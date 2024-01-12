Tee Shots Bar and Grill
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$9.00
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
- Chips$4.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Bites$9.00
- Loaded Potato Skins$14.00
- Macho Nachos$14.00
- Pot Stickers$11.00
Pork and vegetable dumplings steamed and sauteed; served with sweet chili and teriyaki sauces.
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
- Cowboy Bites$9.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
Breakfast
Specials
Kids
Pizzas
Salads
Sandwiches
- Chicken Tender Melt$14.00
Crispy chicken tenders served on grilled Texas toast with American cheese, candied bacon, beer braised onions, and BBQ ranch.
- Clubhouse Sandwich$14.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dill mayonnaise on your toasted bread.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
- Pesto Grilled Chicken$13.00
- Tee Shots Grilled Cheese$14.00
- 19th Street Tacos$12.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Entrees
Dessert
Sides/Protein
Buffet/Banquet
N/A BEVERAGES
Soda
Sports Drinks
Tea, Juice, & Water
BUBBL'R
Room Rental
Bartender rent fee
Tee Shots Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 677-4653
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM