The Terrace
Breakfast Eats
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito/Bowl
Lunch Eats
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, & Caesar dressing
Green Goodness
Grilled teriyaki tofu, edamame, cucumber, carrot, ancient grains, spinach, & our house sesame vinaigrette
Mambo Italiano!
Roasted mushrooms, green tuscan olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, sweet pepper, parmesan, greens, & our house thyme vinaigrette.
Sandwiches/Wraps
Tuscan Ciabatta
shredded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, ham, spinach, roma tomato, & basil pesto aioli served on a toasted ciabatta roll
Cubano
Hickory smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss, butter pickle, & stone ground honey mustard on a toasted brioche roll
Southwest Wrap
Shredded chicken breast, roasted corn salsa, tortilla crunch, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, on verde tortilla wrap, house salsa
Veggie Power Wrap
Cracked black pepper hummus, sweet peppers, avocado, romaine, carrots, red onion, house chili vinaigrette, on a verde tortilla wrap
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty, your choice of cheese, roasted peppers, butter pickle, roma tomato, on a toasted brioche roll
Lunch Bowls
Tex-Mex Bowl
Shredded chicken, avocado, cumin black beans, roasted corn salsa, red onion, cheese, romaine, grains
Farmer's Bowl
Roasted sweet potatoes, rosemary cannellini beans, roasted cauliflower, grains, and house lemon garlic vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese
Rich, creamy, delicious, topped with breadcrumbs
Bridge Bowl
Steak, potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, roasted onion, shredded jack cheese, rosemary oil