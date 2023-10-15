Plates Menu

Cowgirl Plate (1 Meat)

$15.99

1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.99

2 Slider Plate

$11.99

3 Tacos Plate

$11.99

Baked Potatoe Plate

$9.99

Cowboy Plate (2 Meat)

$17.99

Whole Chicken Plate

$19.99

Sandwich Plate

$14.99

5 Tacos Plate

$18.99

Loaded Barrel Plate

$15.99

The Real Deal (3 Meat)

$18.99

Beef Tips

$9.99

Veggie Plate

$12.49

1/4 lb Extra Meat

$4.50

Sandwiches

Sandwich Beef $7.99

$7.99

Sandwich Chicken $7.99

$7.99

Sandwich Turkey $7.99

$7.99

Sandwich Sausage $7.99

$7.99

Sandwich Pork $7.99

$7.99

1 Slider $3.99

$3.99

2 Sliders $7.99

$7.99

3 Slider $10.99

$10.99

Meat by the Pound

Beef Brisket 1/2 lb $11.99

$11.99

Sausage 1/2 lb $9.99

$9.99

Half Chicken $9.99

$9.99

Pork Ribs 1/2 lb $9.99

$9.99

Slab of Ribs $33.99

$33.99

Beef Brisket 1 lb $22.99

$22.99

Sausage 1 lb $18.99

$18.99

Full Chicken Breast $16.99

$16.99

Pork Ribs 1 lb $18.99

$18.99

1/2 Slab Ribs $20.99

$20.99

1 Rib $4.99

$4.99

Turkey 1 lb $18.99

$18.99

Turkey 1/2 lb $9.99

$9.99

Sides

1/2 Pint (Single Serving)

$3.99

Fries (Single Serving)

$3.99

Fries (Double Serving)

$5.99

Okra (Single Serving)

$3.99

Okra (Double Serving)

$5.99

Full Pint (Double Serving)

$5.99

Family Menu

#1 Combo: 1 lb Meat+2 Lg Side+4 Rolls $32.99

$32.99

1 lb Meat + 2 Lg Side + 4 Rolls

#2 Combo: 1x2 lb Meat+3 Lg Side + 6 Rolls $57.99

$57.99

#3 Combo: 3x1 lb BSR+3 Lg Side+8 Rolls $79.99

$79.99

Drinks

44 Oz

$2.29

32 Oz

$2.09

20 Oz

$1.89

Dessert

Brownies

$5.99

Latham Cake

$5.99

Other Cakes

$6.99

Baked & Extras

1/4 lb Extra Meat

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$13.99

Chips

$1.79

Toast

$0.59

Pickle Jar

$7.99

Beef Tips

$9.99

Baked Potato

$7.99

Roll

$0.59

Cornbread

$0.59