Tequila Smithton 2
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$5.49
- Large Cheese Dip$8.99
- Guacamole$6.99
- Bean Dip$6.00
- Beef Dip$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
7 pieces
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
7 pieces
- Avocado Cerrano Salsa$1.99
Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos
- Salsa Verde$1.99
Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos
- Habanero Salsa$1.99
Made with fresh habanero peppers and tomatillos
- Guajillo Sauce$1.99
Made with guajillo peppers
- Ranchera Sauce$1.99
Made with fresh tomatoes, onions and chipotle
- Enchilada Sauce$1.49
- Burrito Sauce$1.49
- Tequila Chorizo Dip$9.49
Queso dip served in a hot skillet with chorizo and pico de gallo
- Chori-Fries Order$6.99
- Cheese-Fries Order$9.99
- wings$10.99
- Large Guacamole$10.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
A tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with a side of lettuce and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Rellena$9.49
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, and sour cream
- Green Quesadilla$10.99
A spinach tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Grilled Quesadilla$11.99
A large tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.49
A quesadilla stuffed with our cheese and al pastor pork (guajillo marinated pork with pineapple and spices)
- Manager's Quesadilla$14.99
A spinach tortilla stuffed with our special Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, slices of avocados and your choice of meat, pollo asado or carne asada. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Add chorizo for only $2.49
- Quesadilla Fajita$13.49
A large tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Shrimp $15.99
- Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp$15.99
- 1 Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- 1 Big Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
- Quesadilla Fajita mix$14.99
- Quesadilla Shrimp$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita Tequila$16.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Salads
- Taco Salad$8.99
A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Fiesta Salad Chicken$11.99
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, shredded cheese and sliced tomato. Topped with marinated steak, chicken or barbacoa
- Taco Salad Fajita$10.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with your choice of chicken or steak, with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp$13.99
- Fiesta Salad Steak$12.99
- Fiesta Salad Shrimp$14.99
- Fajita Side$7.49
- Small Salad$5.99
Nachos
- Nachos Macho$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese, then covered with cheese sauce
- Barbacoa Nachos$13.99
Topped with our slow cooked barbacoa, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado/serrano salsa and cheese sauce
- Nachos Tequila$13.99
Topped with beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, all covered with lettuce, tomato, cheese dip, and sour cream
- Nachos Fajita$14.99
Topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese sauce, and your choice of chicken or steak
- Nachos Fajita Chicken & Steak$16.99
- Nachos Fajita Tequila$17.99
- Nachos Fajita Shrimp$16.99
- Nacho Macho Mix$12.99
Authentic Street Tacos
Fajitas
Traditional Favorites
- Freeburg Special$18.99
Grilled shrimp served with chipotle sauce, Mexican rice and steamed vegetables
- Chiles Rancheros$14.99
- Tostadas De Luxe$13.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.99
- Tequila Tacos$12.99
- Chile Colorado$14.99
- Grilled Soft Tacos$14.99
- Add Avocado Serrano Salsa$1.49
- Grilled Soft Tacos Mix & 1 Shrimp$16.99
- Carnitas$14.99
- Chile Verde (pork)$16.99
- Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp$17.99
Seafood
- Cod Tacos$10.99
Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce
- Tilapia Tacos$10.99
Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce
- Tilapia Wrap$12.99
A tilapia fillet wrapped in a large spinach tortilla with lettuce, chipotle mayo, cheese, Mexican rice, tri-color chips, and pico de gallo
- Arroz Con Shrimp$12.99
Mexican rice with shrimp covered with cheese sauce
- Shrimp Con Vegetable$13.99
Grilled shrimp and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!
- Playa Del Carmen$16.99
A tilapia fillet and six pieces of shrimp served with Mexican rice, vegetables, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tequila Wrap With Shrimp$15.99
- Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp$17.99
- Tequila Shrimp$15.99
- Camarones A La Diabla$18.99
Chimichangas
- Fiesta Chimichanga$8.99
Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo served with rice or beans
- Chimichanga$10.99
We stuff a flour tortilla then deep fry it to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Monster Chimi Chicken$13.99
Deep fried with refried beans, sautéed onion, bell pepper and tomato all stuffed inside a flour tortilla and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato
- Fiesta Shrimp Chimichanga$10.49
- Chimichanga Shrimp$12.99
- Monster Shrimp Chimichanga$15.99
- Monster Chimi Chicken & Steak$15.99
- Chimichanga Steak$13.99
- Chimichanga Grilled Chicken$12.99
- Fiesta Chimi Steak$12.99
- Fiesta Chimi Grilled Chicken$11.99
- Monster Chimichanga Steak$13.99
- Monster Chimi Barbacoa$13.99
- Monster Chimi Pastor$13.99
- Monster Chimi G. Beef$13.99
- Monster Chimi Faj. Tequila$18.99
Chicken
- Chicken Wings$10.99
Order of ten hot wings with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
- Arroz Con Pollo$10.99
Boneless chicken breast strips and Mexican rice covered with our delicious cheese sauce
- Pollo Con Vegetables$13.99
Sliced grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken breast on a bun topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes with French fries on the side
- Tequila Grilled Chicken$16.99
Chicken breast on a sizzling platter covered with cheese sauce and salsa ranchera served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
- Pollo Asado$16.99
Large chicken breast right off the grill onto a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$14.49
Marinated chicken breast smothered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
- Pollo Loco$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast covered in cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
- Chori-pollo$15.99
Chicken breast cooked with chorizo covered with cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Manager's Favorite Pollo$19.99
Large chicken breast served on a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables and chorizo topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
- Guadalajara Special$16.99
- Tortillas Order$1.49
- Arroz Con Pollo&Vegetables$12.49
- French Fries Con Pollo$11.99
Burritos
- Burrito Suizo$11.99
Filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, lettuce and tomato then topped with our special sauce and cheese
- Burrito Tequila$11.99
Filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, burrito sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Burrito Al Carbon$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of marinated steak or chicken covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Burrito Fajita$12.99
Filled with your choice of steak or chicken with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Trimexicano$13.99
Filled with beans, grilled steak, or chicken, covered with guajillo sauce, cheese sauce, and tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato
- California Style Burrito$14.99
Your choice of barbacoa, al pastor, carnitas, steak or grilled chicken, then stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo served with a side of avocado/serrano salsa and French fries
- Tequila Wrap$13.99
Spinach tortilla wrap with Mexican rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips, and your choice of steak or chicken. Shrimp $15.99. Shrimp and steak $17.99
- Monster Burrito$14.99
Your choice of chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito Gordo$15.99
Filled with chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak, rice, beans, and lettuce, topped with cheese sauce, salsa ranchera, and sour cream
- Tequila Wrap With Shrimp$15.99
- Tequila Wrap Shrimp & Steak$17.99
- Burrito Gordo Chicken & Steak$16.99
- Burrito Gordo Chicken, Steak & Shrimp$18.99
- Monster Burrito Chicken & Steak$15.99
- Monster Burrito Chicken, Steak & Shrimp$18.99
- Burrito Carbon With Shrimp$13.99
- Burrito Trimex Shrimp$15.99
- Monster Burrito Shrimp$16.99
- Burrito Fajita Shrimp$13.99
- Burrito Suizo Shrimp$13.99
- Califas Burrito with Shrimp$17.99
Steaks
- Tequila Burger$14.99
Our juicy burger topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy chipotle mayo, served with a side of French fries and jalapeño peppers
- Steak Tequila$18.99
A marinated ribeye steak served with French fries, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese
- Steak Ranchero$19.99
Ribeye steak topped with our special ranchera sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas
- Steak Mexicano$21.99
Ribeye steak topped with grilled green peppers (or fresh jalapeños), onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Carne Asada$21.99
A thinly sliced marinated steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, lime, and a chile toreado. Add grilled onions and mushrooms for $2.49
- Steak & Shrimp$24.99
A marinated ribeye steak and shrimp served with French fries
- Add Chorizo$2.49
- Arroz With Steak$12.99
- Steak & Vegetables$15.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Trio$13.99
Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef and one cheese, each one covered in a different sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Chopped Beef Enchilada$14.99
Three chopped beef enchiladas covered with cheese and guajillo sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Tapatias$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas De Carnitas$15.99
Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Supremas$14.99
One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Tequila Enchilada$15.99
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with chopped beef, shredded chicken, and pork, then topped with enchilada, tomatillo, and guajillo sauces. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with our slow cooked barbacoa covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$15.99
Two flour enchiladas stuffed with grilled shrimp and onions covered with cheese and tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Desserts
- Churros$8.99
Dough pastries deep fried to a golden brown and topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Served with ice cream!
- Deep Fried Ice Cream$7.99
Vanilla ice cream in crispy cinnamon crumb coating topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
- Sopapilla$7.99
A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown and topped with honey and cinnamon. Served with ice cream!
- Chimi Xango$8.99
A cheesecake wrapped in a sugary crust then deep fried to a golden brown, drizzled with chocolate sauce
- Nieve/Ice Cream$2.49
Sides
Kids Menu
- Chicken Nuggets & F Fries$6.49
- Cheese Burger & F Fries$6.49
- 1 Burrito & 1 Enchilada$6.49
- 1 Enchilada & Quesadilla$6.49
- Corndogs & F Fries$6.49
- Fish Sticks & F Fries$6.49
- Mac'n Cheese & F Fries$6.49
- Grilled Chicken & F Fries$6.49
- 1 Taco Rice & Beans$6.49
- 1 Burrito Rice & Beans$6.49
- 1 Enchilada Rice & Beans$6.49
- 1 Cheese Quesadilla Rice & Beans$6.49
- Grilled Steak & Fries$8.49
- Just Grilled Steak$6.99
- Big KID$8.99
- One Corndog$3.49
- Kid Chicken Quesadilla$6.49
- Just Mc-Cheese$5.99
Combinations
A La Carte
- Chimichanga Carte$6.99
- Burrito Carte$6.99
- Enchilada Carte$3.50
- Taco$2.75
- Taco Steak$4.25
- Taco Grilled Chicken$4.00
- Tamale$5.49
- Chile Reyeno$5.49
- Bean Burrito$4.99
- Tostada$5.49
- Mexican Rice Order$2.99
- Refried Beans Order$2.49
- French Fries Order$5.49
- Burrito Grilled Steak$8.99
- Burrito Grilled Chicken$8.49
- Enchilada Grilled Steak$5.99
- Enchilada Grilled Chicken$5.49
- 1 Fish Taco$3.99
- Shrimp Taco$5.99
- Shrimp Burrito$9.99
- 1 Taquito Mexicano$3.50
- Black Beans Order$3.49
- 1 Tostada De Luxe$7.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada$6.99
- Just Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Just Tilapia$9.99
- 1 Ribeye Steak$13.99
- 6 Shrimp$7.99
- 3 kabobs/Shrimp$13.99
- 1 Tequila Taco$5.49
- Chimi Carte Grilled Steak$7.99
- Chimi Carte Grilled Chicken$7.49
- Chimi Carte Shrimp$8.99
- Burrito Trimexicano Carte
- 1 Corndog$3.49
- Taco Supremo$4.49
- 1 Taco Supremo Grilled$5.99
- Arros Con Vegetables$8.99
- Tostada Vegetarian$8.50
- Burrito Vegetarian$8.50
- Rice & Beans$3.99
- Grilled Steak Order$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Order$6.49
- Grilled Chicken & Steak$10.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Big Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.99
- Mexican Rice & Cheese dip$5.48
Beverage
Margaritas
Beer
- Miller Lite$3.25
- Coors Lite$3.25
- Bud Light$3.25
- Budweiser$3.25
- Bud select$3.25
- Stag$3.25
- Select 55$3.25
- Miller 64$3.25
- Michelob Ultra$3.25
- Busch light$3.25
- Michelob Golden$3.25
- Domestic Bucket$15.00
- Bud Light Lime$3.25
- Ultra Golden$3.25
- Heineken 00$2.75
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Corona Permier$4.50
- Modelo$4.50
- Negra Modelo$4.50
- XX Lager$4.50
- XX Amber$4.50
- Victoria$4.50
- Pacifico$4.50
- Tecate$4.50
- 32 Ounce Corona Familiar Bottle$6.00
- Import Bucket$22.00
- Sol$4.50
- Draft Beer - Bud Light$4.50+
- Draft Beer - Miller Lite$4.50+
- Draft Beer - Stag$4.50+
- Draft Beer - Modelo Special$5.00+
- Draft Beer - Blue Moon$5.00+
- Michelada$9.00+
Wine
Tropical Daiquiris
Milk Shakes
Soft Drinks
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Water
- Cherry Pepsi$3.25
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.25
- Jarritos$2.75
- 20 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol$5.50
- 32 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol$8.00
- Pitcher Daiquiri No Alcohol$18.00
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate$3.50
- Soft Drink$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Coca-Cola$3.25
Tequila Shots
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- Don Julio Reposado$8.00
- Don Julio 1942$18.00
- Don Julio 70$12.00
- 1800 Milenio$22.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- Tequila Clase Azul$18.00
- Tequila Gran Coramino$18.00
- Tequila Patron Anejo$12.00
- Tequila Patron Reposado$8.00
- Tequila Patron Silver$8.00
- T. Jose C. Reserva D. L F$18.00
- Tequila J. Cuervo Blanco$6.00
- Tequila J. Cuervo Reposado$6.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$8.00
- Tequila Herradura Ultra$12.00
- Tequila Corralejo Reposado$8.00
- Tequila Corralejo Blanco$8.00
- Tequila Corralejo Anejo
- Tequila Hornitos Reposado$7.00
- Tequila Hornitos Blanco$7.00
- Tequila Cincoro Blanco$12.00
- Tequila Maestro Dobel.50$15.00
- Tequila 818 Blanco$9.00
- Tequila Casa Amigos$8.00
- Tequila Centenario Reposado$7.00
- Tequila Don Fulano Reposado$9.00
- Tequila Don Fulano Silver$9.00
- Tequila Milagro Select Barrel$12.00
- Tequila Exotico Reposado$7.00
- Tequila Teremana$7.00
- Mezcal Artesanal SOMBRA$8.00
- House Tequila$4.00
- Tequila Double shot$10.00
- Tequila 7 Leguas$12.00
- Tequila 1800 milenio$18.00
Liquor
Bar Mix
Today Specials (FOOD)
Daily Special (food 1)
- Pollo Loco S/P$12.49
- Arroz Con Pollo S/P$9.99
- Monster Burrito S/P$13.49
- Pollo Con Vegetables S/P$11.99
- Monster Chimichanga S/P$12.49
- Carnitas S/P$11.99
- Chicken Fajitas S/P$13.49
- Guadalajara SpecialS/P$14.99
- Chile Colorado S/P$11.99
- Burrito Fajita S/P$11.99
- Freeburg S/P$16.99
- Tequila Tacos S/P$10.99
- Enchiladas Trio S/P$11.99
- Enchiladas Supremas S/P$12.99
- Fajita Tequila S/P$17.99
Today Specials (Beer)
Daily Specials (Beer 1)
WITH 2
- with cheese dip$2.49
- with guacamole$2.49
- with sour cream$0.99
- with pico de gallo$0.99
- with lettuce$1.99
- with dice tomatoes$1.99
- with beans$1.49
- with rice$1.49
- with cilantro$0.99
- add cerrano$1.49
- 2 oz habanero$0.99
- with onions$1.49
- with tomatoes$1.49
- with green peppers$1.49
- with mushrooms$2.49
- with grilled jalapenos$2.49
- with mayo sauce$0.50
- With ranch$0.50
- With fries$2.99
GIFT CERTIFICATES
- GIFT CERTICATE $5.00$5.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $10.00$10.00
- GIFT CERTICATE $15.00$15.00
- GIFT CERTICATE $20.00$20.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $25.00$25.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $30.00$30.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $40.00$40.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00$50.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $60.00$60.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $70.00$70.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $80.00$80.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $90.00$90.00
- GIFT CERTIFICATE $100.00$100.00