Food

Starters

Texas Twinkies 2pcs

$8.99

Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon

Texas Twinkies 4pcs

$16.99

Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon

Chili Con Queso

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Spinach Poblano Dip

$12.99

Monterey Jack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese all mixed together with Spinach and Roasted Poblano.

Smoked Chicken Wings 6pcs

$7.99

Smoked Chicken Wings 12pcs

$14.99

Texas Ranger Nachos

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Venison Chili Cup

$5.99

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Venison Chili Bowl

$8.99

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.99

Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad

$8.99

Poteet Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$8.99

House Caesar Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Burgers Tacos & Sandwiches

TXM Burger

$11.99

Coyote Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Diablo Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Chop BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Tacos

$11.99

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Entrees

Cajun Smothered Catfish

$18.99

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.99

Crispy Combo

$14.99

Crispy Catfish

$14.99

Crispy Shrimp

$14.99

Blacked Catfish

$14.99

Blacked Shrimp

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Smoked Venison Meatloaf

$17.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Brisket Enchilladas

$13.99

Monterey Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Monterey Steak Bowl

$15.99

Lone Star Low Carb

$17.99

Quesadillas

Alamo Chicken

$15.99

Steak & Smokehouse

10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$23.99

6 oz Ribeye

$15.99

8 oz Sirloin

$18.99

10 oz New York Strip

$19.99

14 oz Ribeye

$28.99

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$15.99

1 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.99

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$22.99

Half Rack Ribs

$24.99

Sides & A La Carte

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach & mushrooms

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

House Caesar

$4.00

1 Pound Brisket Al A Carte

$18.00

1 Sausage Link A La Carte

$6.00

1 Pound Turkey A La Carte

$15.00

4 oz Salmon A La Carte

$7.00

4 oz Brisket A La Carte

$6.00

6 Blackened Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

6 Grilled Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

8 Coconut Shrimp A La Carte

$11.00

6 oz Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

6 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$11.00

8 oz Salmon A La Carte

$14.00

1/2 lb Brisket A La Carte

$9.00

10 oz Strip A La Carte

$17.99

14 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$24.00

Burger Patty A La Carte

$6.00

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Corn Dog

$5.00

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Dessert

Oreo Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Peach Cobbler

$8.99

Bread pudding

$8.99

Raspberry Chimichangas

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Retail

T-Shirt Short Sleeve

$18.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hoodie

$39.00

Polo

$35.00

Button Down

$39.00

Hat

$20.00

Room Deposit

$200.00

Lunch/Early Bird

Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad

$11.99

Venison Chili Cup

$5.99

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Venison Chili Bowl

$8.99

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Poteet Strawberry Salad

$11.99

Lunch Brisket Baked Potato

$7.99

TXM Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

Chop BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Brisket Tacos

$9.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

6 oz Ribeye

$12.99

8 oz Sirloin

$13.99

10 oz New York Strip

$14.90

10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$15.99