Appetizer
- Ceviche$15.50
Our traditional mexican blend in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro with your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or octopus
- Flautas$14.00
2 chicken & 2 beef flautas with corn tortillas deep fried. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, and queso fresco with a side of salsa Verde
- Fresh Top Guacamole$12.00
- Loaded Tostones$10.50
4 green plantains, each one loaded with one of each, shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans and topped with queso fresco and avocado
- Queso Dip$6.00+
- Queso Fundido$7.50
A blend of chihuahua & mozzarella cheese melted and topped with your choice of meat
- Street Corn$10.00
Full order. Grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and sprinkled with tajin
- Wings$11.00+
Flavors: teriyaki, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ
- Guacamole Dip$6.50
Burritos
- Burrito 21$14.50
One giant burrito filled with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken with lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese dip and burrito sauce
- Burrito El Trio$16.50
Served in a huge burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, rice, black beans, and topped with chipotle sauce, mango pico, and sour cream
- Cheese Steak Burrito$15.50
Two burritos filled with grilled steak, beans, onions, peppers, topped with cheese sauce and pico. Served with waffle fries
- Burrito Del Mar$18.75
Shrimp, mahi mahi, rice, beans, onions and peppers, topped with our seafood sauce
Desserts
- Flan$8.50
A delicious house mexican custard
- Torta De Nieve$8.50
Homemade ice cream snowball covered in waffle crumbs, topped with caramel, chocolate, whipped cream and a strawberry
- Taquitos De Queso Crema Con Fresa$8.50
Cheesecake taquitos with strawberries
- Churros$7.50
Served with ice cream, chocolate syrup, and caramel
- Tres Leches$8.00
Butter cake soaked in three kinds of milk
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Popeye$16.00
Three enchiladas filled with choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak with spinach, onions, and cilantro covered with our special creamy spinach sauce
- Enchilada Anita$15.50
Two cheese enchiladas topped with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas cooked with onions and bell peppers
- Enchilada Enmoladas$14.50
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken topped with queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream, and avocado and then covered in our decadent and delicious chocolate mole sauce
- Enchiladas Del Mar$19.50
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, crab, onions, and bell peppers covered with our delicious creamy seafood sauce
- Enchiladas Guanajuato$24.00
Two cheese enchiladas served with a ribeye smothered in cheese sauce and enchilada sauce with grilled onions
Fajitas
- Steak and Chicken Fajita$18.00
Onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served on a sizzling skillet
- Shrimp Fajita$22.00
Onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served on a sizzling skillet
- Fajitas
Onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served on a sizzling skillet
- Fajitas Texanas Fajita$24.00
Onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served on a sizzling skillet
House Specialties
- Tequila 21 Parillada$29.00
Rib-eye steak, shrimp, chicken, mahi mahi, and scallops on a bed of onions and tomatoes served on a flaming tequila skillet!
- Arrachera$23.50
Skirt steak cooked to perfection with cilantro rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and grilled veggies
- Barbacoa a La Mexicana$16.50
Shredded beef marinated in our special sauce cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and cilantro
- Rio Grijalva$19.50
Mahi mahi and shrimp served over cilantro rice and black beans topped with a citrus balsamic glaze
- Tierra, Mar Y Cielo$25.50
A perfect trio of grilled steak with chimichurri and sauteed shrimp in sour cream sauce and grilled chicken with cheese sauce and roasted red peppers served with a choice of two sides
- Carne Asada$23.50
Two thin sliced rib-eyes with onions cooked to order with a whole grilled jalapeño
- Carnitas$16.50
Marinated pork slowly cooked to perfection
- Tequila 21 Lime Chicken$16.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and splashed with our citrus lime tequila
- Pollo Ranchero$17.50
Grilled chicken breast with onions and mushrooms topped with cheese
- Chile Rellenos$15.00
2 breaded poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef
- Milanesa Chicken$17.00
Breaded chicken breast grilled & served with a tropical side salad and a choice of one side
- Pollo Borracho$18.50
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of onions topped with chorizo and Monterrey cheese served on a mezcal flaming skillet
- Mojarra$17.00
Whole tilapia deep fried
- Arroz Con Pollo*$15.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of yellow rice with bell peppers and onions topped with cheese sauce (no sides)
- Arroz Con Camarones*$17.00
Grilled shrimp on a bed of yellow rice with bell peppers and onions topped with cheese sauce (no sides)
- Molcajete Original$27.00
A sizzling hot lava rock bowl filled with chorizo, steak, caritas, chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, queso fresco, avocado, cactus, and with a whole grilled jalapeno
- Molcajete Del Mar$31.00
A sizzling hot lava rock bowl filled with crab legs, shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, mussels, grilled vegetables, queso fresco, and avocado
- Chimichangas*$13.50
A 14" flour tortilla fried flour tortilla filled with your choice shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, or carnitas topped with cheese sauce
- Acapulco Plate$19.00
Sautéed shrimp with onions and a variety of peppers
- Lomo Saltado$18.50
Steak in strips, onions, peppers and served with white rice, fries and sweet plantains (no sides)
- Salmon Cozumel$19.50
Salmon & shrimp over a bed of cilantro rice, topped with seafood sauce and pico (no sides)
- Pollo Guadalajara$17.50
A chicken breast in a teriyaki sauce topped with peppers, onions, mango and pineapple
Kids Menu
Nachos
- Nacho Supreme$14.50
Ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico, shredded cheese, refried beans, and cheese sauce
- Nachos$12.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken with cheese sauce
- Nachos Fajitas$15.50
Tortilla chips with mozzarella cheese, white cheese sauce, onions, and bell peppers. Choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken
- Nacho Grande$16.99
Grilled Ck, stk & chorizo with onions, peppers, black beans, and topped with scallops, jalapeños & sour cream
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla on the Border$15.50
BBQ grilled chicken and pineapple in a large quesadilla with cheese, cilantro, and onions
- Quesadilla Del Mar$19.50
A large quesadilla filled with shrimp, mahi mahi, crab meat, onions, and bell peppers topped with our decadent delicious seafood sauce
- Quesadilla Fajita*$16.50
A huge quesadilla filled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes with a choice of grilled chicken
Salads
- Mexican Avocado Salad$11.50
Avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, red onions, black pepper, salt, queso fresco, and olive oil
- Taco Salad$14.00
A taco shell bowl filled with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese with a choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef
- Rice Bowl
Cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, and corn
- Tropical Salmon Salad$16.50
Grilled salmon, pineapple, mango, tomato, avocado, and lettuce served with balsamic vinaigrette
Salsa
Sides
- Avocado$4.00
- Black Beans$3.25
- Cheese Dip$2.75
- Chile Toreados$4.00
- Chips$2.25
- Chips and Salsa$3.75
- Cilanto$1.00
- Cilantro Rice$3.25
- Fresh Cheese$2.75
- Fries$4.25
- Grilled Bell Peppers$2.50
- Grilled Onions$2.50
- Guacamole$3.00
- Guacamole Salad$3.25
- Jalapenos$2.50
- Lettuce$2.00
- Pico$2.50
- Ranch Dressing$1.75
- Refried Beans$3.25
- Rice$3.25
- Salsa$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$2.25
- Sour Cream$1.75
- Sweet Plantains$4.00
- Tomaotes$2.25
- Tortillas$1.75
- Tostones$4.25
- Waffle Fries$4.75
- White Rice$3.00
Soups
- Shrimp Soup$13.00
Shrimp with mixed vegetables and a side of cilantro rice
- Siete Mares$20.00
The seven seas soup: crab legs, shrimp, mahi mahi, clams, mussels, scallops, and octopus
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.50
All white chicken meat, with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortillas, and avocado
- Frijoles Charros$7.50+
Pinto beans, chorizo, salchichas, bacon, onions, cilantro, and chipotle
Tacos
- Tacos De Birria$15.00
Three shredded beef tacos marinated with our special sauce on corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, and cheese with a side of dipping broth
- Street Tacos$14.00
Three tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions with a choice of meat: chorizo, al pastor, carnitas, lengua, carne asada, chicken
- Tex-Mex Tacos$14.00
Three tacos, hard or soft, with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico. Choice of meat: ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef
- Tacos Del Mar$17.00
Three tacos on flour tortillas with cabbage, mango pico, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle sauce with a choice of shrimp or blackened fish
- Healthy Tacos
Choice of three tacos with grilled chicken, grilled steak or shrimp in a lettuce wrap with grilled onions, peppers, and corn topped with chipotle sauce and avocados
Bar
Tequila
- 1800 Silver$12.50
- Cuervo Silver$11.50
- Well Tequila$7.75
- Don Julio Anejo$12.75
- Patron Anejo$13.50
- 1800 Reposado$12.50
- 1800 Anejo$13.75
- Patron Reposado$12.50
- Patron Silver$12.50
- Espolon Silver$11.50
- Espolon Reposado$11.50
- Espolon Anejo$13.50
- Herradura Silver$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$11.00
- Herradura Anejo$13.00
- Hornitos$10.25
- Hussongs Anejo$11.25
- Jimador Silver$11.25
- Jimador Reposado$11.25
- Jimador Anejo$12.25
- Cuervo Tradicional$14.00
- Luna Azul Silver$11.50
- Luna Azul Reposado$11.50
- Luna Azul Anejo$13.25
- Milagros Silver$11.25
- Milagros Reposado$11.25
- Partida Blanco$12.25
- Partida Reposado$12.25
- Don Julio Silver
- Don Julio Reposado
- Teremana Silver$12.50
- Teremana Reposado$12.50
- Tres Generaciones Silver$12.50
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$12.50
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$14.25
- Villa One Silver$11.75
- Villa One Reposado$11.75
- Villa One Anejo$13.75
- Casa Amigos Silver$13.50
- Casa Amigos Reposado$13.50
- Casa Amigo Anejo$17.00
- Casa Dragones$19.00
- Casa Noble Silver$17.00
- Casa Noble Reposado$17.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$20.25
- Cenote Anejo$17.50
Mezcals
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Premium Tequila
- Cincoro Reposado$37.00
- cincoro anejo$41.00
- Don Julio 70 Anejo Cristalino$48.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$40.00
- 1800 cristalino$32.00
- 1800 milenio$52.00
- El mayor Extra anejo$28.00
- El Tesoro$15.00
- Gran Corralejo Anejo$27.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$22.00
- Komos anejo$32.00
- Komos reposado rosa$27.00
- Legenda milagro selective barrel reposado$32.00
- layenda Milagro selective barrel silver$29.00
- reserva la familia reposada$30.00
- reserva la familia platino$28.00
- reserva la familia anejo$38.00
- Maestro Dobel 50 cristalino Extra anejo$58.00
- tequilla 21 dobel french oak$25.00
- tequilla 21 dobel french oak bottle$55.00
- viva xxx11 extra anejo$20.00
Top Shelf
Happy Hour
Ice Cream
Homemade Ice Cream
Milk Shakes & Smoothies
- Banana Split$9.75
- Tres Marias$9.75
- Mangonadas$9.75+
- Sundae$8.50
- Milkshakes$7.25+
- Smoothies$8.50
20 oz. Flavors: banana, blueberry, strawberry, mango, pineapple, or blackberry
- Choco Wafer Sandwich$5.25
Choice of ice cream
- Double Chocochip Sandwich Cookie$8.50
Flavors; vanilla, strawberry, or chocolate
- Frappes$5.75
16 oz. Flavors: coffee, vanilla blend, mocha, caramel
- Protein Shakes$7.75+
Choices: talum-pineapple, coconut, banana, milk, sayulita-mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, milk la paz-strawberry, banana, milk
- Coffee$1.84+
100% Columbian dark roast decaf