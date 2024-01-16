Teddy's Bigger Burgers Kahului
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Big Burger$10.33
Our famous 1/3 lb double ground burger cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Bigger Burger$15.43
Two of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Biggest Burger$20.54
A full pound! Three of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers stacked high and cooked they way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- SOB - Single$5.96
- SOB - Double$8.62
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Our tender and juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our special sauce. Pick your favorite flavor!
- Turkey Burger$12.35
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Our crispy chicken sandwich with your choice of Original, Spicy, or Buffalo! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Fried Fish Fillet Sandwich$12.35
- Veggie Burger$12.35
Our tasty Garden Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Pastrami Sandwich$12.35
Specialty Burgers
- Aiea Burger$15.00
Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese!
- Hawaii Kai Burger$14.89
Cajun Seasoning, Sweet Teriyaki, Crispy Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.
- Kailua Burger$14.89
Teri, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Mushrooms. It's messy but oh so good!
- Kaneohe Burger$16.69
Most Popular! Garlic Seasoning, Half of an Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon
- Kilauea Fire Burger$14.80
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings and our Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce
- Nacho Burger$12.98
Creamy nacho cheese sauce, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños. Just amazing!
- Nom Nom Burger$14.89
Garlic, Bacon, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese. A fan favorite!
- Volcano Burger$13.00
It's Spicy! Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Kileuea Fire BBQ Sauce
- Waikiki Burger$15.89
Our Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and topped with a hashbrown!
- Western Burger$14.00
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings, Drizzled with our Tangy BBQ Sauce
Baskets & Salads
- Chicken Tenders$8.92
Crispy chicken tenders and fries
- Buffalo Tenders$10.13
Crispy chicken tenders coated with buffalo sauce and served with fries
- Garlic Tenders$10.13
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with fries
- Umami Tenders$10.13
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter, drizzled with sriracha aioli and sprinkled with furikake served with fries
- House Salad$13.19
Spring Greens, half an avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, and shredded cheese with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Fried Fish$11.84
Fries & Sides
- Original Skin-On Fries$3.99
Our crispy, lightly salted skin on fries
- Garlic Butter Fries$5.85
Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley
- Bacon & Cheese Fries$6.62
Our crispy skin on fries topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce and bacon
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.49
Crispy beer battered onion rings
- Tater Tots$4.49
Our famous tater tots served crispy
- Umami Fries$5.85
Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and drizzled with sriracha aioli and topped with furikake
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Fried Cheese Curds$6.99
Beverages
Sauces
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.89
- Side of Cheese Sauce$0.99
- Side of Garlic Aioli$0.89
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.86
- Side of Golden BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side of Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Side of Marinara$0.69
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Special Sauce$0.75
- Side of Sriracha Aioli$0.89
- Side of Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Side of Teriyaki$0.99