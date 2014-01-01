Main Menu

Wings
$9.00

6pc wings with your choice of Cajun, BBQ, Naked, or Buffalo

Fried Pickles Basket
$7.00
Chips & Queso
$7.00
Pretzel Bites
$7.00

12pc pretzel bites with queso

Onion Rings
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Tots Basket
$5.00
Fried Mushrooms
$7.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

B.L.T's
$9.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, cheese option

BBQ Burger
$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
$8.00

Tortilla, chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream

Cheese Burger
$8.50
Chicken Sandwich (crispy)
$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, sauce

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
$9.00

3pc chicken tenders served with fries

Club Sandwiches
$9.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$8.00

Tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, ranch

Hamburger
$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Patty Melt
$9.00

1/2lbs burger, Texas toast, onions, peppers, cheese

Philly Cheesesteak
$10.00

Onions, peppers, swiss cheese

Pork Tender
$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Rueben Sandwich
$9.00
Tacos
$1.50
Chilli Dog
$2.00
Chilli
$5.00

Salad

Chef Salad
$8.00

Turkey, Ham, Croutons, cheddar cheese, diced tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad
$7.50

Sides

Fries
$2.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Side Salad
$3.00
Slaw
$2.00
Tots
$2.00

Kids

Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries
$6.00

Includes drink

(kids) Chicken Tender w/ Fries
$5.00

Includes drink

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries
$6.00

Includes drink

Bar

Liquor

Amaretto
$5.00
Beefeater
$6.00+
Bloody Mary
$7.50
Bourbon/Scotch
$6.00+
Captain Morgan
$5.50+
Crown Apple
$6.00+
Crown Peach
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$6.00+
Dewars Scotch
$6.50+
Jack Daniels
$6.00+
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$6.25+
Liqueur
$4.00+
Lord Calvert
$5.00+
Makers Mark
$6.50+
Malibu Rum
$7.00+
Margarita
$5.50
Martini
$8.00+
Old Charter 8 Year
$6.00+
Petron
$6.00+
Seagram 7
$5.00+
Southern Comfort
$5.00+
Tequila
$6.00+
Tito
$6.00+
Wellers
$6.50+
Wells
$5.00+

Wine

Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.00
Merlot
$5.00
Zinfandel
$5.00
Moscato
$5.00
Champagne
$7.00
Chardonay
$5.00

Shooties

Tuaca
$3.25+
Fireball
$3.25+
Tuquila
$4.00+
Baileys
$4.00+
Rumchata
$4.00+
Bomb Shots
$6.00

Beer

Blue Moon
$5.00+
Bud Light
$4.00+
Bud Select Bottle
$4.00
BudWeiser
$4.00+
Busch Light
$3.75+
Coors Bottle
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00+
Miller Lite
$4.00+
Michelob Ultra
$4.00+
Michelob Gold Bottle
$4.00
Yuengling
$5.00+
Dunkel
$5.00+
Truly
$3.50
Corona
$4.00
Amber Bach - Michelob
$4.50
Odells IPA
$5.00
Blvd Wheat
$5.00+

Soft Drinks

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Tea
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Water
Lemon Aid
$2.50
Coffee
$1.50
Tomato Juice
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00

Specials

Beer

Bud Light
$3.00
BudWeiser
$3.00
Bud Select
$3.00
Busch Light
$2.25
Coors
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Michelob Gold
$3.00