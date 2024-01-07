Teresa’s Place 1107 Piney Forest Road Danville, VA 24540
Teresa's Place Breakfast
- Meat/ Egg /Toast$8.00
- Pancakes (2)$2.50
- Sausage (1)$1.50
- 1 egg$1.00
- 2 eggs$2.00
- 3 eggs$3.00
- 4 eggs$4.00
- Fried Apples$3.00
- Fried Potatoes$3.00
- Chicken w/gravy$6.00
- Mama's Biscuit Only (1)$1.00
- Toast$1.00
- Turkey Bacon (2)$2.00
- Extra Bacon$2.00
- Bacon (if building their own plate) (2 strips)$4.00
- Extra side of Hog Jowls$2.25
- Hog Jowls instead of bacon- Add 0.50$0.50
- Grits$1.50
- Sausage Biscuit Only$2.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.00
- Breakfast Biscuit$4.50
- Hog Jowl Sandwich$3.00
- Apple Butter$1.50
- Pancake or Waffles/ Meat/ Potatoes or Grits$10.00
Teresa’s Place 1107 Piney Forest Road Danville, VA 24540 Location and Ordering Hours
(276) 734-3524
Closed