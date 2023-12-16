Tex in the City
FOOD
- SMOKED CATFISH w/ DIRTY RICE$12.99
2 smoked and grilled catfish fillets, served over a bed of Cajun rice and the veggie of the day
- FRIED REDFISH SLIDERS$12.99
3 fresh seasoned and fried red fish fillets, served with your choice of parmesan fries or red beans
- CHOPPED BRISKET SAMMICH$11.50
smoked beef brisket served on a fresh hoagie roll with red onions and sweet pickles
- FRIED CATFISH PO BOYS$13.50
golden fried catfish fillet on a toasted hoagie roll. Fresh romaine lettuce. Red onion, tomatoes, remoulade sauce
- TEXADILLA$8.00
fresh flour tortillas, grilled chicken, brisket, fajita peppers, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and asadero cheese, pico
- BIG TEXAN NACHOS$8.00
cheddar queso, ground beef, shredded brisket, beef tx links, pico de gallo, roasted corn-fetti, creme fresca
- JERK WINGS$13.99
Caribbean jerk marinaded wings ,smoked Texas style and served with red beans or fries
- COD SLIDERS$9.00
golden fried cod sliders served with shredded lettuce, and house made tartar sauce.