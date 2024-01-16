Texas Street Tacos - Westmoreland NEW 4385 South Westmoreland Road
Plates
- Taco$2.79
- Texas Burrito$9.99
- Quesadilla$10.99
- Gordita$5.99
- 3 Taco Plate$10.99
- Nachos$10.99
- Chimichanga$7.99
- Wings w/Fries$11.99
- Street Corn$4.99
- Tamales$2.99
- Dozen Tamales$24.99
- Torta Cubana$11.99
- Tortas$9.99
- Chicken Tenders$7.99+
- Fried Fish 2pc$9.99
- Fried Fish 4pc$12.99
- Menudo$11.99
- Quesabirria$12.99
- Quesatacos (3)$12.99
- Philly Chessesteak w/fries$11.99
Hoggie roll with mayo, white chesse,bell peppers,grilled onions and thin sliced beef sirloin. Served with french fries.
Sides
Drinks
Trompo Tacos Special
Soups
Texas Street Tacos - Westmoreland NEW 4385 South Westmoreland Road Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 484-6659
Closed