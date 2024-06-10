Tent City Taphouse 343 West 6th Avenue
Drink Menu
Wine by the Glass
- GLS Juggernaut Cabernet$12.00
- GLS Beringer Rye Barrel Aged Red Blend$11.00
- GLS Ex Umbris Syrah
Pairs perfectly with our pork belly bites$12.00
- GLS Casillo Del Diablo Malbec$8.00
- GLS Inscription Pinot Noir$12.00
- GLS La Crema Chardonnay$10.00
- GLS Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- GLS Elk Cove Pinot Blanc
Try poring with our halibut Alaskan$12.00
- GLS King Estate Pinot Gris$12.00
- GLS Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asati DOCG$8.00
- GLS Bonterra Organic Rose$8.00
- Sofia Brut Rose
187 ml$8.00
- GLS Wycliff, Brut$9.00
Wine by the Bottle
- BTL Juggernaut Cabernet$46.00
- BTL Beringer Rye Barrel Aged Red Blend$42.00
- BTL Ex Umbris Syrah
Pairs perfectly with our pork belly bites$46.00
- BTL Casillo Del Diablo Malbec$30.00
- BTL Inscription Pinot Noir$46.00
- BTL La Crema Chardonnay$38.00
- BTL Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- BTL Elk Cove Pinot Blanc
Try poring with our halibut Alaskan$46.00
- BTL King Estate Pinot Gris$46.00
- BTL Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asati DOCG$30.00
- BTL Bonterra Organic Rose$30.00
- BTL Wycliff, Brut$34.00
Specialty Cocktails
Canned Drinks
N/A Beverages
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Pork Belly Bites
Sweet wasabi coleslaw, yum-yum sauce, sushi sauce, green onions, furikake$16.99
- Cup Award Winning Chowder
Salmon, halibut, clams, bacon, Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, Alaskan herbed cream, dry sherry$8.99
- Bowl Award Winning Chowder
Salmon, halibut, clams, bacon, Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, Alaskan herbed cream, dry sherry$10.99
- Full Duck Fat Fries
Served three ways: traditional, garlic cilantro, or truffle parmesan$8.99
- Half Duck Fat Fries
Served three ways: traditional, garlic cilantro, or truffle parmesan$6.99
- Tent City Hummus Platter
Chef's selection of hummus, harissa, tzatziki, falafel, pickled onions, roasted garlic, house pickled vegetables, olive blend, served with garlic naan$22.99
- Short Rib Poutine
Duck fat fries topped with braised beef short rib, pan jus gravy, cheese curds, provolone, mozzarella, gremolata$18.99
- Käse Spätzle
German version of macaroni and cheese topped with brown butter breadcrumbs$12.99
- Smoked Salmon Spread
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, smoked cranberries, roasted poblano peppers, gremolata, crispy capers, served with toasted baguette$18.99
- Scallop Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach artichoke dip topped with scallop brûlée, served with garlic naan$20.99
- Pan Seared Scallops
Alaska weathervane scallops over butternut squash puree, cilantro foam, local microgreens$19.99
- Pelmeni
Beef and chicken dumplings, tzatziki sauce, salmon caviar, fresh dill, pickled onion$16.99
- Crispy Smoked Wings
Full pound, choose from: tent city dry rub, smoked blueberry BBQ, buffalo, Nashville$17.99
Salads
- Alaskan Beet Greek Salad
House mixed greens, red beets, feta, basil, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and garlic oil tossed vinaigrette in a basil water$14.99
- Tent City Caesar
Pescatarian. Crispy romaine hearts, manchego cheese, and pink peppercorns tossed in a smoked salmon Caesar dressing$14.99
- Trailhead Mix
House mixed greens, truffle honey candied nut mix, fresh blueberries, fresh raspberries, fresh blackberries, feta, lemon strawberry vinaigrette$14.99
- Chipotle Chicken Cobb
House mixed greens, blackened chicken breast, jalapeno bacon, strawberries, sweet corn, green onion, julienned carrot, soft-boiled farm egg, feta, black sesame seed, and cilantro, served with chipotle ranch$24.99
- Sleeping Lady
House mixed greens, marinated New York strip, wheat berry tabbouleh, Alaskan beets, grilled green onion, manchego cheese, toasted pine, roasted Alaskan carrot vinaigrette$24.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Girdwood Style Burger
Lamb and beef patty, hummus, arugula, tomato, feta, cilantro, house pickles, harissa, tzatziki, pickled red onion, local bun, choice of fries$24.99
- Tent City Burger
Staff favorite! Topped with our secret sauce, crisp lettuce, house pickles, onions, American cheese local bun, choice of fries$17.99
- Anchorage Style Burger
Crispy duck fat fried onions, jalapeño bacon, smoky blueberry BBQ sauce, house mash, smoked cheddar, local bun, choice of fries$20.99
- Downtown Style Burger
Caramelize onions, port reduction, truffled garlic mayo, arugula, cambozola cheese, local bun, choice of fries$19.99
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, house pickles, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, local bun, choice of fries$18.99
- Tent City French Dip
Thinly sliced steak topped with creamy provolone, swiss, American, horseradish aioli, banh mi hoagie, side pan jus, choice of fries$23.99
Dinner Entrees
- Alaska Halibut & Chips
Gluten-free house ale battered alaskan halibut, sweet wasabi coleslaw, raspberry & blackberry tartar, lemon, choice of fries$26.99
- Short Rib Shrimp & Grits
Tender braised beef short ribs, jumbo shrimp, pan jus gravy, crispy lardon served over a polenta cake$29.99
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken
Slow-roasted chicken with herbs and spices, house-made rice and beans, Marsala pan jus gravy, sautéed vegetables$26.99
- Mushroom Ravioli
Smoked tomato basil cream, roasted pine nuts, shaved manchego, spinach tuille$25.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bootlegger NY Strip
14 oz prime grade New York strip, cambozola brûlée, crispy fried oyster mushroom, house mash, seasonal vegetables, seasonal purees, pan jus gravy$52.99
- Vegan Israeli-Style Risotto
Wheatberry, Alaskan seasonal vegetables, crispy oyster mushroom, seasonal purees$27.99
- Halibut Alaskana
Halibut filet topped with mayo and breadcrumbs, fresh dill, tarragon pan jus, braised fennel, house mash, seasonal vegetables$34.99
- Lemon Pepper Lobster Fettuccine
Pescatarian. Lemon cream sauce, white wine, herb medley, spinach, and fresh basil served with garlic bread$31.99
- Arctic Cioppino
Pescatarian alaskan king crab, shrimp, halibut, salmon, gremolata, lemon & tarragon cream, white wine, herb medley served with garlic naan$44.99