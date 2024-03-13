Skip to Main content
Teddy's House Cafe 3545 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #12
FOOD
DRINKS
DESSERTS
Kagel
Cream Cheese
Kagel
Strawberry Fresh Cream
$8.50
Green Onion
$8.50
Egg Potato Salad
$8.50
Garlic cream cheese
$8.50
Mashed Potato Cheese
$8.50
Fig
$4.50
Ham Cheese Egg
$8.50
Plain
$4.00
Sesame Seed
$4.50
Cream Cheese
4oz Black sesame seed
$4.00
4oz Strawberry
$4.00
4oz Fig
$4.00
4oz Green Onion
$4.00
4oz Maple Pecan
$4.00
COFFEE
Americano
$4.50
Latte
$5.00
Espresso
$3.50
Caramel Machiatto
$5.50
Cafe Mocha
$5.50
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Black Sesame Latte
$6.00
Yellow Cheese Latte
$6.00
Skippy Peanut Butter Latte
$6.00
Banana Oatmeal Latte
$6.00
Strawberry Latte
$6.00
Choco Tree Latte
$6.00
TEA
Lemon Green Tea
$5.50
Berry Hibiscus Tea
$5.50
Fruit Cool Mint
$5.50
Strawberry Milk Tea
$5.50
Pink Lychee Chamomile Tea
$5.50
Fruit Earl Grey Tea
$5.50
Strawberry Peach Rooibos Tea
$5.50
ADE
Strawberry Ade
$5.50
Grapefruit
$5.50
SMOOTHIE
Stawberry Banana
$5.50
Mango
$5.50
FISH CROISSANT
Nutella
$3.99
