Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl - Add Vegetables

$12.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Ribeye Steak Bowl - Add Veggies

Jumbo Shrimp Bowl - Add Veggies

$12.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Ribeye Steak Bowl

$11.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Steamed or Brown Rice

Jumbo Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Atlantic Salmon Bowl

$12.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Organic Tofu Bowl

$8.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice

Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies

$9.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies

$9.95

Ribeye Steak Bowl - Add Veggies

Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl - Add Vegetables

$12.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Jumbo Shrimp Bowl - Add Veggies

$12.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Atlantic Salmon Bowl - Add Veggies

$13.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Organic Tofu Bowl - Add Veggies

$9.95

Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.

Bento Box

A. Cajun Shrimp Bento Box

$13.95

Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit

B. Ribeye & Chicken Bento Box

$13.95

Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit

C. Chicken & Shrimp Bento Box

$13.95

Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit

D. Ribeye & Shrimp Bento Box

$16.95

Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit

E. Short Rib, Chicken, & Ribeye Bento Box

$18.95

Crab & Avocado, Salad, Seaweed Wraps

F. Short Rib Bento Box

$18.95

Family Packs

Grilled Chicken Family Pack

$29.95

Rice & Veggies. Serves 4

Steak & Chicken Family Pack

$38.95

Rice & Veggies. Serves 4

Ribeye Steak Family Pack

$45.95

Rice & Veggies. Serves 4

Atlantic Salmon Family Pack

$47.95

Rice & Veggies. Serves 4

Organic Tofu Family Pack

$29.95

Rice & Veggies. Serves 4

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens

Ribeye Steak Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens

Organic Tofu Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.63

Canned Soda

$2.07

Coconut Juice

$3.84

Ramune

$5.14

Kids Juice Box

$1.63

Apple Juice

$2.66

Orange Juice

$2.66

Go Fancy! Add Sauce

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Mango Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi Sauce

$1.00

Sushi

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$6.95

Avocado Roll

$6.45

Seared Salmon Roll

$13.95

Golden Crunch Roll

$10.95

Lion King Roll

$14.95

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$6.95

Sushi Platters

332 Platter

$79.00

64 PIeces 3 Lion King 3 Golden Crunch 2 Cali Rolls

Double the Pleasure Platter

$69.00

64 PCS 2 Cali Rolls 2 Golden Crunch 2 Lion King 2 Avocado

California Lover Platter

$45.00

64 PCS 8 Cali Rolls

Build Your Own Platter

In Platter

Bags

Plastic Bag

$0.10