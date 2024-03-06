Tepeztate Restaurant 47-12 30th Avenue
[DINNER]
A P P E T I Z E R S
- GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$12.00
Avocado, lime juice, pico de gallo.
- QUESO FUNDIDO$14.00
Melted cheese served with mexican sausage & fresh jalapeño.
- PANELA ASADA$12.00
Grill panela cheese infused with garlic olive oil & aromatic herbs.
- MINI TACOS DORADOS (4)$10.00
Cheese, potatoes or chicken crispy tacos served with lettuce, sour cream & powder cheese.
TAQUERIA
- PASTOR TACO$4.50
Slow roasted Marinated pork.
- POLLO TACO$4.50
Grill Chicken breast.
- BISTEC TACO$4.50
Grill beef
- CECINA TACO$4.50
Salted beef
- CARNITAS TACO$4.50
Traditional slow fried pork
- CHORIZO TACO$4.50
Mexican sausage
- PESCADO TACO$4.50
Marinade or beer-batts red fish
- CAMARON TACO$5.50
Marinade or beer-batts shrimp
- RAJAS CON CREMA & QUESO TACO$4.50
Poblano peppers over grill cheese & sour cream
- VEGETARIAN TACO$4.50
Seasonal vegetables
SPECIAL TAQUERIA
- TACOS SUADERO 3$15.00
Traditional brisket Mexican Street food style
- BIRRIA TACOS 3$15.00
Slow cooked beef on dried peppers broth & Oaxaca cheese
- BARBACOA DE PICANNA EN CERVEZA TACOS 3$17.00
Char Picana beef cooked 4 hours in dark beer & maguey.
- COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS 3$15.00
Yucatan style marinade pork & pickle red onions
- ARRACHERA TACOS 3$16.00Out of stock
Marinade skirt steak, guacamole & pickle red onions
- MEZCAL RIBEYE & CHEESE TACOS 3$18.00
Mezcal flamed Grill ribeye over flour or corn tortillas, cheese crust & pickle red onions.
MAIN COURSE
- NACHOS$10.00
Crispy tortillas, black beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, powder cheese.
- QUESADILLA$10.00
Handmade corn or flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, powder cheese & seasonal salad.
- BURRITO$10.00
Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, powder cheese & pico de gallo
- COCHINITA PIBIL$20.00
Yucatán style marinade pork, side of rice & beans.
- ENCHILADAS$18.00
Chicken or cheese, queso fresco, sour cream choice of salsa verde, salsa roja, chipotle cream or Oaxaca mole
- CHILE RELLENO$18.00
Capeado Poblano pepper filled with queso fresco with tomato souce.
- FAJITAS$20.00
Sautéed onions, tri color peppers, tomatoes and chicken or steak
- RIBEYE AGUACHILE$29.00
ribeye steak mixed with lime juice, house souce tanned, sesame oil, chiltepin peppers, char cambray onions, cucumber & avocado.
- MANGO CEVICHE$20.00
Rare or boiled shrimp or fish in lime juice tanned, red onions, cucumbers & fresh mango.
- AGUACHILE$20.00
Rare or boiled shrimp tanned in our spicy mix of serrano peppers, cucumbers, lime & cilantro over cucumbers & red onions.
GRILL
- TEPEZTATE MEZCAL RIBEYE$32.00
Mezcal flamed grill Ribeye steak, served with grill vegetables, mezcal potatos, flour cheese quesadillas, jalapeño with cheese filling.
- CARNE ASADA$20.00
Grill steak, cactus, cambray onions, queso fresco, jalapeño, avocado, side of rice & beans.
- POLLO ASADO$20.00
Marined chicken breast, grill vegetables, grill cheese, jalapeño, avocado, side of rice & beans.
- CECINA$22.00
Salted beef, cactus & cambray onions, queso fresco, guacamole, jalapeño, side of rice & beans.
- ARRACHERA$28.00Out of stock
Marined skirt steak, cambray onions, queso fresco, mezcal potatoes, jalapeño, avocado, frijoles puercos.
- MOLCAJETE GRILL SPECIAL$38.00
Chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp, grill cheese, cactus, cambray onions, jalapeño, melted jalapeño cheese, side of rice & beans
- GRILL VEGETABLES$18.00
seasonal vegetables, queso fresco, avocado, side of rice & beans