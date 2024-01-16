Tee Time Golf
Food
Shareables
- Truffle Parmesan Fries
Spiced truffle parmesan fries accompanied by garlic aioli or chipotle ketchup.$11.00
- Pepperoni Ace Bites
Breaded pepperoni pizza bites served with ranch dipping sauce.$11.00
- Mac & Cheese Ace Bites
Crispy breaded mac and cheese bites paired with ranch$11.00
- Southwest Chicken Ace Bites
Enjoy our crispy breaded bites, filled with a southwest chicken mix of corn, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Perfectly seasoned and delicious in every bite$11.00
- Pretzel Trio
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks seasoned with a special spice blend. Served with a duo of queso and honey mustard dips$11.00
- Smoked Mozzarella Quesadilla
Herb garlic tortilla filled with Fumella and pepperjack cheeses, served with pico de gallo and guacamole.$11.00
Nachos
- Korean Beef Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with sliced beef, kimchi, green onions, and Korean BBQ sauce. Choice between queso or Gochujang sauce$16.00
- Dip Trio Nacho Box
Tortilla chips with sides of guacamole, queso, and fired roasted salsa$13.00
- Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with fire-braised chicken, Texas pinto beans, and jalepenos. Served with queso and fire-roasted salsa$14.00
Sliders
- Beef Sliders
Seasoned beef patties on mini brioche buns topped with cheddar, pickles, and our signature sauce$15.00
- Korean Chicken Sliders
Pulled chicken on mini brioche buns topped with bacon, Korean slaw, and Gichujang sauce$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders
Juicy pecanwood pork shoulder on mini bioche buns with BBQ sauce and pickels.$15.00
Flatbreads
- Thai Pork Flatbread
Cauliflower crust topped with peanut sauce, fumella cheest, pecanwood pork shoulder, shredded carrots, red onion, and cilantro$14.00
- Caprese Flatbread
Oven-fired flatbread with fumella cheese, greek spices, grape tomatoes, basil, and a balsalmic glaze$14.00
- Pepperoni Flatbread
Classic pepperoni and fumella cheese on a crispy flatbread$14.00