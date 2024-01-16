Temaki Sushi & Bar 505 N Chancery St
Food
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$4.75
Deep Fried Tofu w/ Tempura Sauce
- Calamari Rings$8.50
- Crab Rangoon$5.50
- Chicken Wings$5.95
- Crispy Chicken Karaage$6.99
Japanese Chicken Nuggets
- Edamame$4.75
- Garlic Edamame$5.75
- Gyoza$5.99
Pork&Chicken mixed
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.25
Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese inside
- Rock Shrimp$7.75
- Potato Cheese Balls$5.75
- Spring Rolls$4.50
Vegetables
- Takoyaki$6.75
- Tempura Appetizer$8.50
Mixed w/ Veggies
Sushi Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken$8.50
comes with hibachi soup and fried rice
- Kids Shrimp$9.50
comes with hibachi soup and fried rice
- Kids Steak$9.99
comes with hibachi soup and fried rice
- Kids Chicken and Shrimp$11.50
comes with hibachi soup and fried rice
- Kids Chicken and Steak$11.99
comes with hibachi soup and fried rice
- Chicken nuggets and Fries$6.99
- Fish Sticks and Fries$7.25
Hibachi Grill
Hibachi Combo
- Chicken and Salmon$15.75
comes w/ hib soup, salad, veggies, fried rice
- Chicken and Shrimp$15.50
- Chicken and Steak$15.99
- Steak and shrimp$16.99
- Shrimp and Scallop$16.99
- Chicken and Scallop$15.75
- Steak and Scallop$16.99
- Filet Mignon and Scallop$17.75
- Filet Mignon and Shrimp$17.75
- Filet Mignon and Chicken$16.99
- Filet Mignon and Salmon$17.75
- Steak and Salmon$16.99
- Shrimp and Salmon$16.99
- Temaki Special$19.95
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp
- King of The Sea$21.99
Shrimp, Salmon, Scallop
- Noodle$2.00
Subtitute of rice
Side Order
Fried Rice/Noodle
- Vegetables Fried Rice$10.99
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Shrimp Fried Rice$13.25
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Steak Fried Rice$13.75
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Temaki Fried Rice$15.50
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Chicken Noodle$14.50
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Shrimp Noodle$15.25
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Steak Noodle$15.75
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
- Temaki Noodle$17.50
chopped carrot and onion, scallion
Kitchen Specialties
Curry
Ramen
Nigiri/Sashimi
Classic Roll
- Avocado Roll$4.75
- Bagel Roll$7.50
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado
- California Roll$5.99
Imitation Crab, cucumber, avocado
- Cucumber Roll$4.50
- Mango Roll$5.25
Mango, cucumber
- Philly Roll$7.50
Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado
- Spicy Salmon Roll$6.25
spicy salmon and cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.25
spicy tuna and cucumber
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.50
fried sweet potato, eel sauce
- Tuna Roll$7.25
tuna,cucumber
- Yellowtail Roll$7.50
yellowtail, cucumber
- Salmon Roll$7.25
salmon, cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$5.95
Signature Roll
- 505 Roll$8.50
Jalapeno Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. topped with crunch and spicy mayo
- Baked Alaskan Roll$13.25
Baked Salmon, avocado, crabmeat, baked mayonnaise
- Blanco Roll$14.50
Deep fried roll w/ Shrimp tempura,cream cheese, avocado. spicy crab, masago, eel sauce spicy mayo
- Caterpillar Roll$7.75
Eel, cucumber inside, topped w/ avocado, eel sauce
- Chancery Roll$9.75
Deep fried roll w/ Spicy Tuna, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno. eel sauce and spicy mayo on top
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$7.75
grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber
- Cloudy Roll$12.75
Baked White Fish, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crabmeat, baked mayonnaise
- Crunch Shrimp Roll$13.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber. topped w/ steamed shrimp, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Crunchy Cali Roll$7.25
Deep fried roll w/ Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber inside. top w/ masago, scallion, eel sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.50
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber. topped w/ Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
- Dynamite Roll$9.75
Deep fried roll w/ Eel, Cream Cheese, Crabmeat, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Fantasy Roll$14.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. top : yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno
- Fire Cracker Roll$11.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber. on top with spicy crab, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha
- Hawaiian Roll$12.75
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber topped w/ Tuna and Avocado
- Luna Roll$10.75
Deep fried w/ White Fish, Avocado, Spicy Crab. topped with Spicy Tuna, Crunch, Masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- McMinnville Roll$11.25
Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado topped w/ baked fish and masago
- Mexican Roll$9.75
Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, spicy mayo, Fried Jalapenos on side
- Rainbow Roll$13.25
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with assorted fish
- Sashimi Roll$15.50
Soy Paper Wrap: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Crabmeat. topped with masago
- Snoopy Roll$13.75
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, cream cheese. topped with seared smoked salmon, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Spider Roll$11.95
Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Crabmeat, masago, Eel sauce spicy mayo
- Sunshine Roll$14.25
- Temaki Roll$14.75
Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Mango, topped with avocado, masago, mango sauce
- Ultimate Roll$12.50
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber topped with salmon