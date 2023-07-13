Burgers & Sandwiches

1. Single Burger

$8.99

Our famous 1/3 lb double ground burger cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

2. Double Burger

$12.99

Two of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers cooked just the way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

3. Triple Burger

$15.99

A full pound! Three of our 1/3 lb double ground burgers stacked high and cooked they way you like. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

5. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our tender and juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our special sauce. Pick your favorite flavor!

6. Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our crispy chicken sandwich with your choice of Original, Spicy, or Buffalo! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

7. Veggie Burger

$9.99

Our tasty Garden Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

8. Beyond Burger

$11.99

Our Beyond Burger with a vegan patty. So good you'd swear you're eating our original burger! Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and special sauce

Burger Family Pack

$39.99

Feed the whole family! 2 Single Burgers, your choice of 2 Kid's Items, Two Large Fries, and 4 Fountain Drinks.

Tenders Family Pack

$39.99

Sixteen Chicken Tenders and 2 Large Fries in an awesome shareable pack. Your family will love it! Feeds 4-5

Burger Bar

$90.00

Our Catering Pack! Comes with 10 of our Big Burgers with American Cheese, Bacon and all of our standard toppings. Also with a pan of our crispy Tater Tots. Wow! You can't beat this deal!

Specialty Burgers

Kaneohe Burger

$13.98

Most Popular! Garlic Seasoning, Half of an Avocado, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Bacon

Volcano Burger

$12.58

It's Spicy! Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our Kileuea Fire BBQ Sauce

Kailua Burger

$13.58

Teri, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Mushrooms. It's messy but oh so good!

Kilauea Fire Burger

$13.58

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings and our Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce

Nom Nom Burger

$13.58

Garlic, Bacon, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese. A fan favorite!

Western Burger

$12.58

Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions Rings, Drizzled with our Tangy BBQ Sauce

Aiea Burger

$12.98

Crispy Bacon, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese!

Waikiki Burger

$13.98

Our Sweet Teriyaki Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and topped with a hashbrown!

Hawaii Kai Burger

$13.58

Cajun Seasoning, Sweet Teriyaki, Crispy Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Nacho Burger

$11.98

Creamy nacho cheese sauce, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños. Just amazing!

SPECIAL - Mac Attack

$13.99

Our famous Teddy's burger topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce, bacon, and three crispy mac n cheese bites!

SPECIAL - Spicy Mac Attack

$13.99

Our famous Teddy's burger topped with nacho cheese sauce, bacon, three crispy mac n cheese bites and kicked up the heat with jalapeños and Kilauea fore BBQ sauce!

Baskets & Salads

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders and fries

Buffalo Tenders Basket

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders coated with buffalo sauce and served with fries

Garlic Tenders Basket

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with fries

Umami Tenders Basket

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in garlic butter, drizzled with sriracha aioli and sprinkled with furikake served with fries

House Salad

$11.99

Spring Greens, half an avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, mushrooms, and shredded cheese with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Fries & Sides

Original Skin-On Fries

$3.99

Our crispy, lightly salted skin on fries

Garlic Butter Fries

$5.99

Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$6.99

Our crispy skin on fries topped with creamy nacho cheese sauce and bacon

Beer Battered Onlion Rings

$5.99

Crispy beer battered onion rings

Tater Tots

$3.99

Our famous tater tots served crispy

Umami Fries

$5.99

Our crispy skin on fries coated with garlic butter and drizzled with sriracha aioli and topped with furikake

SPECIAL - 6 PC Mac N Cheese Bites

$4.99

6 pieces of our crispy fried mac n cheese bites served with a side of special sauce

Kid's Combos

Kid's Burger Combo

$7.99

A smaller version of Teddy's famous burger. Comes with Ketchup, pickles, and American cheese and served with your choice of side and drink

Kid's Tenders Combo

$7.99

Two crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and drink

Corn Dog Combo

$7.99

Crispy battered corn dog served with your choice of side and drink

Grilled Cheese Combo

$7.99

Melted grilled cheese sandwich made with American cheese and served with your choice of side and drink

Shakes

Chocolate Mac Nut

Out of stock

A local favorite made with Dave's Homemade chocolate mac nut ice cream

Chocolate

Vanilla

Strawberry

Peanut Butter

Nutella

Orange Dreamsicle

Pineapple

Root Beer Shake

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Kona Coffee

Haupia

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Barq's Root Beer

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Fanta Orange

$2.99
Powerade

$2.99
Fanta Fruit Punch

$2.99
Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99
Bottled Water

$3.29
Root Beer Float

$5.99
Coke Float

$5.99

Sauces

Side of Special Sauce

$0.50

Side of Golden BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Kilauea Fire BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Sriracha Aioloi

$0.75