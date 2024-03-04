Tequila Mucho Cantina and Grill 8655 W 95th St.
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Chips & Guacamole$11.00
- Chips & Dip$7.00
With your choice of pico de gallo, red or green salsa
- Queso fundido con chorizo served with tortilla chips$8.00
- Shrimp Ceviche served with tortilla chips$13.00
- Tequila Mucho Chicken Nachos$19.00
- Tequila Mucho Ground Beef Nachos$19.00
- Tequila Mucho Steak Nachos$19.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (5) with Marinara$5.75
- Jalapeno Poppers (6)$5.75
- Pico De Gallo$3.50
- Guac$3.50
For the Little Angels
Wings of Life
Tacos
- Seasoned ground beef$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- La Llorona/Weeping woman Tacos (shredded roast marinated in our signature red house sauce)$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Chorizo/Beef Chorizo Tacos (seasoned Mexican beef sausage)$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Steak Tacos (seasoned skirt steak)$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Tacos (seasoned shredded chicken)$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Shrimp Tacos (seasoned & grilled)$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Potatoes with sauteed tomatoes, onions and green peppers Tacos$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Avocado Tacos$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Poblano peppers & cheese Tacos$3.75
Street style tacos topped with your choice of onions & cilantro or lettuce & tomato
- Order of 3 Tacos$10.00
Empanadas
- Steak with roasted green & red peppers, onions and cheese Empanadas$9.00
Char broil skirt steak marinated in our signature in-house seasoning
- Steak with cheese Empanadas$9.00
Char broil skirt steak marinated in our signature in-house seasoning
- Chicken Empanadas$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Empanadas$9.00
- Chicken with roasted red & green peppers, onions and cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Shrimp Empandas$10.00
Marinated in our signature red house sauce
- Shrimp & Cheese Empanadas$10.00
Marinated in our signature red house sauce
- Shrimp with sauteed tomatoes, onions and green peppers Empanadas$10.00
Marinated in our signature red house sauce
- Chihuahua Cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Beans & Cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Potatoes with sauteed tomatoes, onions and green peppers Empanadas$9.00
- Avocado Empanadas$9.00
- Poblano peppers with cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Seasoned ground beef Empanadas with Cheese$9.00
- La Llorona/Weeping Woman Empanadas$9.00
- Chorizo with Potatoes & Cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Chorizo, Beans & Cheese Empanadas$9.00
- Seasoned ground beef with cheese, roasted green peppers, red peppers & onions with cheese Empanadas$9.00
- La Llorona/Weeping Woman with Cheese$9.00
- Steak & Shrimp with Red peppers, green peppers & Cheese Empanadas$10.00
House Specialty
- Steak Sandwich$13.00
Char broiled skirt steak marinated in our signature in-house seasoning, drizzeled with chipotle mayo, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions. Served on a lightly toasted French bread with fries. Avocado extra charge $1
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded or char broiled chicken marinated in our signature in-house seasoning, smothered in our mild savory mango & pineapple habanero mayo, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions. Served on a lightly toasted French bread with fries. Avocado extra charge $1
- Shrimp sandwich$13.00
Breaded or grilled shrimp marinated in our signature in-house seasoning, smothered in our mild savory mango & pineapple habanero mayo, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions. Served on a lightly toasted French bread with fries. Avocado extra charge $1
- Burger$12.00
Char broiled black angus marinated in our signature in-house seasoning, smothered in our mild savory mango & pineapple habanero mayo, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions. Served on a lightly toasted brioche bun with fries. Avocado extra charge $1
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/cheese$12.00
Served on a lightly toasted brioche bun with fries