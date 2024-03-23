Lamb Shanks

$10.00

Grassfed Shanks from Premium White Dorper Lamb - $18/ lb. *Shanks are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one shank. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple shanks. Cooking Method: Low and Slow for fall-off-the-bone goodness. *What's a White Dorper? The Dorper is the Angus of the Lamb world. The flavor of Heleyon Lamb is quite different from a New Zealand Merino (which is what you have probably eaten in the past.) If you think you don't like lamb, it's probably because you have never tried White Dorper. Dorpers and White Dorpers are hair sheep, not wool sheep. Wool sheep produce lanolin which causes the flavor of the lamb to be more intense and less satisfying to our American palate. The White Dorper produces a premium finish with quality and flavor. We guarantee you will love it!