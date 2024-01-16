Teddy's Bigger Burgers Lahaina
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Single Burger$10.33
Our famous 1/3 lb double ground burger cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Double Burger$15.43
Two of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Triple Burger$20.54
A full pound! Three of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers stacked high and cooked they way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Single SOB$5.96
- Double SOB$8.62
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Our tender and juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our special sauce. Pick your favorite flavor!
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Our crispy chicken sandwich with your choice of Original, Spicy, or Buffalo! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Turkey Burger$12.35
- Veggie Burger$12.35
Our tasty Garden Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce
- Fried Fish Sandwich$12.35
Specialty Burgers
- Kaneohe Burger$16.69
Most Popular! Garlic Seasoning, Half of an Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon
- Volcano Burger$13.00
It's Spicy! Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Kileuea Fire BBQ Sauce
- Kailua Burger$14.89
Teri, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Mushrooms. It's messy but oh so good!
- Kilauea Fire Burger$14.80
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings and our Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce
- Nom Nom Burger$14.89
Garlic, Bacon, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese. A fan favorite!
- Western Burger$14.00
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings, Drizzled with our Tangy BBQ Sauce
- Aiea Burger$15.00
Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese!
- Waikiki Burger$15.89
Our Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and topped with a hashbrown!
- Hawaii Kai Burger$14.89
Cajun Seasoning, Sweet Teriyaki, Crispy Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.
- Nacho Burger$13.32
Creamy nacho cheese sauce, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños. Just amazing!