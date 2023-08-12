Breakfast Eats

Breakfast Sandwich

BEC

$8.00

The classic breakfast sandwich includes eggs, cheese, and bacon served on a brioche bun!

Force of Nature

$9.00

Eggs, greens, honey-cured ham, pepper jack cheese, & green onion served on an everything bagel

Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

AM Asada

$11.00

Steak, eggs, shredded cheese, and roasted potatoes on a warmed tortilla served with a side of our house salsa

Healthy Start Bowl

$12.00

eggs, grains, arugula, spinach, peppers, and red onion

Lunch Eats

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, & Caesar dressing

Green Goodness

$11.00

Grilled teriyaki tofu, edamame, cucumber, carrot, ancient grains, spinach, & our house sesame vinaigrette

Mambo Italiano!

$12.00

Roasted mushrooms, green tuscan olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, sweet pepper, parmesan, greens, & our house thyme vinaigrette.

Sandwiches/Wraps

Tuscan Ciabatta

$12.00

shredded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, ham, spinach, roma tomato, & basil pesto aioli served on a toasted ciabatta roll

Cubano

$12.00

Hickory smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss, butter pickle, & stone ground honey mustard on a toasted brioche roll

Southwest Wrap

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast, roasted corn salsa, tortilla crunch, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, on verde tortilla wrap, house salsa

Veggie Power Wrap

$12.00

Cracked black pepper hummus, sweet peppers, avocado, romaine, carrots, red onion, house chili vinaigrette, on a verde tortilla wrap

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean patty, your choice of cheese, roasted peppers, butter pickle, roma tomato, on a toasted brioche roll

Lunch Bowls

Tex-Mex Bowl

$13.00

Shredded chicken, avocado, cumin black beans, roasted corn salsa, red onion, cheese, romaine, grains

Farmer's Bowl

$12.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, rosemary cannellini beans, roasted cauliflower, grains, and house lemon garlic vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Rich, creamy, delicious, topped with breadcrumbs

Bridge Bowl

$12.00

Steak, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, roasted onion, shredded jack cheese, rosemary oil

NA Bev

Coffee

Latte - 16oz

$5.00

Chai Latte - 16oz

$4.00

Macchiato - 16oz

$5.00

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino - 16oz

$5.00

Espresso Shot Single

$3.00

Non-Alc Bev

16oz Lemonade

$3.00

Evian Bottled Water

$4.00

Ice Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mocktails

Pink Dream

$5.00

Limonata

$5.00

Coco Loco

$5.00

Jumpstart

$5.00

Extra flavoring

Vanilla

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Chai

$0.50

Sugar free van

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Bar Menu

Signature Cocktails

River's Edge Old Fashioned

$9.00

A Moment in Thyme

$7.00

Tiki Time

$9.00

Gimmie Gimlet

$7.00

Watermelon Sugar

$9.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Spiced Iced Mocha

$10.00

Terrace Bomb

$9.00

Wine

Chardonnay-Frank Family

$9.00

Pinot Grigio-Kettmeir

$8.00

Pinot Noir- Portlandia

$9.00

The Prisoner

$12.00

Beer

Keg Creek-Mas

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Toppling Goliath- Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Call Drinks

Titos

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Aviation

$11.00

Don Q

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

St Germaine

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Mimosas

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Mimosa Refill

$0.01

Munchkins Smr '23

Munch Meals

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Apps/Sides

Apps

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Chips and Guac/Salsa

$10.00

Hummus and Cucumber

$6.00

Sides

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Salsa mini cup

$0.50

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Ciabatta

$3.00

Sweet Treats

Sweets

Parfait

$5.00

Granola

$2.50

Mini Cheesecake

$4.50

Macarons (2)

$5.00

Dainty French cookie sandwich: the perfect treat for after lunch or as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up!

Mac 3 for 6

$6.00