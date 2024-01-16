Tequila Mockingbird Clothing & Carryout 12907 Coastal Hwy
Appetizers
- El Diablo Salsa
Homemade salsa, habaneros, hot sauce, VERY HOT!$9.00
- Guacamole To Go
Traditional style avocado dip made fresh daily$15.00
- Nachos
Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, black olives, homemade salsa$15.00
- Queso To Go
Melted blend of cheeses, homemade salsa, warm tortilla chips. Add spicy beef or chorizo : $4.00$15.00
Soups
Quesadilla
- Beef Quesadilla
Four tortilla w/shredded cheese and spicy ground beef$17.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla w/shredded cheese$11.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla w/shredded cheese and grilled chicken$17.00
- Pork Belly Quesadilla
Flour tortilla w/shredded cheese, pork belly, chayote slaw (no salsa)$18.50
- Short Rib Quesadilla
Flour tortilla w/shredded cheese, braised short rib beef w/chimichurri sauce (no salsa)$18.50
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Four tortilla w/shredded cheese and grilled shrimp$20.50
- Spin & Mush Quesadilla
Flour tortilla w/shredded cheese and spinach & portobello mushrooms$18.00
Salads
- Durango Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, homemade salsa, black bean and corn salsa, avocado, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, tortilla strips$18.50
- LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmasean cheese, croutons and our homemade spicy caesar dressing$12.00
- LG La Casa Salad
Iceberg lettuce, homemade salsa, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese$12.00
- SM Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmasean cheese, croutons and our homemade spicy caesar dressing$9.00
- SM La Casa Salad
Iceberg lettuce, homemade salsa, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese$9.00
- Bean Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, refried beans$13.00
- Beef Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell, ltettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, spicy ground beef$15.00
- Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, grilled chicken$15.00
- Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, grilled shrimp$20.00
Tacos
- Bean - Tacos
3 hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans$15.50
- Beef - Tacos
3 hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans, spicy$17.50
- Chicken - Tacos
3 hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans$17.50
- Fried Fish -Tacos
3 hard or soft, cabbage, shredded cheese, tartar sauce, served with a side of rice and beans$19.50
- Grilled Fish - Tacos
3 hard or soft, cabbage, pickled onion, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans and cilantro lime cream sauce$19.50
- Pork Belly - Tacos
3 hard or soft, shredded cheese, coleslaw, served with a side of rice and beans$19.00
- Short Rib - Tacos
3 hard or soft, lettuce, shredded cheese, chimichurri, served with a side of rice and beans$19.00
- Shrimp - Tacos
3 hard or soft, cabbage, pickled onion, shredded cheese, avocado, served with a side of rice and beans and cilantro lime cream sauce$20.50
- Tuna Mango - Tacos
3 hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, mango salsa, served with a side of rice and beans$20.50
Burrito
- Atlantis Burrito
Grilled shrimp, lump crabmeat, cheese, cream sauce, grilled peppers and onions$27.00
- Beanie Burrito
Refried beans, cheese, ranchero sauce$18.00
- Big Juan Burrito
Ground beef (spicy), cheese, ranchero sauce$21.00
- BIG Juanita Burrito
Ground beef (spicy), grilled chicken, cheese, cilantro rice, refried beans, ranchero sauce, jalapenos, chili, queso$32.00
- Pinto Express Burrito
Pinto beans, cheese, avocado, fresh homemade salsa, spinach flour tortilla$21.00
- Pollo Grande Burrito
Grilled chicken, cheese, ranchero sauce$21.00
- Slimi Chimi Burrito
Grilled veggies, red, green and yellow peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, flour tortilla$20.00
- Tequila Burrito
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, roasted cream corn, red onion chipotle sauce$23.00
Enchiladas
- Beef - Enchiladas
2 certified angus ground beef enchiladas, ranchero sauce, shredded cheese, topped w/lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$18.50
- Cheese - Enchiladas
2 shredded cheese enchiladas, onions, ranchero sauce, topped w/lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$16.50
- Chicken - Enchiladas
2 chicken enchiladas with our verde (green) sauce, shredded cheese, topped w/lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$18.50
- Combo - Enchiladas
Any 2, choose from: Spicy beef, grilled chicken,cheese, or popeye topped w/ lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese served w/side of rice & beans$19.50
- Oh My Popeye - Enchiladas
2 pureed black bean sauce, w/spinach, mushroom,and shredded cheese, topped w/lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$18.50
- Seafood - Enchiladas
2 shrimp, lump crabmeat, homemade cream sauce, shredded cheese, topped w/lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$23.50
Chimichangas
- Beef - Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla topped w/lettuce, homemade salsa, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans$20.00
- Chicken - Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla topped w/lettuce, homemade salsa, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans$20.00
- Shrimp - Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla topped w/lettuce, homemade salsa, shredded cheese, served with a side of rice and beans$23.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$23.00
- Steak Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$28.00
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$28.00
- Tuna Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$28.00
- Port Mush Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$20.00
- Combo Fajitas
Grilled red, yellow and green peppers, grilled onions, served with 4 flour tortilla shells, side of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$28.00
Rice Bowls
- Senor Murph
Grilled chicken shrimp, portabella mushrooms, served over a bed of cilantro rice with Dave's famous homemade anejno sauce and a side of beans$24.00
- Senorita Mia
Grilled angus flank steak, portabella mushrooms, served over a bed of cilantro rice with Dave's famous homemade anejno sauce and a side of beans$26.00
Burgers & Wraps
- Gringo Burger
8 ounce certified angus ground beef patty served with french fries$14.00
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with french fries$18.50
- Steak Fajita Wrap
Flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with french fries$21.00
- Veggie Fajita Wrap
Flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with french fries$18.50
Sides
- 1 Bean Taco
1 Hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$4.00
- 1 Beef Taco
1 Hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$4.00
- 1 Chicken Taco
1 Hard or soft, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese$4.00
- 1 Pork Belly Taco
1 Hard or soft, coleslaw, shredded cheese$5.50
- 1 Short Rib Taco
1 Hard or soft, lettuce, shredded cheese, chimichurri sauce$5.50
- 1 Shrimp Taco
1 Hard or soft, cabbage, pickled onion, shredded cheese$5.50
- 2 Corn Tortilla$1.00
- 2 Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Basket Of Fries$8.00
- Black Beans$2.50
- Chips & Salsa (16 Oz To Go)$11.00
- Coleslaw$3.50
- Corn & Black Bean Salsa$3.50
- Extra Basket Of Chips$1.50
- Extra Salsa$5.00
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Rice$3.50
- Salsa (16 Oz To Go)$10.00
- Side Chili$4.00
- Side Guac$4.00
- Side Queso$3.00
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Diablo Salsa$4.00
- Queso To Go (16 oz)$15.00
- Guacamole To Go (16 oz)$15.00
Kids Menu
- Cheesey Quesadilla Meal
Mini cheese quesadilla (just cheese)$9.50
- Chihuahua Meal
All beef hot dog served with french fries$9.50
- Hard Taco El Nino
Chicken or spicy beef taco, with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese; served with french fries$7.50
- Soft Taco El Nino
Chicken or spicy beef taco, with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese; served with french fries$7.50
- Chicky Fingers Meal
3 fried chicken fingers served with honey mustard; served with french fries$9.00
- Fishy Stickys
3 fried fish sticks with tartar sauce on the side; served with french fries$9.00