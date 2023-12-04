WSKY Stadium 5625 Polaris Ave
Food Menu
Bar Bites
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$14.00
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$18.00
- 24 Pieces Chicken Wings$28.00
- 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders
4 or 6 tenders served with carrots, celery and fries$14.00
- 6 Pieces Chicken Tenders
4 or 6 tenders served with carrots, celery and fries$17.00
- After School Special!
Garlic French bread pizza! Choice of cheese or pepperoni$15.00
- Ceviche Tostadas
Shrimp marinated in lime and pineapple, cilantro, serrano chilies, sweet bell peppers and onion, avocado, served on fried corn tortilla$16.00
- Chorizo Empanadas
Pork chorizo, potato, raisins, sumac, curry stuffed empanadas served with Verde sauce$15.00
- Corn Dawg Fondue*
Mini chicken corn dogs, cheese sauce, WSKY aioli$14.00
- Not Your Average Pickle Chips*
Homemade extra crispy pickle chips, WSKY aioliOut of stock
- Salt and Pepper Ribblets
Fried garlic, Thai chiles, honey garlic ginger sauce$15.00
- Screaming O Poke Nacho*
Screaming 0 sauce, ahi, orange masago, pickled cucumbers and ginger, avocado, serrano chilis, wonton chips, cilantro$17.00
- Shrimp & Sips
Our ale-poached jumbo prawns, cocktail sauce, comeback sauce served with a glass of champagne$24.00
- Stadium Fries & Bodega Chopped Cheese
Ground beef, borsin fondue, provolone, grilled onions, bell peppers, giardiniera, chipotle aioli$16.00
- Stadium Fries & Bulgogi and Kimchi
Togarashi dusted fries, bulgogi marinated beef, grilled onions, kimchi topped with a Sunnyside up egg*, kimchi aioli, cilantro and green onions, sesame seeds$17.00
- Stadium Fries & Straight From the Bay
Garlic butter, parsley, ranch dust$14.00
- Stadium Nachos
WSKY cheese blend, boursin fondue, chicken pastor, chorizo beans, roasted ancho salsa, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro$16.00
- Un-tied Garlic Knot
Stuffed with mozzarella and tossed in fresh garlic butter and Parmesan, house marinara$13.00
- WSKY Poppers
Bourbon bacon jam, chipotle yum yum$12.00
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Are You in or Are You Out Sliders
2 mini double patty smash burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onions, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles$16.00
- Bangin' Po Boy
Cajun dusted and fried jumbo shrimp, WSKY aioli, purple slaw, tomato, French bread$17.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
House marinara, mozzarella, garlic French bread$18.00
- Cluckin' Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, Carolina creeper, WSKY pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun$17.00
- Corned Beef and Pastrami Sliders
Provolone, purple slaw, secret sauce, mini hoagie rolls$16.00
- Italian Grinder
Salami, carving board ham, spicy capicola, smoked provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, banana peppers, garlic and red wine vinegar aioli, French bread$17.00
- La's Grilled Cheese
Muenster and aged white Cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, bourbon candied bacon served with creamy tomato soup$15.00
- Oh Shootz "Brah"gah!
Beef patty, linguica, sweet onion, purple slaw, secret sauce, sweet Hawaiian bun$17.00
- Stacked Club!
1/2Lb thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic mayo toasted French bread. Try it Cajun style with Cajun turkey and chipotle mayo!$16.00
- T&T Burger
1/4Lbs thinly sliced pastrami, muenster cheese, WSKY aioli, coleslaw, brioche bun$17.00
- The Basic Burger*
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun$16.00
- The Chimay Sandwich
Chimichurri marinated steak, roasted tomatoes, arugula, chimichurri, lemon aioli, garlic French bread, cilantro lime dusted frites$18.00
- WSKY Chicken Sandwich*
Blackened and grilled chicken, muenster, WSKY aioli, lettuce, tomato, garlic French bread$16.00
- WSKY Chopped Cheese*
Chopped beef patty, American, provolone, queso Blanco, onions, bell peppers, WSKY pickles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, hoagie roll$17.00
Salads and Bowls
- A Toast to Caesar!!
Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic toasted sourdough, housemade caesar dressing (contains anchovy)$14.00
- Antipasto Salad
Romaine, salami, carving board ham, capicola, Greek olives, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan, Italian dressing$17.00
- Korean Bim Bop Bowl
Korean BBQ short ribs, togarashi and mushroom fried rice, kimchi and pickled cucumber, radish, carrots, over easy egg* topped with kimchi aioli$26.00
- Mediterranean Bowl
Mediterranean marinated chicken or steak*, cucumber, tomato, feta, hummus, pita bread croutons, tzatziki dressing$16.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Mediterranean marinated chicken or steak*, cucumber, tomato, feta, hummus, pita bread croutons, tzatziki dressing$16.00
- Thai Chicken Bowl
Lime and cilantro marinated chicken, romaine, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, edamame, mint, carrots, scallions, topped with crispy wonton and rice noodles, spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette or white rice$17.00
- Thai Chicken Salad
Lime and cilantro marinated chicken, romaine, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, edamame, mint, carrots, scallions, topped with crispy wonton and rice noodles, spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette or white rice$17.00
- WSKY Wedge
Iceberg, blue cheese, bacon, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, green goddess dressing$15.00
Pizza
- Classic CheeseOut of stock
- Green Goddess
Pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, fried green tomatoes, garlic herb and balsamic drizzleOut of stock
- Old World PepperoniOut of stock
- The Gilroy
White sauce, mozzarella topped with our garlic stadium friesOut of stock
- The Meatatarian
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, spicy capicola, salami, baconOut of stock
- The Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, kalamata olivesOut of stock
- WSKY Poppin
WSKY BBQ sauce, mozzarella, WSKY candied bacon jam, fresh jalapeño, pineappleOut of stock
Entrees
- Bourbon Chicken
Bourbon kalbi sauce white rice, seasonal veggies$27.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti, chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic bread$28.00
- Fish and Chips
Beer battered white fish, French fries, coleslaw, onion hush puppies, lemon, dill and caper aioli$24.00
- Primavera Pasta
Spaghetti, garlic roasted tomatoes, artichokes, capers, lemon, Parmesan$20.00
- Steak Frites
10 oz steak, cilantro lime dusted frites, seasonal veggies, red chimichurri$32.00
- Cluckin' Good Fried Chicken
Bourbon-brined hand-tossed fried chicken, smashed red potatoes, seasonal veggies$28.00
- WSKY Salmon
Dijon honey glaze, Frisco pilaf, seasonal veggies$30.00
- WSKY Style Ribeye
Whiskey grilled 16 oz 45-day aged bone-in ribeye, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables$60.00
Sweets
Lunch Buffets
- All American
WSKY sliders- caramelized onion bacon jam, secret sauce, American cheese. Mini hot dogs - plain and chili cheese, onion, relish, ketchup, mustard. Seasonal berry salad with vinaigrette. Potato salad. Sweet cornbread pudding$35.00
- Monday Special All American
WSKY sliders- caramelized onion bacon jam, secret sauce, American cheese. Mini hot dogs - plain and chili cheese, onion, relish, ketchup, mustard. Seasonal berry salad with vinaigrette. Potato salad. Sweet cornbread pudding$32.00
- Latin Flavors
Oaxaca cheese enchiladas - red or green sauce. Carne asada or pollo asada - soft and crunchy tacos. Spanish rice. Chorizo beans. Southwest salad- black beans, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomato, queso fresco, cilantro lime dressing. Churro donut h$35.00
- Tuesday Special Latin Flavors
Oaxaca cheese enchiladas - red or green sauce. Carne asada or pollo asada - soft and crunchy tacos. Spanish rice. Chorizo beans. Southwest salad- black beans, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomato, queso fresco, cilantro lime dressing. Churro donut h$32.00
- Mediterranean
Sumac marinated chicken skewers- red taziki. Beef shawarma - roasted tomato cacciatore sauce. Saffron rice-dried cranberries, slivered almonds. Tomato cucumber salad - feta, red onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Avocado hummus - warm pita bread, seaso$38.00
- Wednesday Special Mediterranean
Sumac marinated chicken skewers- red taziki. Beef shawarma - roasted tomato cacciatore sauce. Saffron rice-dried cranberries, slivered almonds. Tomato cucumber salad - feta, red onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Avocado hummus - warm pita bread, seaso$35.00
- Italian
Penne and meatballs- marinara garlic bread. Chicken Parmesan- marinara, fresh mozzarella. Roasted eggplant roulades - tomatoes, garlic, olive oil. Classic Caesar salad - Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Cannoli's - mascarpone chocolate chip crea$35.00
- Thursday Special Italian
Penne and meatballs- marinara garlic bread. Chicken Parmesan- marinara, fresh mozzarella. Roasted eggplant roulades - tomatoes, garlic, olive oil. Classic Caesar salad - Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Cannoli's - mascarpone chocolate chip crea$32.00
- Wok This Way
WSKY bourbon chicken- grilled or fried, broccoli. Pepper steak - bell peppers, onions. Xo bok choy and green bean medley. Spam musubi fried rice or garlic fried rice. Chicken pot stickers - sweet chili shoyu. Fried banana rolls - coconut cream$34.00
- Friday Special Wok This Way
WSKY bourbon chicken- grilled or fried, broccoli. Pepper steak - bell peppers, onions. Xo bok choy and green bean medley. Spam musubi fried rice or garlic fried rice. Chicken pot stickers - sweet chili shoyu. Fried banana rolls - coconut cream$32.00
- Boxed Lunch
Italian grinder - Genoa salami, spicy capicolla, carving board ham, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, red wine vian and garlic aioli. Chicken pesto caprese on focaccia. Potato or macaroni salad. Fresh fruit salad. Kettle-cooked chips, sea salt or B$28.00
Enhanced Lunch Offerings
- Flavors of WSKY
Korean short ribs - nori fried rice. WSKY jerk chicken - fried plantains. Miso teriyaki salmon - vegetable succotash. Mini poke nachos - pickled cucumbers, chipotle yum yum sauce, edamame. Deviled eggs - chive candied bacon. Thai chicken or Mediterranean s$40.00
- Chefs Table
Red bird farms herbed brick chicken - baby squash medley, parmesan cream sauce. 8-hour braised cold smoked short ribs - merlot demi, fingerling potatoes. Lemon caper salmon - creamy orzo with spinach and sundried tomatoes. Steakhouse wedge salad - cherry t$45.00
N/A Drinks
Energy Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Juice/Tea/Coffee
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut
17.9% COG$8.00
- Absolut Citron
17.9% COG$8.00
- Absolut Pear
17.9% COG$8.00
- Belvedere
17.0% COG$14.00
- Chopin
19.8% COG$8.00
- Deep Eddie Orange
14.2% COG$8.00
- Deep Eddie Ruby Red
14.2% COG$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon
14.2% COG$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lime
14.2% COG$8.00
- Effen Cucumber
18.8% COG$8.00
- Grey Goose
15.7% COG$13.00
- Ketel One
16.7% COG$9.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka
8.9% COG$7.00
- Skyy Vodka
12.2% COG$7.00
- Stoli
18.6% COG$10.00
- Stoli Blueberry
16.3% COG$9.00
- Stoli Raz
16.3% COG$9.00
- Stoli Vanilla
16.3% COG$9.00
- Titos
14.7% COG$8.00
- Well Sea Ice$7.00
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
- Angels Envy
15.9% COG$13.00
- Angels Envy Dark Rys
17.8% COG$20.00
- Basil Hayden
17.4% COG$15.00
- Basil Hayden 10Yr
18.0% COG$12.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye
17.4% COG$13.00
- Basil Hayden Toast
17.4% COG$13.00
- Blantons
16.4% COG$14.00
- Bookers
17.7% COG$22.00
- Breckenridge
17.2% COG$15.00
- Buffalo Trace
14.6% COG$9.00
- Bulleit
17.2% COG$10.00
- Bulleit Rye
17.4% COG$11.00
- Bushmills
17.7% COG$9.00
- Canadian Club
14.8% COG$6.00
- Chicken C***
19.9% COG$17.00
- Crown
17.7% COG$10.00
- Crown Apple
17.7% COG$10.00
- Eagle Rare
17.4% COG$9.00
- Elijah Craig
17.7% COG$8.00
- Evan Williams Black
8.2% COG$7.00
- Fireball
15.9% COG$8.00
- Frey Ranch
17.7% COG$11.00
- Gentlemen Jack
17.7% COG$11.00
- George Dickel
17.1% COG$7.00
- Green Spot
17.0% COG$17.00
- Horse Soldier
16.9% COG$13.00
- Hudson
18.1% COG$11.00
- Jack Daniels
16.2% COG$9.00
- Jack Daniels Honey
16.2% COG$9.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel
18.4% COG$14.00
- Jack Fire
17.4% COG$9.00
- Jameson
17.6% COG$9.00
- Jameson Orange
17.6% COG$9.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Aged
17.5% COG$22.00
- Knob Creek
17.2% COG$12.00
- Larceny
17.9% COG$11.00
- Makers Mark
16.8% COG$9.00
- Old Fitzgerald 7Yr
17.5% COG$12.00
- Old Forester 1897
18.1% COG$12.00
- Old Forester 1920
17.6% COG$14.00
- Old Forester Statesman
16.5% COG$13.00
- Piggy Whistle Pig 6 Year Rye
16.7% COG$12.00
- Redbreast 12Yr 80
17.3% COG$15.00
- Russells 10
18.5% COG$10.00
- Russells Rye 6
17.6% COG$13.00
- Seagrams 7
16.6% COG$7.00
- Seagrams VO
16.1% COG$7.00
- Sexton
17.7% COG$9.00
- Skrewball
18.0% COG$8.00
- Slane
18.2% COG$10.00
- Smokewagon
17.6% COG$18.00
- Southern Comfort
16.4% COG$6.00
- Stranahans
16.6% COG$11.00
- Suntory Toki
16.9% COG$11.00
- Templeton Rye
17.3% COG$13.00
- Tullemore Dew
16.9% COG$9.00
- Weller's 12Yr
17.0% COG$11.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year
17.4% COG$22.00
- Whistle Pig 6 Year
16.7% COG$12.00
- Wild Turkey 101
17.5% COG$7.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch
17.1% COG$10.00
- Woodford Reserve
16.1% COG$11.00
- Well Broadhorn$7.00
- Jim Beam
15.3% COG$7.00
Scotch
- Balvenie 12Yr
17.8% COG$16.00
- Balvenie Caribbian Cask
19.5% COG$22.00
- Chivas
18.3% COG$12.00
- Dalmore
17.5% COG$14.00
- Dalmore Sherry Cask
18.1% COG$32.00
- Dewars
16.8% COG$9.00
- Drambuie
19.6% COG$13.00
- Glenfiddich
17.8% COG$14.00
- Glenfiddich 14Yr
19.4% COG$16.00
- Glenlivet 12Yr
17.2% COG$13.00
- J&B
16.9% COG$9.00
- Johnnie W. Black
20.5% COG$12.00
- Johnnie W. Blue
19.8% COG$55.00
- Johnnie W. Red
18.0% COG$9.00
- Laphroig 10Yr
17.9% COG$15.00
- Macallan 12
19.4% COG$22.00
- Macallan 18
19.3% COG$85.00
- Monkey Shoulder
17.6% COG$10.00
Tequila
- 1800 Cuervo
17.7% COG$10.00
- Casa Noble
18.7% COG$10.00
- Casamigos Anejo
19.8% COG$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado
19.2% COG$15.00
- Casamigos Silver
19.5% COG$13.00
- Don Julio 1942
17.5% COG$42.00
- Don Julio Reposado
18.9% COG$14.00
- Don Julio Silver
18.9% COG$12.00
- El Silencio Mezcal Espadin
18.1% COG$8.00
- Ghost Tequila
0.0% COG$10.00
- Herradura
16.5% COG$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold
14.5% COG$6.00
- Mandala Anejo
18.4% COG$28.00
- Mandala Blanco
20.0% COG$16.00
- Mandala Extra Anejo
18.2% COG$50.00
- Mandala Reposado
19.5% COG$19.00
- Milagro
17.2% COG$10.00
- Monte Alban Teq Silver
16.3% COG$4.00
- Patron Anejo
18.6% COG$14.00
- Patron Reposado
19.6% COG$12.00
- Patron Silver
18.6% COG$11.00
- Well Anza Silver$7.00
Cordial
- Amaretto
6.0% COG$6.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno
18.3% COG$11.00
- Angostura Bitters
- Aperol
17.8% COG$9.00
- B&B
19.7% COG$10.00
- Baileys
19.6% COG$10.00
- Blue Curacao
6.0% COG$6.00
- Blue Pucker
8.9% COG$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnaps
6.0% COG$6.00
- Campari
19.2% COG$10.00
- Chambord
17.0% COG$9.00
- Christian Brothers
13.0% COG$6.00
- Cinzano Dry Verm
7.9% COG$6.00
- Cinzano Sweet Verm
11.9% COG$6.00
- Cointreau
19.1% COG$11.00
- Crème De Cacao DRK
4.0% COG$6.00
- Crème De Cacao Wht
4.0% COG$6.00
- Crème De Cassis
8.9% COG$6.00
- Crème De Menthe Green
4.0% COG$6.00
- Fabrizia Blood Orange Liquer
11.9% COG$6.00
- Fernet
18.8% COG$9.00
- Frangelico
19.0% COG$9.00
- Galliano
18.0% COG$9.00
- Goldschlager
18.1% COG$8.00
- Grand Marnier
19.4% COG$11.00
- Hennessy VS
19.7% COG$12.00
- Jagermeister
18.1% COG$8.00
- Kahlua
19.3% COG$7.00
- Midori
18.5% COG$7.00
- Orange Bitters
- Peach Schnapps
3.2% COG$6.00
- Peychards Bitters
- Remy VSOP
19.1% COG$19.00
- Rumplemintz
18.6% COG$6.00
- Sambuca
16.9% COG$6.00
- Sour Apple Pucker
6.0% COG$6.00
- Triple Sec
4.3% COG$6.00
- Watermelon Pucker
6.0% COG$6.00
Beer
Beer - Draft
- Draft Able Baker Atomic Duck$9.00
- Draft Able Baker Mango Calutron Girl$8.00
- Draft Belching Beaver PB Milk St$9.00
- Draft Big Dog's Red Hydrant$9.00
- Draft Blue Moon$8.00
- Draft Bud Light$7.00
- Draft Coors Light$7.00
- Draft Elysian Space Dust$8.00
- Draft Firestone 805 Blonde$8.00
- Draft Guinness$8.00
- Draft Hop Valley Viva Vegas$8.00
- Draft Kona Big Wave$8.00
- Draft Lagunitas$8.00
- Draft Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Draft Miller Lite$7.00
- Draft Modelo$8.00
- Draft Moosedrool Brown$8.00
- Draft Mother Earth Cali Creaming$8.00
- Draft Rotating Handles$8.00
- Draft Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing$8.00
- Draft Stella$8.00
- Draft Truly Hard Seltzer$7.00
Beer - Craft
- 805 Cerveza$8.00
- Revision (Blonde)$7.00
- Angry Orchard (Cider)$7.00
- Dogfish Head 90 Minute (IPA)$9.00
- Love Lady Love Juice (Hazy IPA)$7.00
- Stone Tangerine (Hazy IPA)$7.00
- Widmer (Hefeweizen)$7.00
- IPA Ballast Point (IPA)$8.00
- Founders All Day (IPA)$7.00
- IPA Hop Valley Mango$7.00
- Long Drink Cranberry$8.00
- Long Drink Traditional$8.00
- Modern Times Fourtunate Islands$7.00
- Four Peaks (Peach Ale)$7.00
- Seasonal Craft$7.00
- Sippin' Pretty Fruited Sour$7.00
- High Noon (Variety)$8.00
- Nütrl Vodka Seltzer (Variety)$7.00
Beer - Bottle & Can
- Amstel Light
20.8% COG$8.00
- Blue Moon
18.0% COG$7.00
- Bud Light
19.2% COG$6.00
- Budweiser
19.2% COG$6.00
- Coors Light
19.3% COG$6.00
- Corona
17.1% COG$7.00
- Corona Non-Alcoholic
17.0% COG$7.00
- Corona Premier
17.0% COG$7.00
- Heineken
17.1% COG$7.00
- Michelob Ultra
19.2% COG$6.00
- Miller Lite
19.3% COG$6.00
- Modelo Especial
17.0% COG$7.00
- Negra Modelo
17.0% COG$7.00
- Pacifico
17.1% COG$7.00
- PBR Tall Boy
13.8% COG$6.00
- Sam Adams
19.0% COG$7.00
- White Claw (Variety)
21.3% COG$8.00
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Agave Sipper
Casamigos Blanco, agave nectar, lime juice$13.00
- Citrus Royal
Wheatley vodka, lime juice, blood orange liqueur, simple syrup$14.00
- Frey Fog
Frey ranch bourbon, honey syrup, bitters - finished with a fog smoke$16.00
- Sageberry Smash
Woodford reserve, blackberries, sage simple syrup and peychauds bitters$16.00
- Smokin' Sparrow
Gosslings black rum, orange juice, cointreau, grenadine and ginger beer, finished with a fog smoke$14.00
- Smoky Purist
Mandala extra anejo and orange bitters, finished with a fog smokeOut of stock
- Spiced Apple
Bacardi rum, agave, lime juice and apple juice$13.00
- Spicy Pina-Rita
Ghost tequila, pineapple and lime juice, agave$15.00
- Spirited Steed
Jack Daniels honey, lime juice, ginger beer$12.00
- The Harvest
Casamigos reposado, brown sugar simple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, amarena cherry, orange$13.00
- WSKY Old Fashioned
Featured WSKY, simple syrup, bitters$14.00
- Zest of Life
Hendricks gin, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger beer$14.00
Drinks A-M
- Adams Apple$10.00
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Almond Toast$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- Amore$10.00
- Atomic Cocktail$10.00
- B-52$10.00
- Bailey's Coffee$10.00
- Banzai$10.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Bellini$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Black Velvet$10.00
- Bloody Bull$10.00
- Bloody Maria$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cape Cod$10.00
- Car Bomb$10.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Cuba Libre$10.00
- Daiquri$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- French Connection$10.00
- French Kiss$10.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Harvey Wallbang$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Kamikaze$10.00
- Kir Royale$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Beach Tea$10.00
- Long Island Tea$10.00
- Lynch Lemonade$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Midori Sour$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
Drinks N-Z
- Nutty Irishman$10.00
- Old Fashion Bourbon$10.00
- Paradise Cove$10.00
- Pink Flamingo$10.00
- Pink Lady$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Sing Sling$10.00
- Slice Fizz$10.00
- Starburst$10.00
- Tequila Sunset$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Three Wiseman
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Wallbanger$10.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Shots
- 3 Legged Monkey$10.00
- 3 Wise Men$10.00
- 4 Horsemen$10.00
- ABC$10.00
- After Five$10.00
- Alien Secretion$10.00
- Alligator Bite$10.00
- B-52$10.00
- Banana Split$10.00
- Bend Me Over$10.00
- Blowjob$10.00
- Bruised Apple
- Bull Blaster$10.00
- Buttery Nipple$10.00
- Code Red$10.00
- Flaming Dr. Pepper$10.00
- Foley's Apple$10.00
- German Choc Cake$10.00
- Girl Scout Cookie$10.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
- Kamikaze$10.00
- Lemondrop$10.00
- Liquid Cocaine$10.00
- Melonball$10.00
- Mind Eraser$10.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$10.00
- Oh! Baby$10.00
- Orgasm$10.00
- P Upside Down Cake$10.00
- Purple Gecko$10.00
- Purple Hooter$10.00
- Red Head Slut$10.00
- Red Snapper$10.00
- Royal Fuck$10.00
- Scooby Snack
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Slippery Nipple$10.00
- Star Fucker$10.00
- Tuaca Blaster$10.00
- Vegas Bomb$10.00
- Washington Apples$10.00
- Water Moccasin$10.00
- Woo Woo$10.00
Wine
Glass Wine
- Glass Beringer White Zinfandel*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Cabernet*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Chardonnay*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Pinot Noir*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc*$4.50
- Glass J Lohr Merlot*$5.00
- Glass Justin Cabernet*$6.50
- Glass Kendall Jackson Chardonnay*$5.00
- Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc*$6.00
- Glass Lamarca Prosecco*$5.00
- Glass Louis Martini Cabernet*$4.50
- Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir*$5.50
- Glass Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio*$6.50
- Glass The Prisoner Zinfandel*$7.50
- Glass Wycliff Brut California Champagne*$3.00
- KJ Chard - Glass
23.8% COG$10.00
- J Lohr Merlot - Glass
27.8% COG$10.00
- Santa Margaita PG - Glass
36.5% COG$13.00
- Lamarca Prosecco - Glass
20.0% COG$10.00
- Louis Martin Cab - Glass
27.1% COG$9.00
- Wt Zin Beringer - Glass
17.2% COG$9.00
- Bogle Cab - Glass
19.4% COG$9.00
- Bogle Chard - Glass
19.4% COG$9.00
- Bogle PG - Glass
19.4% COG$9.00
- Bogle PN - Glass
19.4% COG$9.00
- Justin Cab - Glass
36.5% COG$13.00
- Kim Crawford SB - Glass
25.0% COG$12.00
- Meomi PN - Glass
34.1% COG$11.00
- Wycliff Brut - Glass
16.0% COG$6.00
Bottle Wine
- J Lohr Merlot - Bottle
29.2% COG$38.00
- KJ Chard - Bottle
25.0% COG$38.00
- Santa Margaita PG - Bottle
37.3% COG$51.00
- The Prisoner - Bottle
24.4% COG$195.00
- Lamarca Prosecco - Bottle
31.3% COG$35.00
- Louis Martin Cab - Bottle
27.9% COG$35.00
- Orin Swift Abstract - Bottle
18.6% COG$140.00
- Wt Zin Beringer - Bottle
19.3% COG$32.00
- Caymus Cab - Bottle
20.5% COG$260.00
- Bogle Cab - Bottle
21.9% COG$32.00
- Bogle Chard - Bottle
21.9% COG$32.00
- Bogle PG - Bottle
21.9% COG$32.00
- Bogle PN - Bottle
21.9% COG$32.00
- Justin Cab - Bottle
37.3% COG$65.00
- Kim Crawford SB - Bottle
25.5% COG$45.00
- Meomi PN - Bottle
35.7% COG$42.00
- Wycliff Brut - Bottle
14.8% COG$26.00
- Kendall Jackson Chard - Bottle$40.00
- Faust Cab - Bottle$132.00