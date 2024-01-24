Tensai 222 E51st St
FOODS
Lunch
- Edamame$6.00
- Takoyaki$8.00
- Shishito$7.00
- Inari$5.00
- Karaage$8.00
- Sausage$8.00
- Gyoza$8.00
- Croquette$8.00
- Assorted Veg$10.00
- Assorted Temp$12.00
- Ube chips$7.00
- Ebi Udon$16.00
- Ebi Ontama Udon$18.00
- Ebi Niku Udon$16.00
- Niku Udon$15.00
- Niku Kimchi Udon$17.00
- Kara Udon$15.00
- Karaage Curry Udon$18.00
- Kitsune Udon$13.00
- Steam Veg Udon$16.00
- Veg Temp Udon$17.00
Appertizers
- Edamame$7.00
- House Salad$7.00Out of stock
- Shisito Peppers$8.00
- Ube Chips$8.00Out of stock
- Kurobuta sausage$9.50
- Karaage$9.50
- Pork gyoza$9.50
- Corn Croquette$9.50
- Mix vegetable tempura$11.00
- Assorted tempura$13.00
- Hiya Yakko$7.00
- Ohitashi$8.00Out of stock
- Niku Kimchi (app)$13.00
- Saba Shio$13.00
- Ika Geso$12.00
- Tako Wasa$8.00
- Tofu Salad$15.00Out of stock
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Inari$7.00
- Takoyaki$8.00
Udon
- Ebi Udon$17.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodle with hot dashi soup, scallions and spinach with two pieces shrimp tempura
- Ebi Ontama$20.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot dashi soup, scallions, and spinach with two pieces shrimp tempura and onsen egg
- Ebi Niku$20.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot dashi soup, scallions and spinach with two pieces of shrimp tempura and cooked beef
- Niku Udon$16.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot dashi soup, scallions and spinach with cooked beef
- Niku Kimchi$19.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot dashi soup, scallions and spinach with spicy cabbage and cooked beef
- Karaage Udon$16.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot dashi soup, scallions and spinach with deep fried chicken
- Kitsune$14.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot vegetable soup, scallions and spinach with three pieces of seasoned bean curd sheets *vegan
- Vegetables Udon$18.00
Thick and chewy wheat noodles with hot vegetable soup, scallions and spinach with steamed broccoli, carrots, onion and mushroom *vegan
- Nabeyaki$25.00
Udon noodle soup with shrimp tempura, chicken, poached egg, maitake mushroom, spinach and scallion
- Saba Udon$22.00