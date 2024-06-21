Texas Ty’s Smoke Train BBQ @ Fox Fire Farms Winery
Food
- Brisket
Mesquite Smoked Brisket in a Sandwich or as a Half Pound.$11.00
- Pulled Pork
Mesquite Smoked Pulled Pork in a Sandwich or as a Half Pound.$11.00
- Turkey
Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast in a Sandwich, Wrap or as a Half Pound$8.50
- Pork Belly
Mesquite Smoked Pork Belly - similar to burnt ends. Honey (local) butter glaze.$11.00
- Loaded Mac
Homemade Mac-n-Cheese base with your choice of meat on top.$12.00
- Loaded Fry
French Fry base with homemade Mac-n-Cheese and your choice of meat on top.$14.00
- Frito Pie
Fritos, beans, brisket, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions$10.50
- Truck Taster
4oz of all 4 Meats$25.00
- Platter
Platter of Cheeses, Olives, Crackers, Pickles.$25.00
- Chicken Tender & Fry Basket
Battered Chicken Tenders with French Fries$9.50
Sides
- Mac-n-Cheese
Homemade cheese sauce with large elbow macaroni.$6.00
- Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickles and red onions.$3.50
- Beans
Pinto beans soaked overnight enhanced with spices.$2.50
- Fries
French fry basket$6.00
- Cole Slaw
Cole slaw salad mix with creamy dressing.$2.50
- Zucchini Sticks
Battered zucchini sticks - served with ranch.$6.00
- Fried Okra
Battered okra basket$6.00
- Bag of Chips
Your choice of assorted chips. Choose your bag at pick-up. (Smoked Bar Snacks are excluded).$2.00