
Our famous tater tots served crispy
Umami Fries
Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and drizzled with sriracha aioli and topped with furikake
SPECIAL - 6 PC Mac N Cheese Bites
6 pieces of our crispy fried mac n cheese bites served with a side of special sauce
Kid's Combos
Kid's Burger Combo
A smaller version of Teddy's famous burger. Comes with Ketchup, pickles, and American cheese and served with your choice of side and drink
Kid's Tenders Combo
Two crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and drink
Corn Dog Combo
Crispy battered corn dog served with your choice of side and drink
Grilled Cheese Combo
Melted grilled cheese sandwich made with American cheese and served with your choice of side and drink