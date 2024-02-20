Tequila Mexican Restaurant 6721 Bells Ferry Road Suite D118
MARGARITAS
TEXAS / FLAVORED MARGS
LUNCH
LUNCH SPECIALS
- LUNCH #1$8.25
- LUNCH #2$8.25
- LUNCH #3$8.25
- LUNCH #4$8.25
- LUNCH #5$8.25
- LUNCH #6$8.25
- LUNCH #7$8.25
- LUNCH #8$8.25
- LUNCH #9$8.25
- LUNCH #10$8.25
- SPEEDY GONZALEZ LUNCH$8.25
- CHICKEN SOUP LUNCH$10.50
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS LUNCH$9.75
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO LUNCH$11.50
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA LUNCH$10.95
- LUNCH FAJITAS$11.25
- LUNCH TEXAS FAJITAS$11.99
DINNER
APPETIZERS
WINGS
NACHOS
SALADS
KIDS MENU
QUESADILLAS RELLENAS
FAJITAS
SEAFOOD
SIDE ORDERS
- OR RICE$3.50
- OR BEANS$3.50
- CORN TORTILLAS$2.45
- FLOUR TORTILLAS$2.45
- TAMALES$4.45+
- CHILES RELLENOS$4.25+
- CHALUPAS$4.95+
- TOSTADA$4.95+
- ENCHILADAS$4.75+
- JALAPEONOS$1.00
- SOUR CREAM$1.25
- OR GRILLED VEGETABLES$3.75
- TOMATOLLO SAUCE$1.25
- OR AVOCADO$1.99
- OR RICE AND BEANS$6.95
- SM SALSA$1.50
- M SALSA$3.25
- LG SALSA$4.99
- SM CHIPS$1.50
- M CHIPS$3.50
- SHREDDED CHEESE$1.95
COMBINATION'S
- #1 (1)Taco (2) Enchiladas, Rice or Beans$12.95
- #2. (1) Taco (1) Enchilada (1) Chalupa$12.95
- #3 (1) Enchilada (1) Taco (1) Chile Relleno$12.95
- #4. (1) Taco (1) Enchilada (1) Beef Tostada$12.95
- #5. (1) Beef Enchilada (1) Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #6. (1) Beef Enchilada (1) Taco, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #7. (1) Enchilada (1) Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #8. (1) Enchilada (1) Tamal, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #9. (1) Chalupa (1) Quesadilla, Rice$12.95
- #10. (2) Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #11. (1) Beef Burrito (1) Taco (1) Enchilada$12.95
- #12. (1) Chalupa (1) Chile Relleno (1) Cheese Quesadilla$12.95
- #13. (1) Beef Burrito (1) Chile Relleno, Beans$12.95
- #14.(1) Burrito (1) Enchilada (1) Tamal$12.95
- #15. (1) Chalupa (1) Taco (1) Tostada, Beef Nacho Cheese$12.95
- #16. (1) Chalupa (1) Chile Relleno (1) Enchilada$12.95
- #17. (1) Chile Relleno (1) Taco, B&GS$12.95
- #18. (1) Burrito (1) Taco, R&B$12.95
- #19. (1) Chile Poblano (1) Enchilada (1) Chalupa$12.95
- #20. (1) Taco (1) Chile Relleno (1) Burrito$12.95
- #21. (1) Chalupa (1) Burrito (1) Taco$12.95
- #22. (1) Tostaguac (1) Chile Relleno (1) Taco$12.95
- #23. (1) Beef Burrito (1) Chile Relleno, Rice$12.95
- #24. (1) Chalupa (1) Burrito, Beans$12.95
- #25. (1) Burrito (1) Enchilada, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #26. (1) Burrito (1) Enchilada (1) Chile Relleno$12.95
- #27. (1) Chile Relleno (1) Taco, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #28. (1) Tostaguac (1) Taco, Rice and Beans$12.95
- #29. (1) Tamal (1) Chile Poblano, and Rice$12.95
- #30. (1) Burrito (1) Chalupa (1) Enchilada$12.95
BURRITOS
TACOS
FROM THE GRILL
- Bistec a la Tampiquena$16.50
- Grilled Chicken & Rice$10.55
- Tequila Special$14.50
- Pollo Yucatan$14.25
- Pollo Marinado$14.25
- Pollo a la Mexicana$14.95
- Pollo Hawaiiano$14.95
- Pollo Loco$14.99
- La Lancha$15.50
- Tequila’s “Teryaki” Chicken$11.45
- Steak & Shrimp$17.95
- Flautas Rancheras$11.95
- Pollo Ranchero$15.95
- Grilled Chicken w/ Veggies$15.95
- Bistec a la Mexicana$15.95
- Tequila’s Special Dip$12.50
- Chori-Pollo$15.95
SPECIAL DINNERS
- Carne Asada$16.25
- Fried Chimichanga$11.95
- Soft Chimichanga$11.45
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.95
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.15
- Enchiladas Verdes$12.15
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras$13.25
- Chef’s Special$16.50
- Carnitas Dinner$14.25
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde$14.25
- Mexican Chilaquiles$12.95
- Fried Mini Changas$10.95
- Soft Mini Changa$10.25
- Steak Ranchero$16.50
- Chile Colorado$15.95
- Bistec en Salsa Verde$16.50
- El Combo$18.95
- Acapulco Cheese Steak$13.75
- Chiles Poblanos$13.95
Tequila Mexican Restaurant 6721 Bells Ferry Road Suite D118 Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 567-7980
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM