Food
Starters
Texas Twinkies 2pcs
$8.99
Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon
Texas Twinkies 4pcs
$16.99
Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon
Chili Con Queso
$9.99
Fried Mushrooms
$8.99
Chips & Salsa
$5.99
Fried Green Beans
$8.99
Spinach Poblano Dip
$12.99
Monterey Jack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese all mixed together with Spinach and Roasted Poblano.
Smoked Chicken Wings 6pcs
$7.99
Smoked Chicken Wings 12pcs
$14.99
Texas Ranger Nachos
$13.99
Soups & Salads
Venison Chili Cup
$5.99
Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
Venison Chili Bowl
$8.99
Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
Chicken Avocado Salad
$8.99
Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad
$8.99
Poteet Strawberry Salad
$8.99
Cobb Salad
$8.99
House Caesar Salad
$4.00
House Salad
$4.00
Burgers Tacos & Sandwiches
Entrees
Cajun Smothered Catfish
$18.99
Shrimp Etouffee
$16.99
Crispy Combo
$14.99
Crispy Catfish
$14.99
Crispy Shrimp
$14.99
Blacked Catfish
$14.99
Blacked Shrimp
$14.99
Coconut Shrimp
$16.99
Grilled Salmon
$19.99
Smoked Venison Meatloaf
$17.99
Chicken Fried Chicken
$13.99
Brisket Enchilladas
$13.99
Monterey Chicken Bowl
$13.99
Monterey Steak Bowl
$15.99
Lone Star Low Carb
$17.99
Quesadillas
Alamo Chicken
$15.99
Steak & Smokehouse
Sides & A La Carte
Fries
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Baked Potato w/ Butter
$3.00
BBQ Beans
$3.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Cornbread
$3.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$3.00
Fried Okra
$3.00
Green Beans
$3.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Refried Beans
$3.00
Rice
$3.00
Street Corn
$3.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.00
Sauteed Spinach & mushrooms
$4.00
House Salad
$4.00
House Caesar
$4.00
1 Pound Brisket Al A Carte
$18.00
1 Sausage Link A La Carte
$6.00
1 Pound Turkey A La Carte
$15.00
4 oz Salmon A La Carte
$7.00
4 oz Brisket A La Carte
$6.00
6 Blackened Shrimp A La Carte
$6.00
6 Grilled Shrimp A La Carte
$6.00
8 Coconut Shrimp A La Carte
$11.00
6 oz Grilled Chicken A La Carte
$6.00
6 oz Ribeye A La Carte
$11.00
8 oz Salmon A La Carte
$14.00
1/2 lb Brisket A La Carte
$9.00
10 oz Strip A La Carte
$17.99
14 oz Ribeye A La Carte
$24.00
Burger Patty A La Carte
$6.00
Half Rack Ribs
$18.00
Kids Menu
Dessert
Lunch/Early Bird
Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad
$11.99
Venison Chili Cup
$5.99
Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
Venison Chili Bowl
$8.99
Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread
Poteet Strawberry Salad
$11.99
Lunch Brisket Baked Potato
$7.99
TXM Burger
$9.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken
$10.99
Chop BBQ Sandwich
$9.99
Monte Cristo
$9.99
Brisket Tacos
$9.99
Fish Tacos
$9.99
Cajun Shrimp Tacos
$9.99
6 oz Ribeye
$12.99
8 oz Sirloin
$13.99
10 oz New York Strip
$14.90
10 oz Smoked Ribeye
$15.99
