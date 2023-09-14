Teriyaki City Grill Pleasanton
Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl
$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
Ribeye Steak Bowl
$11.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl
$11.95
Steamed or Brown Rice
Jumbo Shrimp Bowl
$11.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
Atlantic Salmon Bowl
$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
Organic Tofu Bowl
$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
*
Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies
$9.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies
$9.95
Ribeye Steak Bowl - Add Veggies
$12.95
Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl - Add Vegetables
$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Jumbo Shrimp Bowl - Add Veggies
$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Atlantic Salmon Bowl - Add Veggies
$13.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Organic Tofu Bowl - Add Veggies
$9.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Bento Box
A. Cajun Shrimp Bento Box
$13.95
Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit
B. Ribeye & Chicken Bento Box
$13.95
Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit
C. Chicken & Shrimp Bento Box
$13.95
Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit
D. Ribeye & Shrimp Bento Box
$16.95
Comes with Protein, Salad, & Fruit
E. Short Rib, Chicken, & Ribeye Bento Box
$18.95
Crab & Avocado, Salad, Seaweed Wraps
F. Short Rib Bento Box
$18.95
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
Sushi Platters
Bags
Plastic Bag
Teriyaki City Grill Pleasanton Location and Ordering Hours
(925) 425-7300
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM