Tex-Mex Burrito Mexican Grill and pizza 2307 West Newport Pike STE B
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$6.99
- Guacamole Dip$6.99
- Ceviche De Camaron$15.99
- Buffalo Wings (8 Wings)$12.49
- choridip$7.99
- Coctel de camaron (Shrimp cocktail)$15.99
- Mexican Sampler$16.50
Stuffed jalapeno, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Tostadas de Tinga$13.99
- Chorifries$9.99
- Guacamole Sour Cream Chips$8.00
- Jalapenos Poppers$6.99
- Nachos Togo$3.99
- Buffalo wings (4 Wings )$6.49
Burritos
- Burrito Carnitas$17.99
Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Burritos Fajita$17.49
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
- Shrimp Burritos Fajita$17.99
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
- Mega Burrito$19.00
A large flour tortilla with steak. chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and rice and beans and a salad.
- Burrito Madness$18.50
A large flour tortilla with steak, chicken, and chorizo bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms and tomatoes with rice beans and a salad
- Burrito Huevon$11.99
A large flour tortilla with scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo with american cheese and refried beans.
- Burrito Del Mar$17.99
Grilled tilapia, shrimp, scallops filled with grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- Shrimp Burrito wrap$14.99
- Chicken Burrito wrap$10.99
- Steak Burrito wrap$10.99
- Alpastor Burrito wrap$10.99
- Chorizo Burrito wrap$10.99
- Tinga Burrito wrap$10.99
- Suadero Burrito wrap$11.99
- Burrito Carnitas Wrap$11.99
Salad Bowls
- Bowl de Pollo asado$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Bowl de Bistec$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Bowl de Al pastor$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Bowl de Carnitas$11.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Shrimp bowl$14.99
meat of your choice. Rice black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Nachos
- Nachos with Chicken$13.99
- Cheese Nachos$9.99
- Beans Nachos$9.99
- Nachos with steak$13.99
- Nachos with chorizo$13.99
- Nachos with Al Pastor$13.99
- Nachos with shrimp$15.99
- Nachos fajita$14.99
Grilled chicken, or steak with grilled vegetables
- Seafood Nachos$16.99
Shrimp, tilapia and scallops with melted cheese dip
- Nachos Vegetarianos$10.50
- Nachos Campechanos$13.99
- Nachos D Mesa$5.00
Tortas
- Torta de chorizo$11.99
- Torta de Carnitas$11.99
- Torta de AL Pastor$11.99
- Torta de Suadero$11.99
- Torta de Milanesa de rez$11.99
- Torta de Milanesa de pollo$11.99
- Torta Hawaiiana$13.99
Hotdogs franks, ham, pineapple, and oaxaca cheese
- Torta cubana$13.99
Salchicha, chorizo, huevo, millanesa de rez
- Torta De Bisteck$11.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla de suadero$14.99
- Quesadilla de chorizo$13.99
- Quesadilla de Alpastor$13.99
- Grilled quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled steak or chicken
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Grilled flour tortilla Stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms
- Quesadilla De Pollo$13.99
- Quesadilla de Steak$13.99
- Quesadilla de Carnitas$13.99
- Quesadilla Campechana$13.99
- Single Quezadilla$9.50
- Quesadilla De Queso$9.99
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Taquitos Dorados
Tacos
- Taco platter de Carne asada$15.99
They come with A side of rice and beans, Cebbolas alcambri and nopales
- Taco platter de Carnitas$15.99
- Taco platter de Chorizo$15.99
- Taco platter de Al Pastor$16.99
- Taco platter de Pescado$16.99
- Taco platter de camaron$17.25
- 3 Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)$15.99
- 3 Tacos Hawaino$17.50
3 Tacos with corn or flour tortillas, (one with grilled chicken, one with sauteed shrimp and one with flaky tilapia) topped with a delicious mango pico, pineapple pico and our traditional pico. Served with black beans with queso and salsa picante.
- 4 Amigos Platter$17.50
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Platter Campechanos$15.99
Chicken
- Pollo En Mole$15.99
Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chori Pollo$17.99
Grilled chicekn breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- pollo asado (grill chicken)$15.99
marinated chicken breast grilled with pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
- Steak Fajita$17.75
Grilled steak strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita$16.99
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$17.99
Grilled chicken strips and shrimp with mushrooms, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
- Mixed Fajita$17.99
Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Seafood Fajita$21.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$18.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Texas Fajita$19.50
Grilled setak, chicken strips and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajita$15.99
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajita Picante$19.00
Platillos
- Platillo al pastor$16.99
Pineapple marinated pork grilled with grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
- Bistec encebollado$16.99
Marinated steak grilled with onions and jalapenos peppers served with rice and bean
- Platilo de carnitas$17.99
Marinated pork chunks grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
- platillo de suadero$17.99
Mexican brisket grilled with onions and jalapeno peppers served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles$15.50
Tortilla chips smothered with green or red sauce with the meat of your choice sour cream and chopped onions on top served with rice and beans
- Texmex Alambre$17.50
Marinated chicken breasts shrimps tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms our secret melted cheese on top served with rice and a salad
- Alambre alpastor$17.99
Alpastor meat, bacon, mushrooms green peppers jalapenos onions covered with oaxaca cheese and our special cheese served with rice and beans
- Tex-Mex steak$21.00
T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top served with rice beans and tortillas
- Pollo asado$15.99
Marinated chicken grilled with peppers and onions served with rice and beans.
- Choripollo$17.99
Marinated chicken breasts cooked on the grill with mexican sausage, pineapple jalapenos and cheese served with rice and beans with tortillas
- Carne asada$17.50
Char-boiled flank steak topped with jalapenos peppers and onions with one cheese enchilada rice beans, salad, sour cream, and tortillas
- Molcajete$30.50
Grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, salsicha, queso, fresco, cambray onions, cactus leaves pick your choice of sauce red or green served with rice beans and tortillas
- Parrilada$45.00
Chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, green onions and salad. Two orders of corn or flour tortillas.
- sopes mexicanos$16.00
One chicken 1 chorizo 1 steak 3 small discs of fried corn dough topped with meat beans lettuce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream
- Menudo$16.50
- Caldo De Camaron$16.99
- Sopa De Mariscos$16.99
- Alambre Mexicano$17.50
- Parrillada Mexicana$45.00
- Huevos Al Gusto$12.99
- Mole Poblano$15.99
- Sope De Bistec$6.75
- Pambazos$12.99
- Chiles Relleños$15.99
Seafood Platillos
- Grilled Tilapia$16.99
two fish fillets, served with rice, side salad and tortillas
- Camarones A La Diabla$17.99
Delicious but very spicy. Shrimps sauteed in our special spicy sauce. With rice, beans a side salad
- Camarones al mojo de ajo$17.99
Sauteed shrimp, spiced in garlic sauce served with a small salad rice and beans
- quesadilla de camaron$14.99
- Camarones en salsa verde$17.99
- Camarones al chipotle$17.99
Mexican Burgers
Kids Menu
Postres
- Sopapilla$4.99
Flour tortilla with butter cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup sweetened condensed filled milk.
- Churros$4.99
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
- Xangos$4.99
Creamy cheese cake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and golden, topped with chocolate, sugar and cinnamon.
- Flan$4.99
- pastel tres leches (tree milk cake)$4.99
Side Orders
- Avocado Slices$3.50
- Bag Of Chips$3.50
- Black Beans$2.99
- Cilantro$1.99
- French fries$3.99
- Grated Cheese$1.50
- Lettuce$1.25
- Lime$0.99
- Onion$0.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Salsa Picante$0.99
- Salsa Verde Tomatillo$1.99
- Sour Cream 2oz$1.50
- Spanish Rice$2.99
- Table Chips$0.99
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Tortillas$1.99
- Tostada$3.50
With ground beef.
- Salsa Poblana Mole$1.99
- Nopales Guisados$3.50
- Queso Fresco$3.00
- Nopal Entero$2.50
- Camarones$3.99
- Guacamole 2oz$1.99
- Jalepeños Toriados$2.99
Catering Dinner Entrees
- Chicken fajita large$125.00
- Beef Fajita Large$125.00
- Chicken Fajita Small$73.50
- Beef Fajita Small$73.50
- Chimichangas Beef Large$95.00
- Chimichangas Beef Small$66.50
- Chimichangas Chicken Large$95.00
- Chimichangas Chicken Small$66.50
- Beef Quesadillas Large$95.00
- Chicken Quesadillas Large$95.00
- Rice Large$80.00
- Rice Small$50.00
- Beans Large$80.00
- Beans Small$50.00
- Ground Beef Large$80.00
- Ground Beef Small$56.00
- Shredded Chicken Large$80.00
- Shredded Chicken Small$56.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos Large$85.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos Small$59.50
- Nachos Beef Large$68.00
- Nachos Beef Small$47.60
- Nachos Chicken Large$68.00
- Nachos Chicken Small
- Shrimp Fajitas Large$145.00
- Shrimp Fajita Small$101.50
- Carnitas Large$110.00
- Carnitas Small$77.00
- Shrimp Rice Large$125.00
- Srimp Rice Small$87.50
- Camarones Diabla Large$145.00
- Camarones Diabla Small$101.50
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo Large$145.00
- Camarones Almojo De Ajo Small$101.50
- Salad Large$30.00
- Salad Small$21.00
- Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Large$75.00
- Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Small$52.50