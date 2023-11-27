Teriyaki City Grill - San Lorenzo - New 488 Lewelling Boulevard
Bowls
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Garlic Butter Chicken Bowl$9.95
- Ribeye Steak Bowl$11.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl$11.95
Steamed or Brown Rice
- Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies$9.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
- Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies$9.95
- Garlic Butter Chicken Bowl - Add Veggies$10.95
- Ribeye Steak Bowl - Add Veggies$12.95
- Ribeye Steak & Chicken Bowl - Add Vegetables$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
- Jumbo Shrimp Bowl$11.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Atlantic Salmon Bowl$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Organic Tofu Bowl$8.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice
- Jumbo Shrimp Bowl - Add Veggies$12.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
- Atlantic Salmon Bowl - Add Veggies$13.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
- Organic Tofu Bowl - Add Veggies$9.95
Steamed Rice or Brown Rice served with Vegetables.
Bento Box
- A. Cajun Shrimp Bento Box$13.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
- B. Ribeye & Chicken Bento Box$13.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
- C. Chicken & Shrimp Bento Box$13.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
- D. Ribeye & Shrimp Bento Box$16.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
- E. Short Rib, Chicken, & Ribeye Bento Box$18.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
- F. Short Rib Bento Box$18.95
Your Choice Of Steamed Rice or Brown Rice. Comes with Salad & Fruit.
Family Packs
Sides
- Brown Rice$2.95
- Edamame Beans$3.25
- Steamed Veggies$2.95
- Dumplings$3.51+
Chicken and Vegetable.
- Side Salad$4.95
Spring Mix,Cucumber,Cherry Tomato. Your Choice Of Dressing.
- Miso Soup$3.95
- Ala Carte Chicken$6.55
- Ala Carte Steak$7.95
- Ala Carte Shrimp$7.95
- Ala Carte Salmon$8.49
- Ala Carte Short Rib (3 Pc )$5.69
1 Piece
- Ala Carte Organic Tofu$6.95
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Spring Mix,Cucumber,Cherry Tomato,Edamame Bean,Seaweed Salad. Your Choice Of Dressing. Topped with Wonton Chips.
- Ribeye Steak Salad$12.95
Spring Mix,Cucumber,Cherry Tomato,Edamame Bean,Seaweed Salad. Your Choice Of Dressing. Topped with Wonton Chips.
- Organic Tofu Salad$10.95
Spring Mix,Cucumber,Cherry Tomato,Edamame Bean,Seaweed Salad. Your Choice Of Dressing. Topped with Wonton Chips.